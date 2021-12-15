Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2021 (Released): Check Category wise Previous Year Cutoff, Download Score Card @sbi.co.in

SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2021 (Released): State Bank of India has released the SBI PO prelims cut-off marks 2021 along with the result at sbi.co.in. Check SBI PO previous year cutoff marks category-wise (GEN, EWS, OBC, ST, SC) here.

Created On: Dec 15, 2021 11:54 IST
SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2021 Released @sbi.co.in
SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2021 Released @sbi.co.in

SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2021 Released @sbi.co.in: State Bank of India has released the result of the SBI PO 2021 Prelims exam and candidates can download their scorecards from the official website - sbi.co.in. State Bank of India conducted the SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam for the recruitment of 2056 Probationary Officer Posts in online mode on 20th, 21st & 27th November 2021. Candidates who are shortlisted in Preliminary Examination will have to appear for Main Examination.  

SBI PO Prelims 2021 Cutoff Marks Released

SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam consisted of 100 questions of 1 mark each in the Objective MCQ Format. The exam had three sections (with separate timings for each section) as follows:

SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam Pattern

Subjects

Number of Questions

(Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each)

Duration

English Language

30

20 minutes

Reasoning Ability

35

20 minutes

Numerical Ability

35

20 minutes

Total

100 Questions of 100 marks

60 Minutes

As per the official notification, Candidates numbering 10 times the number of vacancies (approx.) in each category were supposed to be shortlisted for Main Examination.

SBI PO Prelims 2021 Cutoff Marks Category wise

Let’s have a look at the Official Cut-Off Marks for SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam Category-wise:

Official Cut-Off Marks for SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Out of 100 Marks)

General

58.5 Marks

EWS

58.25 Marks

OBC

53.75 Marks

SC

53 Marks

ST

53 Marks

PWD

58.25 Marks

SBI PO Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

Let’s look at the previous cut-off marks of SBI PO Prelims & Mains Examination Category-wise for the year 2020, 2019, 2018 & 2017:

SBI PO Cut-Off Marks 2020

SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2020

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Out of 100)

GEN

58.5

SC

50

ST

43.75

OBC

56

EWS

56.75

SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2020

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Out of 250)

GEN

88.93

SC

73.83

ST

66.86

OBC

80.96

EWS

84.60

LD

80.45

VI

93.08

HI

63.10

D & E

63.25

SBI PO 2020 Interview Qualifying Marks

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Out of 50)

GEN

20

SC

17.50

ST

17.50

OBC

17.50

EWS

20

LD

17.50

VI

17.50

HI

17.50

D & E

17.50

SBI PO Final Cut off Marks 2020

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Normalised to 100)

GEN

51.23

SC

44.09

ST

4187

OBC

45.09

EWS

45.35

LD

45.27

VI

51.55

HI

28.62

D & E

29.43

SBI PO Cut-Off Marks 2019

SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2019

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Out of 100)

GEN

71

SC

61.75

ST

54.75

OBC

68.25

EWS

68.25

SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2019

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Out of 250)

GEN

104.42

SC

82.50

ST

77.63

OBC

94.28

EWS

100.89

LD

86.51

VI

101.75

HI

75.36

D & E

75.14

SBI PO 2019 Cut Off for Group Exercise & Interview

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Out of 50)

GEN

20

SC

17.50

ST

17.50

OBC

17.50

EWS

20

LD

17.50

VI

17.50

HI

17.50

D & E

17.50

SBI PO Final Cut off Marks 2019

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Normalised to 100)

GEN

54.11

SC

45.74

ST

43.90

OBC

48.78

EWS

50.13

LD

47.11

VI

52.58

HI

35.29

D & E

33.37

SBI PO Cut-Off Marks 2018

SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2018

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Out of 100)

GEN

56.75

SC

54.25

ST

49.00

OH

45.25

VH

49.00

HI

14.75

Minimum Marks to be secured to be shortlisted for GE-cum-Interview (Objective + Descriptive Test): 250

Minimum Qualifying Marks for SBI PO 2018 Exam

Category

Cut-Off Marks

SC

77.13

ST

75.01

OBC

86.42

GEN

93.10

LD

75.03

VI

88.91

HI

75.16

SBI PO Cut-Off Marks 2017

Sectional Cut Off for SBI PO Prelims 2017

Category

Quantitative
Aptitude

English
Language

Reasoning
Ability

Cut Off Marks (GEN)

10.25

8.75

6.50

Cut Off Marks (OBC/ SC/ ST/ PwD)

7.00

5.75

4.00

SBI PO Prelims 2017 Cut Off

Category

GEN

OBC

SC

ST

OH

VI

HI

Marks

51.50

48.25

43.25

31.25

38.75

42.50

18.50

SBI PO 2017 Mains & Final Cut-Off

Objective Test

40

40

40

50

40

40

40

Descriptive Type Test (English Language)(Evaluated only for those candidates who have qualified in each level of the Objective Test)

17.5

17.5

17.5

20

17.5

17.5

17.5

Minimum marks to be secured to be shortlisted for GE-cum Interview 
(Objective + Descriptive Test)

62.5

62.5

79.5

89.25

62.5

88.09

62.5

Total : GE + Interview

18

18

18

20

18

18

18

Total marks secured by last ranked selected candidate(Out to 100)

38.95

28.88

40.83

46.59

37.24

46.11

32.95

SBI PO Prelims Result decides the candidates’ eligibility for the SBI PO Mains exam. The marks obtained in SBI PO Prelims Exam will not be reckoned in the final merit ranking. Candidates who are shortlisted after Preliminary Examination will have to appear for Main Examination. Candidates who are shortlisted after the Main Examination will be subsequently called for Group Exercises & Interview.

FAQ

Q1. SBI PO 2021 Score Card has been released at which website?

sbi.co.in

Q2. Is there be any Sectional Cutoff in SBO PO Prelims 2021 Exam?

There is No Sectional Cut-Off

Q3. Was there any negative marking in SBI PO 2021 Prelims Exam?

There Will Be Negative Marking Of One-Fourth (1/4) Mark For Wrong Answers

