AIIMS CRE Result 2025 Releases at aiimsexams.ac.in, Download Scorecard PDF - Link Here

AIIMS CRE Result 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the result for the Common Recruitment Exam (CRE) 2025 on its official website. The Common Recruitment Exam (CRE) 2025 was held from 25 th August 2025 to 27th August 2025 across the country. A total of 4576 vacancies for various posts including Assistant Dietician/ Dietician/ Demonstrator, Assistant(NS)/ Assistant Administrative Officer/ Executive Assistant(N.S)/Junior Administrative Officer/ Office Assistant(NS), Data Entry Operator Grade A and others are to be filled through the recruitment drive.
The result is available on the official website in PDF format and candidates who appeared in the exam can check their roll number in the result pdf. You can get the posts wise result pdf directly through the link given below.
AIIMS CRE Result 2025 Download
The posts wise Recruitment Exam (CRE) 2025 result pdf is available on the official website. The result download link is given below and you can download the same directly through the link given below-
|AIIMS CRE Result 2025
|Download Link
|Posts Name
|Result PDF Link
|Plumber
|Download Link
|Pharmacist (Ayurvedic)
|Download Link
|ECG Technician
|Download Link
|PACS Administrator
|Download Link
|Demonstrator (Optometry)/Optometrist
|Download Link
|Mechanic (Air conditioning & Refrigeration)
|Download Link
|Scientific Officer Cum Tutor(Physics)
|Download Link
|Coding Clerk/Coding Clerks/Medical Record Assistant/Medical Record Technician/Medical Record Technicians
|Download Link
AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025: Overview
Under the AIIMS CRE 2025 recruitment drive,a total of 4576 vacancies for various posts including Assistant Dietician/ Dietician/ Demonstrator, Assistant(NS)/ Assistant Administrative Officer/ Executive Assistant(N.S)/Junior Administrative Officer/ Office Assistant(NS), Data Entry Operator Grade A and others. Check the table below for AIIMS CRE Result 2025 overview
|
Detail
|
Information
|
Exam Name
|
AIIMS CRE 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
All India Institute of Medical Sciences
|
Post Name
|
Group B and C posts
|
Total Vacancies
|
4576
|
Exam Date
|
August 25 and 26, 2025
|
Result Status
|
Out
|
Selection Process
|
Computer-Based Test/Skill Test
|
Official Website
|
aiimsexams.ac.in
How to Download AIIMS CRE Result 2025?
Step 1: Visit the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) - aiimsexams.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the call letter link ‘Download CRE Result' on the home page.
Step 3: Now, provide your login credentials to the link.
Step 4: Your AIIMS CRE Result 2025 appeared in a new window on the screen.
Step 5: Download and take the printout of the result.
AIIMS CRE 2025 Result What's Next
As per the notice released, now all the shorlisted candidates will have to apper for the next subsequent round which are posts wiseA total of 4,576 vacancies for various posts, including Assistant Dietician, Dietician, Demonstrator, Assistant (NS), Assistant Administrative Officer, Executive Assistant (NS), Junior Administrative Officer, Office Assistant (NS), and Data Entry Operator Grade A are to be filled through the recruitment drive. As per the selection proess, all those candidates qualified in the written exam will be eligible for the next stages of the recruitment process including document verification and interviews, depending on the criteria of the post, you applied for.
