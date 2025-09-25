AIIMS CRE Result 2025 Releases at aiimsexams.ac.in, Download Scorecard PDF - Link Here

AIIMS CRE Result 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the result for the Common Recruitment Exam (CRE) 2025 on its official website. The Common Recruitment Exam (CRE) 2025 was held from 25 th August 2025 to 27th August 2025 across the country. A total of 4576 vacancies for various posts including Assistant Dietician/ Dietician/ Demonstrator, Assistant(NS)/ Assistant Administrative Officer/ Executive Assistant(N.S)/Junior Administrative Officer/ Office Assistant(NS), Data Entry Operator Grade A and others are to be filled through the recruitment drive. The result is available on the official website in PDF format and candidates who appeared in the exam can check their roll number in the result pdf. You can get the posts wise result pdf directly through the link given below.

AIIMS CRE Result 2025 Download The posts wise Recruitment Exam (CRE) 2025 result pdf is available on the official website. The result download link is given below and you can download the same directly through the link given below- AIIMS CRE Result 2025 Download Link Posts Name Result PDF Link Plumber Download Link Pharmacist (Ayurvedic) Download Link ECG Technician Download Link PACS Administrator Download Link Demonstrator (Optometry)/Optometrist Download Link Mechanic (Air conditioning & Refrigeration) Download Link Scientific Officer Cum Tutor(Physics) Download Link Coding Clerk/Coding Clerks/Medical Record Assistant/Medical Record Technician/Medical Record Technicians Download Link