BHU PG 2025 Spot Round Registration Starts at bhucuetpg.samarth.edu.in; Apply Till August 17

BHU PG Admission 2025: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi has started the BHU Postgraduate (PG) Admission 2025 Spot Round Registrations on August 12, 2025. Candidates can visit the official website at bhucuetpg.samarth.edu.in to register themselves. Eligible students will need to pay an online non-refundable registration fee of INR 500 till August 17, 2025 to secure a spot for the admissions.

BHU PG Admission 2025 Key Highlights

Check the details of BHU PG Admission 2025 here: