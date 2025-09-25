School Holiday on 26th September 2025 (Friday): Schools Closed in These States Due to Rains and Festivals

School Holiday on September 26, 2025: September 2025 has turned out to be a month full of festivals, cultural celebrations, and weather-related disruptions. This year, extensive rains and floods across various states of India, coupled with upcoming festivals like Durga Puja, Navratri, and Dussehra, have led to multiple school closures. While some of these breaks are pre-planned as part of the academic calendar, others have been announced as precautionary measures to safeguard students in flood-affected regions. The result is extended weekends and festive breaks for students, reflecting how weather patterns and India’s rich cultural traditions continue to shape the school calendar. Read below for a state-wise update on school holidays for September 26, 2025, covering West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Assam, Delhi, and Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs).

Also Check School Holidays List in October 2025 West Bengal Schools Holiday: Durga Puja Break Advanced Amid Floods West Bengal has been one of the worst-affected states due to heavy rainfall and floods in September 2025. Education Minister Bratya Basu announced on social media that all educational institutions in the state would remain closed on September 24 and 25 due to the calamity-like situation. Since Durga Puja holidays were originally scheduled to begin from September 26, the closure from September 24 means the festive vacation effectively started earlier. Thus, West Bengal schools remain closed on September 26 as part of Durga Puja holidays. Telangana Schools Holiday: Extended Dasara Break Telangana students are enjoying one of the longest festive breaks this year. The state has declared Dasara holidays from September 21 to October 3, 2025, providing a total of 13 days of school holidays.

The break covers September 26, allowing students to fully immerse in Dussehra festivities and family celebrations. Andhra Pradesh Schools Holiday: Dussehra Break in Full Swing Similar to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh schools are also closed for the Dussehra festival. Holidays began on September 22 and will continue until October 2, 2025. Classes will resume from October 3, 2025, ensuring that students enjoy a long festive vacation. This schedule includes a closure on September 26 as part of the break. Karnataka Schools Holiday: Dasara Festival Closure In Karnataka, the Dasara holidays are officially scheduled from September 24 to October 2, 2025. Schools across the state remain closed on September 26, aligning with the grand cultural and religious celebrations of the season. The Mysuru Dasara festival, in particular, makes this period one of the most awaited breaks for students in Karnataka.

Odisha and Assam Schools Holiday: Durga Puja Celebrations Begin In several districts of Odisha and Assam, schools remain closed on September 26 as communities prepare for vigorous Durga Puja celebrations. The intensity of Durga Puja in these states leads to partial or full school closures, depending on district-level announcements. Delhi Schools Holiday: Autumn Break Scheduled In Delhi, schools are preparing for the Autumn Break, which will officially run from September 29 to October 1, 2025. Additionally, students will enjoy an extra holiday on October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. Although Delhi schools are not closed on September 26, the upcoming holidays mean that students are looking forward to a continuous festive break. Kendriya Vidyalaya Autumn Break Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) schools across India will observe their Autumn Break from September 27 to October 6, 2025.

While there is no closure on September 26 specifically for KVs, the extended break beginning the next day ensures students get ample time off for the festive season. Other States: Bihar and Regional Closures Apart from the major states mentioned above, Bihar and parts of the Northeast may also see partial school closures on September 26, 2025, mainly due to Durga Puja preparations and regional community events. In these areas, schools often schedule short breaks in line with local traditions and cultural festivities, adding further variety to India’s academic holiday calendar. The school holiday on September 26, 2025, highlights how festivals and weather conditions together shape India’s education schedule. While several states have planned festive holidays on September 26, others may announce sudden closures in view of heavy rains or local circumstances. Students and parents are advised to stay updated with official notifications from school authorities and district administrations to avoid confusion.