SBI Pharmacist Interview Admit Card 2021 Released, Download @sbi.co.in

SBI Pharmacist Interview Admit Card 2021 has been released by State Bank of India @sbi.co.in. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Download Link and Other Details Here.

SBI Pharmacist Interview Admit Card 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Pharmacist in Clerical Cadre. The candidates who have qualified for interviews can download their admit cards through the official website of SBI.i.e.sbi.co.in.

The facility of downloading the SBI Clerk Interview Admit Card 2021 will be available from 17 to 25 November 2021. The candidates can download SBI Clerk Interview Admit Card 2021 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download SBI Clerk Interview Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of SBI.i.e.sbi.co.in. Click on the ‘Careers’ Section. Click on ‘Recruitment of Pharmacist in Clerical Cadre’. Then, Click on ‘Download Interview Call Letter’. It will redirect you to a new window. Enter Roll Number/Registration Number, Date of Birth, Password, and click on the submit button. Then, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download SBI Clerk Interview Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

A total of 144 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection of candidates for the post will be on the basis of an online written test and interview.

INTERVIEW: Adequate number of candidates as decided by the Bank will be called for Interviews based on performance in an online written test. The qualifying marks in the Interview will be as decided by the Bank. WEIGHTAGE FOR WRITTEN AND INTERVIEW IS PROPOSED AS 40% & 60% RESPECTIVELY.

The selection will be based on written test and interview. The passing marks in written test and interviews as well as the aggregate passing marks will be decided by the Bank. The decision of the bank to call the candidates for the interview shall be final. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard.

Merit List: The merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in written tests and interviews. In case more than one candidate scores the cut-off marks (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in the merit.