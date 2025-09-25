AIIMS CRE Result 2025 Releases at aiimsexams.ac.in, Download Scorecard PDF - Link Here

CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!
By Manish Kumar
Sep 25, 2025, 13:50 IST

AIIMS CRE Result 2025 has been announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)  for the Common Recruitment Exam (CRE) 2025 on its official website. The result is available on the official website in PDF format and candidates who appeared in the exam can check their roll number in the result pdf. 

AIIMS CRE Result 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the result for the Common Recruitment Exam (CRE) 2025 on its official website. The Common Recruitment Exam (CRE) 2025 was held from 25 th August 2025 to 27th August 2025 across the country. A total of 4576 vacancies for various posts including Assistant Dietician/ Dietician/ Demonstrator, Assistant(NS)/ Assistant Administrative Officer/ Executive Assistant(N.S)/Junior Administrative Officer/ Office Assistant(NS), Data Entry Operator Grade A and others are to be filled through the recruitment drive.

The result is available on the official website in PDF format and candidates who appeared in the exam can check their roll number in the result pdf. You can get the posts wise result pdf directly through the link given below.

AIIMS CRE Result 2025 Download

The posts wise Recruitment Exam (CRE) 2025 result pdf is available on the official website. The result download link is given below and you can download the same directly through the link given below-

AIIMS CRE Result 2025  Download Link 
Posts Name Result PDF Link 
Plumber  Download Link 
Pharmacist (Ayurvedic)  Download Link 
ECG Technician Download Link 
 PACS Administrator Download Link 
 Demonstrator (Optometry)/Optometrist Download Link 
 Mechanic (Air conditioning & Refrigeration) Download Link
 Scientific Officer Cum Tutor(Physics) Download Link
 Coding Clerk/Coding Clerks/Medical Record Assistant/Medical Record Technician/Medical Record Technicians Download Link

AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025: Overview

Under the AIIMS CRE 2025 recruitment drive,a total of 4576 vacancies for various posts including Assistant Dietician/ Dietician/ Demonstrator, Assistant(NS)/ Assistant Administrative Officer/ Executive Assistant(N.S)/Junior Administrative Officer/ Office Assistant(NS), Data Entry Operator Grade A and others.  Check the table below for AIIMS CRE Result 2025 overview 

Detail

Information

Exam Name

AIIMS CRE 2025

Conducting Body

All India Institute of Medical Sciences

Post Name

Group B and C posts 

Total Vacancies

4576

Exam Date

August 25 and 26, 2025

Result Status 

Out

Selection Process

Computer-Based Test/Skill Test

Official Website

aiimsexams.ac.in

How to Download AIIMS CRE Result 2025?

Step 1: Visit the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) - aiimsexams.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the call letter link ‘Download CRE Result' on the home page.
Step 3: Now, provide your login credentials to the link.
Step 4: Your AIIMS CRE Result 2025 appeared in a new window on the screen.
Step 5: Download and take the printout of the result.

AIIMS CRE 2025 Result What's Next

As per the notice released, now all the shorlisted candidates will have to apper for the next subsequent round which are posts wiseA total of 4,576 vacancies for various posts, including Assistant Dietician, Dietician, Demonstrator, Assistant (NS), Assistant Administrative Officer, Executive Assistant (NS), Junior Administrative Officer, Office Assistant (NS), and Data Entry Operator Grade A are to be filled through the recruitment drive. As per the selection proess, all those candidates qualified in the written exam will be eligible for the next stages of the recruitment process including document verification and interviews, depending on the criteria of the post, you applied for.

