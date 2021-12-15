SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2021 (Released): Check Category wise Previous Year Cutoff, Download Score Card @sbi.co.in

SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2021 Released @sbi.co.in: State Bank of India has released the result of the SBI PO 2021 Prelims exam and candidates can download their scorecards from the official website - sbi.co.in. State Bank of India conducted the SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam for the recruitment of 2056 Probationary Officer Posts in online mode on 20th, 21st & 27th November 2021. Candidates who are shortlisted in Preliminary Examination will have to appear for Main Examination.
|
SBI PO Prelims 2021 Cutoff Marks Released
SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam consisted of 100 questions of 1 mark each in the Objective MCQ Format. The exam had three sections (with separate timings for each section) as follows:
|
SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam Pattern
|
Subjects
|
Number of Questions
(Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each)
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Numerical Ability
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
100 Questions of 100 marks
|
60 Minutes
As per the official notification, Candidates numbering 10 times the number of vacancies (approx.) in each category were supposed to be shortlisted for Main Examination.
|
SBI PO Prelims 2021 Cutoff Marks Category wise
Let’s have a look at the Official Cut-Off Marks for SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam Category-wise:
|
Official Cut-Off Marks for SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks (Out of 100 Marks)
|
General
|
58.5 Marks
|
EWS
|
58.25 Marks
|
OBC
|
53.75 Marks
|
SC
|
53 Marks
|
ST
|
53 Marks
|
PWD
|
58.25 Marks
SBI PO Previous Year Cut-Off Marks
Let’s look at the previous cut-off marks of SBI PO Prelims & Mains Examination Category-wise for the year 2020, 2019, 2018 & 2017:
SBI PO Cut-Off Marks 2020
|
SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2020
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks (Out of 100)
|
GEN
|
58.5
|
SC
|
50
|
ST
|
43.75
|
OBC
|
56
|
EWS
|
56.75
|
SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2020
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks (Out of 250)
|
GEN
|
88.93
|
SC
|
73.83
|
ST
|
66.86
|
OBC
|
80.96
|
EWS
|
84.60
|
LD
|
80.45
|
VI
|
93.08
|
HI
|
63.10
|
D & E
|
63.25
|
SBI PO 2020 Interview Qualifying Marks
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks (Out of 50)
|
GEN
|
20
|
SC
|
17.50
|
ST
|
17.50
|
OBC
|
17.50
|
EWS
|
20
|
LD
|
17.50
|
VI
|
17.50
|
HI
|
17.50
|
D & E
|
17.50
|
SBI PO Final Cut off Marks 2020
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks (Normalised to 100)
|
GEN
|
51.23
|
SC
|
44.09
|
ST
|
4187
|
OBC
|
45.09
|
EWS
|
45.35
|
LD
|
45.27
|
VI
|
51.55
|
HI
|
28.62
|
D & E
|
29.43
SBI PO Cut-Off Marks 2019
|
SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2019
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks (Out of 100)
|
GEN
|
71
|
SC
|
61.75
|
ST
|
54.75
|
OBC
|
68.25
|
EWS
|
68.25
|
SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2019
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks (Out of 250)
|
GEN
|
104.42
|
SC
|
82.50
|
ST
|
77.63
|
OBC
|
94.28
|
EWS
|
100.89
|
LD
|
86.51
|
VI
|
101.75
|
HI
|
75.36
|
D & E
|
75.14
|
SBI PO 2019 Cut Off for Group Exercise & Interview
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks (Out of 50)
|
GEN
|
20
|
SC
|
17.50
|
ST
|
17.50
|
OBC
|
17.50
|
EWS
|
20
|
LD
|
17.50
|
VI
|
17.50
|
HI
|
17.50
|
D & E
|
17.50
|
SBI PO Final Cut off Marks 2019
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks (Normalised to 100)
|
GEN
|
54.11
|
SC
|
45.74
|
ST
|
43.90
|
OBC
|
48.78
|
EWS
|
50.13
|
LD
|
47.11
|
VI
|
52.58
|
HI
|
35.29
|
D & E
|
33.37
SBI PO Cut-Off Marks 2018
|
SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2018
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks (Out of 100)
|
GEN
|
56.75
|
SC
|
54.25
|
ST
|
49.00
|
OH
|
45.25
|
VH
|
49.00
|
HI
|
14.75
|
Minimum Marks to be secured to be shortlisted for GE-cum-Interview (Objective + Descriptive Test): 250
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks for SBI PO 2018 Exam
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks
|
SC
|
77.13
|
ST
|
75.01
|
OBC
|
86.42
|
GEN
|
93.10
|
LD
|
75.03
|
VI
|
88.91
|
HI
|
75.16
SBI PO Cut-Off Marks 2017
|
Sectional Cut Off for SBI PO Prelims 2017
|
Category
|
Quantitative
|
English
|
Reasoning
|
Cut Off Marks (GEN)
|
10.25
|
8.75
|
6.50
|
Cut Off Marks (OBC/ SC/ ST/ PwD)
|
7.00
|
5.75
|
4.00
|
SBI PO Prelims 2017 Cut Off
|
Category
|
GEN
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
OH
|
VI
|
HI
|
Marks
|
51.50
|
48.25
|
43.25
|
31.25
|
38.75
|
42.50
|
18.50
|
SBI PO 2017 Mains & Final Cut-Off
|
Objective Test
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
50
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
Descriptive Type Test (English Language)(Evaluated only for those candidates who have qualified in each level of the Objective Test)
|
17.5
|
17.5
|
17.5
|
20
|
17.5
|
17.5
|
17.5
|
Minimum marks to be secured to be shortlisted for GE-cum Interview
|
62.5
|
62.5
|
79.5
|
89.25
|
62.5
|
88.09
|
62.5
|
Total : GE + Interview
|
18
|
18
|
18
|
20
|
18
|
18
|
18
|
Total marks secured by last ranked selected candidate(Out to 100)
|
38.95
|
28.88
|
40.83
|
46.59
|
37.24
|
46.11
|
32.95
SBI PO Prelims Result decides the candidates’ eligibility for the SBI PO Mains exam. The marks obtained in SBI PO Prelims Exam will not be reckoned in the final merit ranking. Candidates who are shortlisted after Preliminary Examination will have to appear for Main Examination. Candidates who are shortlisted after the Main Examination will be subsequently called for Group Exercises & Interview.