BHU PG 2025 Spot Round Registration Starts at bhucuetpg.samarth.edu.in; Apply Till August 17

BHU PG Admission 2025: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) began its Postgraduate (PG) Admission 2025 Spot Round Registrations on August 12, 2025. Candidates can register on the official website at bhucuetpg.samarth.edu.in and pay a non-refundable online registration fee of INR 500 by August 17, 2025 to secure a spot.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Aug 13, 2025, 17:41 IST
BHU PG Admission 2025: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi has started the BHU Postgraduate (PG) Admission 2025 Spot Round Registrations on August 12, 2025. Candidates can visit the official website at bhucuetpg.samarth.edu.in to register themselves. Eligible students will need to pay an online non-refundable registration fee of INR 500 till August 17, 2025 to secure a spot for the admissions. 

BHU PG Admission 2025 Key Highlights 

Check the details of BHU PG Admission 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name

BHU Postgraduate (PG) Admission 2025

Board name 

Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

bhu.ac.in

Level 

Undergraduate 

Registration fee

INR 500

Spot round dates 

August 12 - 17, 2025

Admission website 

bhucuetpg.samarth.edu.in

BHU PG Admission 2025 Important Points

While applying for BHU PG Admission 2025 spot round, candidates must be aware of the following key points:

  • The vacant seats will be allotted on the basis of merit among the registered candidates.
  • Candidates who were offered seats and were unable to pay the online fee on time may also apply for the spot seat allocation.
  • Candidates whose admissions were cancelled, withdrawn, or rejected during institute verification can also participate. 
  • These candidates can also choose different courses or change their options, depending on the availability of seats.

