SBI PO Mains 2020-2021: Letter and Essay writing tips for Descriptive Paper
In this article, you will get the best Letter & Essay writing tips which will help you in clearing the descriptive Paper of SBI PO Mains 2020 Exam. The exam will be conducted in online mode on 29th January 2021.
Attempting a SBI PO Mains Descriptive Paper can be a challenge for many students as it tests their English Writing Skills. SBI PO Mains 2020 Exam is going to be held on 29th January 2021. SBI will conduct Mains PO exam in two tests:
1: Objective Test (Online Mode): This test will consist of four sections with separate timing for each section:
|
S. No.
|
Sections
|
No. of Questions/ Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
Reasoning and Computer Aptitude
|
45/ 60
|
60
|
60 minutes
|
2
|
Data Analysis and Interpretation
|
35/ 60
|
60
|
45 minutes
|
3
|
General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness
|
40/ 40
|
40
|
35 minutes
|
4
|
English Language
|
35/ 40
|
40
|
40 minutes
|
Total
|
155
|
200
|
3 hours
2. Descriptive Test (Online Mode): This test will consist of 2 questions of Letter and Essay writing:
|
Topics
|
Time Limit
|
Marks
|
Essay Writing
|
30 Minutes
|
50 Marks
|
Letter Writing
Descriptive Test will be conducted immediately after completion of the Objective Test. Marks obtained in SBI PO Mains 2020 Exam including both Objective Test and Descriptive Test scores will be added to the marks obtained in the third phase, i.e., Group Exercise & Interview Round for preparing the final merit list.
Click here to get SBI PO Mains Important Data Interpretation Questions
SBI PO Mains 2020: Letter & Essay Writing Tips & Strategy
We have come up with the most important tips which will help you in clearing the Descriptive Paper of SBI PO Mains 2020 Exam:
1. Build proper structure of the Essay
Candidates should start their essay with an introduction that should provide a brief overview of the points which is going to be discussed in detail within the body of the essay. The main body of the essay should consist of some paragraphs. The number of paragraphs will depend on how many points you have to make or topics you need to cover. There should be a paragraph or two for each of the points mentioned in your introduction. Your essay should end with a strong conclusion. The conclusion should be a short paragraph that re-iterates your main points.
2. Memorize proper Letter Writing Formats
Candidates need to memorize the format of both formal and informal letter writing. The main challenge in writing a proper letter is that one has to address their issues or convey your information in a few words. So memorize the basic formats of letters to save the time and achieve the precision. A letter has some basic parts:
|
1
|
Address Heading – Writer’s Full Address
|
2
|
Date
|
3
|
Inside Address – Recipient Full Name and Address
|
4
|
Greeting – Dear [name of recipient]
|
5
|
Subject Line – Main subject of the letter
|
6
|
Body
|
7
|
Closing (“Yours truly”, “Sincerely”, “Regards”, ‘Yours faithfully’)
Click here to know the Eligibility Criteria for SBI PO 2020 Exam
3. Write Impressive Introduction
Writing good introduction will help you to grab the examiner’s attention. The examiner will then be curious to read your whole story which will eventually lead you to good marks.
4. Revise Statistics and Facts of Important Topics
This technique will help you to write good and meaningful essays in less time. Providing good facts statistics in the essay will provide strength to your story.
5. Be precise and stick to the word limit
Avoid long sentences and try to be precise in your writing. Long sentence makes it difficult to engage the examiner. Also, avoid useless facts and do not exaggerate any point. Try to write small paragraphs, which is easy to read.
SBI PO Syllabus 2020: Detailed Syllabus for Prelims & Mains Exam
6. Revise the important topics
We have listed down some important letter and essay topics for you which will help you in your last minute preparation:
|
Important Essay Topics for SBI PO Mains 2020 Exam
|
1
|
Recovery of Indian Economy after COVID-19 pandemic
|
2
|
GST and its long-term effects
|
3
|
Benefits of Mutual Fund Investments
|
4
|
Is India a safe place for women?
|
5
|
Effect of cryptocurrency on economy
|
6
|
The Seventh Pay Commission
|
7
|
Digital India
|
8
|
Benefits of Sustainable Development
|
9
|
Role of Effective Credit Rating
|
10
|
Banking Risk and Management
|
Important Formal Letter Topics for SBI PO Mains 2020 Exam
|
1
|
Letter to the Bank Manager to share a new idea on file management system in banks and how to implement it.
|
2
|
Complain letter regarding trouble faced by common people due to demonetisation.
|
3
|
Letter to the Client of your bank who got a car loan from the bank 2 years ago and has sold the car now without redeeming the loan amount.
|
4
|
Complaint Letter to the Branch Manager for the rude behavior of one of the bank employee.
|
5
|
Letter to Regional Manager for changing the Bank Timings, as the current timings are inconvenient for customers.
|
6
|
Letter to expressing your views on Corruption in India.
|
7
|
Letter to Branch Manager to add your son’s name as a second nominee for your savings account.
|
8
|
Letter to Bank Manager for reissuing your ATM Card.
|
9
|
Letter to expressing your views on effect of latest technology and gadgets on today’s youth.
|
10
|
Letter to the Branch Manager for availing Overdraft Facility which you stopped long ago with the bank.
|
Important Informal Letter Topics for SBI PO Mains 2020 Exam
|
1
|
Letter to your friend telling him the advantages of PPF Account and suggesting him to open a PPF Account.
|
2
|
Letter to your sister to inform her about the benefits of choosing Fixed Deposit Service in the bank.
|
3
|
Letter to your father asking him to guide you in making the career choice in Banking & Finance Sector.
|
4
|
Letter to your favourite novelist praising his/her book.
|
5
|
Letter to your brother advising him to take steps to improve his Health.
|
6
|
Letter to your sister to inform her about the benefits of Recurring Deposit Account in bank.
|
7
|
Letter to your mother her advising on her retirement plans.
|
8
|
Letter to your younger sister/ brother of making early financial investments in your career.
|
9
|
Letter to your brother requesting him to send you some extra funds for payment of college fees.
|
10
|
Letter to your friend for using online mode for payments instead of cash