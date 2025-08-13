BHU PG 2025 Spot Round Registration Starts at bhucuetpg.samarth.edu.in; Apply Till August 17

BHU PG Admission 2025: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi has started the BHU Postgraduate (PG) Admission 2025 Spot Round Registrations on August 12, 2025. Candidates can visit the official website at bhucuetpg.samarth.edu.in to register themselves. Eligible students will need to pay an online non-refundable registration fee of INR 500 till August 17, 2025 to secure a spot for the admissions.
BHU PG Admission 2025 Key Highlights
Check the details of BHU PG Admission 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
BHU Postgraduate (PG) Admission 2025
|
Board name
|
Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
bhu.ac.in
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
|
Registration fee
|
INR 500
|
Spot round dates
|
August 12 - 17, 2025
|
Admission website
|
bhucuetpg.samarth.edu.in
Also Read:
-
NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Release Final Merit List Likely Soon; Check Details Here
-
Haryana NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling and Registration Last Date Extended; Details Here
BHU PG Admission 2025 Important Points
While applying for BHU PG Admission 2025 spot round, candidates must be aware of the following key points:
- The vacant seats will be allotted on the basis of merit among the registered candidates.
- Candidates who were offered seats and were unable to pay the online fee on time may also apply for the spot seat allocation.
- Candidates whose admissions were cancelled, withdrawn, or rejected during institute verification can also participate.
- These candidates can also choose different courses or change their options, depending on the availability of seats.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation