UNESCO Full Form: The full name of UNESCO is United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation. This agency focuses on building global cooperation in the fields of learning, science, culture, and communication. By exchanging learning and cultural cooperation, this agency partners with countries to promote peace, harmony, and long-term development. It also designs projects and global guidelines in its key areas to build unity of thought and values across the world.

UNESCO stands for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation. UNESCO was created to reduce inequalities in education, solve global science issues, and keep cultural traditions safe. Every letter in the short form stands for an important field. The term “Education” aims to provide learning for everyone that builds peace, ends poverty, and promotes long-term development. The word “Science” encourages worldwide collaboration in science, studies, and the sustainable management of nature. The term “Culture’ focuses on preserving cultural treasures while building understanding and harmony among communities. The word “Organisation” implies offering a common platform where nations unite to plan and carry out joint objectives. In this article, we have shared complete details of the UNESCO Full Form for reference purposes.