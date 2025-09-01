SBI PO Prelims Cutoff 2025 Out, Check Category Wise Qualifying Marks Here

The SBI PO cut off 2025 for Prelims has been officially released on 1st September 2025 along with the result. The candidates can check out the Prelims exam cutoff marks from here for each category of candidate.
SBI PO Cut Off 2025
The SBI PO 2025 Notification announced 541 vacancies, and the Prelims Exam was conducted on 4th and 5th August 2025. Following the examination, the SBI PO Prelims Cut-Off marks, along with the Prelims Result 2025 and scorecard, were released on 1st September 2025. To qualify, candidates must secure marks above the cut-off, which has been determined based on factors such as the exam's difficulty level, the number of candidates who appeared, and the previous year's trends.
The SBI cut off is released separately for Prelims, Mains and Interview for each category of candidate. The cut off is the minimum marks that each candidate needs to score in each stage of the examination to be able to appear for the subsequent stage. The SBI Exam has only an overall cut off marks and no sectional cut off is there.
SBI PO Prelims Cut Off Marks 2025 Out
The official SBI PO Cut Off has been released along with score cards, and the category-wise cut off marks (out of 100) are also shared in the table below. The SBI PO 2025 prelims Cut Off for GENERAL categories is 66.75, for EWS category, the cut off marks are 64.50 and for ST is 51.50.
|Category
|Cut Off (Out of 100)
|UR
|66.75
|SC
|59.25
|ST
|51.50
|OBC
|65.50
|EWS
|64.50
|VI
|52.75
|HI
|36.25
|LD
|54.50
|D & E
|35.50
SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2024-25
State Bank of India had conducted SBI PO Mains Exam for which thousands of candidates have appeared after qualifying in the prelims exam. Along with the release of final score cards, SBI has released category-wise SBI PO Mains & Final Cut Off 2024 and score cards.
|Category
|Cut Off Marks (Out of 250)
|UR
|87.50
|SC
|75
|ST
|75
|OBC
|75
|EWS
|87.50
|VI
|75
|LD
|75
SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2024-25
The SBI conducted SBI PO Prelims on 8th, 16th, 24th, and 26th March 2025 in 4 shifts each day. The SBI has released the SBI PO Prelims cut off marks 2025 along with the result. Check the table below to know the category wise SBI PO cut off 2025 for Prelims exam.
|Category
|Cut Off Marks
|UR
|61.75
|SC
|55
|ST
|49
|OBC
|60.50
|EWS
|60.25
|VI
|47.50
|HI
|19.75
|LD
|49.75
|D&E
|9.50
SBI PO Previous Year Cut Off
Candidates who are preparing for SBI PO 2025 exam must check out the SBI PO previous year cut off marks that has been given here. The previous year cut off marks enable you to know marks that you would need to score in this year to be able to qualify the exam. In addition to this, the previous year cut off also help you to plan for the exam to strategies your preparation to be able to score more than the previous year cut off marks. We have shared the SBI PO previous year cut off marks for Prelims, Mains and Final for 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and more.
SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2023
The cut off marks has been released category-wise and the same has been updated here too. The SBI PO Cut Off for EWS, OBC, and GENERAL categories is 59.25, for SC category the cut off marks is 53 and for ST is 47.50.
|SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2023
|Category
|Cut-Off Marks
|GEN
|59.25
|SC
|53
|ST
|47.50
|OBC
|59.25
|EWS
|59.25
SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2023
As SBI PO Mains Score Card 2024 was released, the officials have also released category-wise SBI PO Mains & Interview Cut Off Marks.The category-wise SBI PO Mains cut-off marks for shortlisting Group Exercise & Interview will be shared here shortly.
|SBI PO Mains Cut-Off Marks 2023
|Category
|SBI PO Cut-Off Marks (Out of 250)
|GEN
|70
|SC
|57.50
|ST
|57.50
|OBC
|62.25
|EWS
|70
|LD
|57.50
|VI
|57.50
|HI
|58
|D & E
|58.25
SBI PO Final Cut Off 2023
Along with the release of SBI PO Mains/Final Score Card, State Bank of India will also be releasing SBI PO Final Cut Off 2023 and SBI PO Interview Qualifying Marks. Once all details regarding interview cut off and qualifying marks are released, the same will be updated here.
|Category
|Cut-Off Marks (Out of 100)
|GEN
|44.60
|SC
|37.15
|ST
|36.45
|OBC
|39.73
|EWS
|36.03
|LD
|33.68
|VI
|29.20
|HI
|32.25
|D & E
|32.98
SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2022
In the following table, you can check the SBI PO Prelims cut off 2022 for all the category of candidates. The SBI PO cut off 2022 for the General category was 59.50.
|SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2022
|Category
|Cut-Off Marks
|GEN
|59.50
|SC
|52.50
|ST
|47.75
|OBC
|58.25
|EWS
|59.50
|LD
|46.25
|VI
|50.50
|HI
|21.50
|D & E
|-
SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2022
SBI PO final cut off 2022 was released on the SBI website. The SBI PO final cut off is released on the basis of the candidate's performance in Mains and Interview + Group Discussion. Candidates are appointed for the SBI PO post in order of merit on the basis of the final marks. Check SBI PO 2022 final cut off marks in the table below.
|SBI PO Cut-Off Marks
|Category
|SBI PO Cut-Off Marks
|GEN
|88.93
|SC
|73.83
|ST
|66.86
|OBC
|80.96
|EWS
|84.60
|LD
|80.45
|VI
|93.08
|HI
|63.10
|D & E
|63.25
SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2021
SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2021 was released by SBI along with its result and scorecard. The category-wise SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2021 is given below:
|SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2021
|Category
|Cut-Off Marks
|GEN
|63
|SC
|54.75
|ST
|49. 25
|OBC
|61.25
|EWS
|62.75
SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2021
The category-wise SBI PO Mains cut-off marks for shortlisting Group Exercise & Interview is mentioned below in the table.
|Category
|Cut-Off Marks (Out of 250)
|GEN
|94.85
|SC
|77.32
|ST
|75.01
|OBC
|86.54
|EWS
|90.01
|LD
|75.35
|VI
|97.72
|HI
|75.77
|D & E
|75.17
SBI PO Final Cut Off 2021
Go through the SBI PO Final Cut-off marks for SBI PO 2021. We have tabulated the category-wise cut off for the SBI PO exam as released by SBI.
|Category
|Cut-Off Marks (Normalised to 100)
|GEN
|53.40
|SC
|44.93
|ST
|41.55
|OBC
|47.41
|EWS
|47.94
|LD
|41.64
|VI
|49.93
|HI
|41.59
|D & E
|33.16
SBI PO 2021 Interview Qualifying Marks
SBI released the category-wise SBI PO qualifying marks for SBI PO 2021 Interview which was conducted in February 2022 at SBI centers. The category-wise qualifying marks are given below:
|Category
|Cut-Off Marks (Out of 50)
|GEN
|20
|SC
|17.50
|ST
|17.50
|OBC
|17.50
|EWS
|20
|LD
|17.50
|VI
|17.50
|HI
|17.50
|D & E
|17.50
SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2020
The SBI PO prelims exam was conducted on 4th, 5th & 6th January 2020. The category wise SBI PO cut off 2020 for Prelims is tabulated below.
|
SBI PO Cut Off 2020-21
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks
|
GEN
|
58.5
|
SC
|
50
|
ST
|
43.75
|
OBC
|
56
|
EWS
|
56.75
SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2020
SBI PO 2020-21 Mains exam was conducted on 29th January 2021. The category wise mains cut-off marks for shortlisting candidates for Group Exercise & Interview are mentioned below:
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks (Out of 250)
|
GEN
|
88.93
|
SC
|
73.83
|
ST
|
66.86
|
OBC
|
80.96
|
EWS
|
84.60
|
LD
|
80.45
|
VI
|
93.08
|
HI
|
63.10
|
D & E
|
63.25
SBI PO 2020 Interview Qualifying Marks
SBI has released the category-wise qualifying marks for SBI PO 2020-21 Interview which were conducted in February-March 2021. Check the following table to know the SBI PO cut off 2020 for interview.
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks (Out of 50)
|
GEN
|
20
|
SC
|
17.50
|
ST
|
17.50
|
OBC
|
17.50
|
EWS
|
20
|
LD
|
17.50
|
VI
|
17.50
|
HI
|
17.50
|
D & E
|
17.50
SBI PO Final Cut-Off 2020
The SBI PO final cut off 2020 is based on the marks obtained by candidates in Mains and Interview. Check the following table to know the category wise SBI PO final cut off 2020.
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks (Normalised to 100)
|
GEN
|
51.23
|
SC
|
44.09
|
ST
|
41.87
|
OBC
|
45.09
|
EWS
|
45.35
|
LD
|
45.27
|
VI
|
51.55
|
HI
|
28.62
|
D & E
|
29.43
SBI PO Cut Off 2019
The SBI PO cut off marks for Prelims, Mains, Group Exercise & Interview and Final cut off is given below.
SBI PO 2019 Prelims Cut Off
SBI PO Cut-Off 2019 for Prelims exam is given below in the table:
|
Category
|
SBI PO Prelims Cut-Off 2019
|
GEN
|
71
|
SC
|
61.75
|
ST
|
54.75
|
OBC
|
68.25
|
EWS
|
68.25
SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2019
SBI PO 2019 Mains exam was held on 20th July 2019. The category wise mains cut-off marks for shortlisting Group Exercise & Interview are mentioned below:
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks (Out of 250)
|
GEN
|
104.42
|
SC
|
82.50
|
ST
|
77.63
|
OBC
|
94.28
|
EWS
|
100.89
|
LD
|
86.51
|
VI
|
101.75
|
HI
|
75.36
|
D & E
|
75.14
SBI PO Cut Off 2019 for Group Exercise & Interview
The category wise qualifying marks for shortlisting Group Exercise & Interview for SBI PO 2019 are mentioned below:
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks (Out of 50)
|
GEN
|
20
|
SC
|
17.50
|
ST
|
17.50
|
OBC
|
17.50
|
EWS
|
20
|
LD
|
17.50
|
VI
|
17.50
|
HI
|
17.50
|
D & E
|
17.50
SBI PO Final Cut-Off 2019
The Final Cut off Marks for SBI PO 2019 for each category is given below. The final cut off marks is normalised to 100.
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks (Normalised to 100)
|
GEN
|
54.11
|
SC
|
45.74
|
ST
|
43.90
|
OBC
|
48.78
|
EWS
|
50.13
|
LD
|
47.11
|
VI
|
52.58
|
HI
|
35.29
|
D & E
|
33.37
SBI PO Cut-Off 2018
SBI PO Prelims Cut-Off 2018
State Bank of India (SBI) released SBI PO Cut-Off 2018 for Prelims Exam. Check the table below for cut-off for SBI PO Prelims 2018 Exam.
|
Category
|
SBI PO 2018 Cut-Off Marks
|
GEN
|
56.75
|
SC
|
54.25
|
ST
|
49.00
|
OH
|
45.25
|
VH
|
49.00
|
HI
|
14.75
SBI PO 2018 Final Cut Off Marks
SBI released the final cut-off for SBI PO 2018 Exam on 3rd November 2018. Candidates can check the SBI PO Final Cut-Off in the table mentioned below.
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks
|
SC
|
77.13
|
ST
|
75.01
|
OBC
|
86.42
|
GEN
|
93.10
|
LD
|
75.03
|
VI
|
88.91