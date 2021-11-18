SBI PO 2021 Exam Begins from 20th November: Check 7 Last Minute Tips to Clear Online Prelims Exam

SBI PO 2021 Exam Begins from 20 th November: Check 7 Important last-minute tips that will help you in clearing the SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam which will be conducted in online mode on 20 th , 21 st, and 27 th November 2021.

SBI PO 2021 Exam Begins from 20th November: State Bank of India will conduct the SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam for the recruitment of 2056 Probationary Officer Posts in online mode on 20th, 21st & 27th November 2021. Cracking SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam can be a challenge for many candidates as the competition level for this exam is quite high due to the increased number of applicants this year. So we have come up with the best last-minute tips which will help you in clearing the SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam with flying colors.

So let’s look at those important last minute tips that will surely help you in cracking SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam:

1. Revise the Important Topics

We have listed down some important topics for SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam which will help you in your last-minute preparation:

SBI PO 2021 Exam consisting of objective multiple-choice questions will be conducted in online mode. The exam will have three sections (with separate timings for each section) as follows:

SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration English Language 30 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 20 minutes Numerical Ability 35 20 minutes Total 100 Questions of 100 marks 60 minutes Note: - Each question will carry an equal 1 mark. - There will be a negative marking of one-fourth (1/4) mark for wrong answers. - The questions will be bilingual except the English Language. - 20 minutes is allowed for each section. - There will be no sectional cut-off.

Click here to get SBI PO Important Data Interpretation Questions

2. Time Management

You are required to allocate proper time to the sections as the test will have three sections with separate timings for each section, i.e., 20 minutes. Try not to give more than one minute to any question while solving them. Instead of getting stuck with a particular question, move to other questions. Candidates must keep track of time during the examination.

3. Online Practice

As the SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam will be conducted in online mode, so candidates are advised to practice on the computer to buck up their speed of solving paper in online mode.

4. Read the Complete Question First

Candidates are required to avoid the mistake of reading incomplete questions and arriving at incorrect answers eventually. Read the questions carefully and check what is being asked.

5. Maintain your Speed & Accuracy and Maximize your Score

Remember that there are separate timings for each section. Also, category-wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Preliminary Examination. There will be no sectional cut-off. Candidates numbering 10 times (approx.) the numbers of vacancies in each category will be short-listed for Main Examination from the top of the above merit list. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.

SBI PO 2021 Group Exercises & Interview Details

6. Don’t forget your Admit Card, Photograph & ID Proof

Don’t forget to take Admit Card along with the Photograph and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well. The call letter should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre. Check the exam date and shift timings carefully. Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from the link given below:

Candidates need to bring two additional photographs (same as pasted by the candidate on call letter) along with the call letter and other requisite documents as per information provided in the “Acquaint Yourself Booklet” and “Call Letter. Candidates reporting without photograph pasted on the call letter and without two additional photographs (same as pasted on call letter) for Preliminary will NOT be allowed to appear in the Preliminary Examination.

Note: (It is advisable that the candidate retains 8 copies (approx.) of the same photograph which is uploaded at the time of online registration of Application as these would be needed for further stages of this selection process).

The Bank, at various stages, may capture a photo and thumb impression/ IRIS Scan of the candidates in digital format for biometric verification of the candidates. The candidate will ensure that his/ her correct thumb impression/ IRIS Scan is captured at various stages as any inconsistency will lead to rejection of their candidature. Accordingly, candidates are advised to follow the guidelines that shall be provided to them in their call letter.

Check SBI PO 2021 Mains Descriptive Paper Details

7. Don’t Take Stress

Don’t stress yourself too much before the D-Day. Do relax and stay calm. Giving exams with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and achieving a high score.

Remember last-minute preparation does not involve deep studies. You only need to brush up on all the important topics which will definitely help you in clearing this exam with ease.