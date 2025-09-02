NEET UG Exam Pattern 2026: Check Major Changes, Marking Scheme, Question Distribution & Total Marks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the official NEET Exam Pattern 2026 along with the information bulletin in February 2026, a few months before the entrance test. While the National Medical Commission (NMC) prescribes the NEET syllabus, the NTA publishes it on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in. Till the release of the NEET 2026 information brochure, candidates can continue their preparation with the last year’s NEET exam pattern and syllabus, as no significant changes are expected. However, some revisions made in recent years remain in place for NEET 2026, including the removal of optional questions, reduced exam duration, and a simplified subject structure. This article provides a detailed overview of the NEET UG 2026 exam pattern, including total marks, number of questions, subject-wise distribution, marking scheme, duration, and major changes.

NEET Exam Pattern 2026: Overview The NEET UG 2026 will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode (offline) for admission into MBBS, BDS, and other medical courses across India. The exam will consist of 180 compulsory MCQs (Multiple Choice Questions) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, with a total of 720 marks. NEET 2026 Exam Pattern Highlights Parameters Details Name of Examination National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Exam Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Exam Type Single-day exam Mode of Examination Offline (Pen-Paper based) Total Sections 3 (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) Subjects Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany + Zoology) Duration of Exam 3 hours (2:00 PM to 5:00 PM) Total Questions 180 (All compulsory) Question Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Medium of Paper 13 languages (English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Urdu) Total Marks 720 Marking Scheme +4 for correct answer, -1 for incorrect, 0 for unanswered Exam Centres Across India and selected international locations

Check NEET UG Exam Syllabus 2026 PDF (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) Major Changes in NEET Exam Pattern 2026 In recent years, the NTA introduced several modifications to streamline the NEET exam structure. These changes will continue for NEET 2026: Removal of Optional Questions : Earlier, NEET had 20 optional questions (5 per subject). From NEET 2026, all 180 questions are compulsory.

Earlier, NEET had 20 optional questions (5 per subject). From NEET 2026, all 180 questions are compulsory. Reduced Exam Duration : Previously, NEET was conducted for 200 minutes (3 hours 20 minutes). Now, the duration has been reduced to 180 minutes (3 hours).

Previously, NEET was conducted for 200 minutes (3 hours 20 minutes). Now, the duration has been reduced to 180 minutes (3 hours). No Sectional Bifurcation : Earlier, each subject was divided into Section A (35 questions) and Section B (15 questions with 5 optional). In NEET 2026, there is no such bifurcation. Each subject will have a single section with 45 compulsory questions.

Earlier, each subject was divided into Section A (35 questions) and Section B (15 questions with 5 optional). In NEET 2026, there is no such bifurcation. Each subject will have a single section with 45 compulsory questions. Deleted Topics from the Syllabus: About 18 topics were removed from the NEET syllabus two years ago, bringing the total to 79 chapters across Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

NEET 2026 Subject-Wise Weightage The NEET UG 2026 exam paper will have a total of 180 questions distributed across three main subjects – Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Among them, Biology carries the highest weightage with 90 questions (Botany and Zoology combined), making it the most crucial section for scoring well. Subject Number of Questions Marks Physics 45 180 Chemistry 45 180 Biology – Botany 45 180 Biology – Zoology 45 180 Total 180 720 NEET 2026 Marking Scheme The marking scheme of NEET UG 2026 helps candidates understand how their responses will be evaluated. The negative marking system plays a key role in discouraging guesswork, as each incorrect or multiple-marked response reduces the overall score. Hence, candidates must attempt only those questions they are confident about to maximize marks. Following is the detailed marking scheme for NEET 2026:

Correct Answer → +4 marks

Incorrect Answer → -1 mark

Unanswered Question → 0 marks

More than one answer marked → -1 mark (considered incorrect) Maximum marks: 720 NEET UG 2026 Exam Date (Tentative) Based on previous year trends, the NEET UG exam is usually held on the first Sunday of May. For the upcoming session, the NEET UG 2026 exam date is expected to be May 3, 2026 (Sunday). This is a tentative date as per the usual schedule pattern. Candidates must note that the official NEET 2026 exam date will be announced by the NTA along with the information brochure, and that should be considered as the final schedule. Previous Year NEET Exam Dates Year Exam Date Day NEET 2025 May 4, 2025 Sunday NEET 2024 May 5, 2024 Sunday NEET 2023 May 7, 2023 Sunday NEET 2022 July 17, 2022 Sunday (held later than usual May attempt due to COVID-19 academic disruptions) NEET 2021 September 12, 2021 Sunday (postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic)