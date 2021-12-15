SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2021 (Released): Check Category wise Previous Year Cutoff, Download Score Card @sbi.co.in

SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2021 (Released): State Bank of India has released the SBI PO prelims cut-off marks 2021 along with the result at sbi.co.in. Check SBI PO previous year cutoff marks category-wise (GEN, EWS, OBC, ST, SC) here.

SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2021 Released @sbi.co.in: State Bank of India has released the result of the SBI PO 2021 Prelims exam and candidates can download their scorecards from the official website - sbi.co.in. State Bank of India conducted the SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam for the recruitment of 2056 Probationary Officer Posts in online mode on 20th, 21st & 27th November 2021. Candidates who are shortlisted in Preliminary Examination will have to appear for Main Examination.

SBI PO Prelims 2021 Cutoff Marks Released

SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam consisted of 100 questions of 1 mark each in the Objective MCQ Format. The exam had three sections (with separate timings for each section) as follows:

SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration English Language 30 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 20 minutes Numerical Ability 35 20 minutes Total 100 Questions of 100 marks 60 Minutes

As per the official notification, Candidates numbering 10 times the number of vacancies (approx.) in each category were supposed to be shortlisted for Main Examination.

SBI PO Prelims 2021 Cutoff Marks Category wise

Let’s have a look at the Official Cut-Off Marks for SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam Category-wise:

Official Cut-Off Marks for SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 100 Marks) General 58.5 Marks EWS 58.25 Marks OBC 53.75 Marks SC 53 Marks ST 53 Marks PWD 58.25 Marks

SBI PO Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

Let’s look at the previous cut-off marks of SBI PO Prelims & Mains Examination Category-wise for the year 2020, 2019, 2018 & 2017:

SBI PO Cut-Off Marks 2020

SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2020 Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 100) GEN 58.5 SC 50 ST 43.75 OBC 56 EWS 56.75 SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2020 Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 250) GEN 88.93 SC 73.83 ST 66.86 OBC 80.96 EWS 84.60 LD 80.45 VI 93.08 HI 63.10 D & E 63.25 SBI PO 2020 Interview Qualifying Marks Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 50) GEN 20 SC 17.50 ST 17.50 OBC 17.50 EWS 20 LD 17.50 VI 17.50 HI 17.50 D & E 17.50 SBI PO Final Cut off Marks 2020 Category Cut-Off Marks (Normalised to 100) GEN 51.23 SC 44.09 ST 4187 OBC 45.09 EWS 45.35 LD 45.27 VI 51.55 HI 28.62 D & E 29.43

SBI PO Cut-Off Marks 2019

SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2019 Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 100) GEN 71 SC 61.75 ST 54.75 OBC 68.25 EWS 68.25 SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2019 Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 250) GEN 104.42 SC 82.50 ST 77.63 OBC 94.28 EWS 100.89 LD 86.51 VI 101.75 HI 75.36 D & E 75.14 SBI PO 2019 Cut Off for Group Exercise & Interview Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 50) GEN 20 SC 17.50 ST 17.50 OBC 17.50 EWS 20 LD 17.50 VI 17.50 HI 17.50 D & E 17.50 SBI PO Final Cut off Marks 2019 Category Cut-Off Marks (Normalised to 100) GEN 54.11 SC 45.74 ST 43.90 OBC 48.78 EWS 50.13 LD 47.11 VI 52.58 HI 35.29 D & E 33.37

SBI PO Cut-Off Marks 2018

SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2018 Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 100) GEN 56.75 SC 54.25 ST 49.00 OH 45.25 VH 49.00 HI 14.75 Minimum Marks to be secured to be shortlisted for GE-cum-Interview (Objective + Descriptive Test): 250 Minimum Qualifying Marks for SBI PO 2018 Exam Category Cut-Off Marks SC 77.13 ST 75.01 OBC 86.42 GEN 93.10 LD 75.03 VI 88.91 HI 75.16

SBI PO Cut-Off Marks 2017

Sectional Cut Off for SBI PO Prelims 2017 Category Quantitative

Aptitude English

Language Reasoning

Ability Cut Off Marks (GEN) 10.25 8.75 6.50 Cut Off Marks (OBC/ SC/ ST/ PwD) 7.00 5.75 4.00 SBI PO Prelims 2017 Cut Off Category GEN OBC SC ST OH VI HI Marks 51.50 48.25 43.25 31.25 38.75 42.50 18.50 SBI PO 2017 Mains & Final Cut-Off Objective Test 40 40 40 50 40 40 40 Descriptive Type Test (English Language)(Evaluated only for those candidates who have qualified in each level of the Objective Test) 17.5 17.5 17.5 20 17.5 17.5 17.5 Minimum marks to be secured to be shortlisted for GE-cum Interview

(Objective + Descriptive Test) 62.5 62.5 79.5 89.25 62.5 88.09 62.5 Total : GE + Interview 18 18 18 20 18 18 18 Total marks secured by last ranked selected candidate(Out to 100) 38.95 28.88 40.83 46.59 37.24 46.11 32.95

SBI PO Prelims Result decides the candidates’ eligibility for the SBI PO Mains exam. The marks obtained in SBI PO Prelims Exam will not be reckoned in the final merit ranking. Candidates who are shortlisted after Preliminary Examination will have to appear for Main Examination. Candidates who are shortlisted after the Main Examination will be subsequently called for Group Exercises & Interview.