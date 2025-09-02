IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
NEET UG Exam Pattern 2026: Check Major Changes, Marking Scheme, Question Distribution & Total Marks

By Gurmeet Kaur
Sep 2, 2025, 17:13 IST

NEET UG Exam Pattern 2026 will follow the revised format introduced in recent years, with 180 compulsory MCQs from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Get details on latest changes, total questions, marking scheme, subject-wise weightage, exam duration for NEET UG 2026.

Check NEET UG Exam Pattern 2026 Here
Check NEET UG Exam Pattern 2026 Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the official NEET Exam Pattern 2026 along with the information bulletin in February 2026, a few months before the entrance test. While the National Medical Commission (NMC) prescribes the NEET syllabus, the NTA publishes it on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

Till the release of the NEET 2026 information brochure, candidates can continue their preparation with the last year’s NEET exam pattern and syllabus, as no significant changes are expected. However, some revisions made in recent years remain in place for NEET 2026, including the removal of optional questions, reduced exam duration, and a simplified subject structure.

This article provides a detailed overview of the NEET UG 2026 exam pattern, including total marks, number of questions, subject-wise distribution, marking scheme, duration, and major changes.

NEET Exam Pattern 2026: Overview

The NEET UG 2026 will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode (offline) for admission into MBBS, BDS, and other medical courses across India. The exam will consist of 180 compulsory MCQs (Multiple Choice Questions) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, with a total of 720 marks.

NEET 2026 Exam Pattern Highlights

Parameters

Details

Name of Examination

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Exam Conducting Body

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Exam Type

Single-day exam

Mode of Examination

Offline (Pen-Paper based)

Total Sections

3 (Physics, Chemistry, Biology)

Subjects

Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany + Zoology)

Duration of Exam

3 hours (2:00 PM to 5:00 PM)

Total Questions

180 (All compulsory)

Question Type

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Medium of Paper

13 languages (English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Urdu)

Total Marks

720

Marking Scheme

+4 for correct answer, -1 for incorrect, 0 for unanswered

Exam Centres

Across India and selected international locations

Check NEET UG Exam Syllabus 2026 PDF (Physics, Chemistry, Biology)

Major Changes in NEET Exam Pattern 2026

In recent years, the NTA introduced several modifications to streamline the NEET exam structure. These changes will continue for NEET 2026:

  • Removal of Optional Questions: Earlier, NEET had 20 optional questions (5 per subject). From NEET 2026, all 180 questions are compulsory.
  • Reduced Exam Duration: Previously, NEET was conducted for 200 minutes (3 hours 20 minutes). Now, the duration has been reduced to 180 minutes (3 hours).
  • No Sectional Bifurcation: Earlier, each subject was divided into Section A (35 questions) and Section B (15 questions with 5 optional). In NEET 2026, there is no such bifurcation. Each subject will have a single section with 45 compulsory questions.
  • Deleted Topics from the Syllabus: About 18 topics were removed from the NEET syllabus two years ago, bringing the total to 79 chapters across Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

NEET 2026 Subject-Wise Weightage

The NEET UG 2026 exam paper will have a total of 180 questions distributed across three main subjects – Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Among them, Biology carries the highest weightage with 90 questions (Botany and Zoology combined), making it the most crucial section for scoring well.

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks

Physics

45

180

Chemistry

45

180

Biology – Botany

45

180

Biology – Zoology

45

180

Total

180

720

NEET 2026 Marking Scheme

The marking scheme of NEET UG 2026 helps candidates understand how their responses will be evaluated. The negative marking system plays a key role in discouraging guesswork, as each incorrect or multiple-marked response reduces the overall score. Hence, candidates must attempt only those questions they are confident about to maximize marks. Following is the detailed marking scheme for NEET 2026:

  • Correct Answer → +4 marks
  • Incorrect Answer → -1 mark
  • Unanswered Question → 0 marks
  • More than one answer marked → -1 mark (considered incorrect)

Maximum marks: 720

NEET UG 2026 Exam Date (Tentative)

Based on previous year trends, the NEET UG exam is usually held on the first Sunday of May. For the upcoming session, the NEET UG 2026 exam date is expected to be May 3, 2026 (Sunday). This is a tentative date as per the usual schedule pattern. Candidates must note that the official NEET 2026 exam date will be announced by the NTA along with the information brochure, and that should be considered as the final schedule.

Previous Year NEET Exam Dates

Year

Exam Date

Day

NEET 2025

May 4, 2025

Sunday

NEET 2024

May 5, 2024

Sunday

NEET 2023

May 7, 2023

Sunday

NEET 2022

July 17, 2022

Sunday 

(held later than usual May attempt due to COVID-19 academic disruptions)

NEET 2021

September 12, 2021

Sunday 

(postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic)

Note: From 2023 onwards, NEET UG returned to its usual schedule of being conducted in May, except for pandemic years when it was delayed.

NEET 2026 Exam Duration

The NEET 2026 exam will be held in a single afternoon shift at exam centres across India. Candidates will be given a fixed time limit to solve all 180 questions without any extra time allowance. Following are the details of the exam schedule and duration:

  • Timing: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (IST)
  • Total Duration: 3 hours (180 minutes)

The NEET Exam Pattern 2026 follows the revised format with 180 compulsory MCQs, 720 total marks, and a 3-hour duration. No major changes are expected in 2026, but candidates should keep checking the official NEET website for updates in February 2026 when the information bulletin and syllabus will be released. Early familiarity with the exam structure and consistent practice using PYQs and mock tests will significantly enhance your preparation for this major test.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on NEET UG 2026 exam pattern and syllabus!

