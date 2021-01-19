SBI PO Mains 2020-2021: Letter and Essay writing tips for Descriptive Paper

Attempting a SBI PO Mains Descriptive Paper can be a challenge for many students as it tests their English Writing Skills. SBI PO Mains 2020 Exam is going to be held on 29th January 2021. SBI will conduct Mains PO exam in two tests:

1: Objective Test (Online Mode): This test will consist of four sections with separate timing for each section:

S. No. Sections No. of Questions/ Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning and Computer Aptitude 45/ 60 60 60 minutes 2 Data Analysis and Interpretation 35/ 60 60 45 minutes 3 General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness 40/ 40 40 35 minutes 4 English Language 35/ 40 40 40 minutes Total 155 200 3 hours

2. Descriptive Test (Online Mode): This test will consist of 2 questions of Letter and Essay writing:

Topics Time Limit Marks Essay Writing 30 Minutes 50 Marks Letter Writing

Descriptive Test will be conducted immediately after completion of the Objective Test. Marks obtained in SBI PO Mains 2020 Exam including both Objective Test and Descriptive Test scores will be added to the marks obtained in the third phase, i.e., Group Exercise & Interview Round for preparing the final merit list.

SBI PO Mains 2020: Letter & Essay Writing Tips & Strategy

We have come up with the most important tips which will help you in clearing the Descriptive Paper of SBI PO Mains 2020 Exam:

1. Build proper structure of the Essay

Candidates should start their essay with an introduction that should provide a brief overview of the points which is going to be discussed in detail within the body of the essay. The main body of the essay should consist of some paragraphs. The number of paragraphs will depend on how many points you have to make or topics you need to cover. There should be a paragraph or two for each of the points mentioned in your introduction. Your essay should end with a strong conclusion. The conclusion should be a short paragraph that re-iterates your main points.

2. Memorize proper Letter Writing Formats

Candidates need to memorize the format of both formal and informal letter writing. The main challenge in writing a proper letter is that one has to address their issues or convey your information in a few words. So memorize the basic formats of letters to save the time and achieve the precision. A letter has some basic parts:

1 Address Heading – Writer’s Full Address 2 Date 3 Inside Address – Recipient Full Name and Address 4 Greeting – Dear [name of recipient] 5 Subject Line – Main subject of the letter 6 Body 7 Closing (“Yours truly”, “Sincerely”, “Regards”, ‘Yours faithfully’)

3. Write Impressive Introduction

Writing good introduction will help you to grab the examiner’s attention. The examiner will then be curious to read your whole story which will eventually lead you to good marks.

4. Revise Statistics and Facts of Important Topics

This technique will help you to write good and meaningful essays in less time. Providing good facts statistics in the essay will provide strength to your story.

5. Be precise and stick to the word limit

Avoid long sentences and try to be precise in your writing. Long sentence makes it difficult to engage the examiner. Also, avoid useless facts and do not exaggerate any point. Try to write small paragraphs, which is easy to read.

6. Revise the important topics

We have listed down some important letter and essay topics for you which will help you in your last minute preparation: