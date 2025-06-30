NEET Exam Syllabus 2026: Download Syllabus PDF For Free!

NEET Exam 2026 Syllabus: Looking for the latest syllabus for NEET Exam 2026? Don’t worry, as we have got you covered. Students can check this article to get the revised NEET syllabus and also know about the important details and exam pattern here. Students who want to gain admission to top medical colleges through this exam must start preparing now to score well. This way, they will be able to get admission into the top colleges. The NEET 2026 exam will be conducted tentatively on the first Sunday of May. Based on the previous trends, the date will most likely be May 3, 2026. NEET Exam 2026: Important Highlights Students can check the important highlights before checking the syllabus. Particulars Details Exam Name National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Exam Level Undergraduate (UG) Exam at National Level Exam Frequency Once a year Total Registrations 21 lakh approx. (As per NEET 2025 data) Exam Mode Offline or Paper and Pencil Based Test (PBT) Courses Offered Through NEET MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing, BAMS, BVSC & AH, BUMS Application Fees INR 1,700 (General), 1,600 (OBC), 1,000 (Reserved category candidates), 9,500 (Foreign nationals) Exam Duration and Timing 3 hours 2 PM to 5 PM (IST) Number of Subjects and Total Marks Physics (180 marks), Chemistry (180 marks), Biology (360 marks): Total Marks - 720 Total Questions 180 Marking Scheme #ERROR! Number of Exam Cities 552 (India) 14 (Abroad) Language/Medium of Paper 13 Languages - English, Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, Assamese, Gujarati, Marathi, Odia, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Punjabi and Telugu Accepting Colleges 1,613 colleges Total Number of Seats MBBS - 1,18,190 BDS - 27,868 BAMS - 52,720 BVSc & AH - 603 NEET Helpline Numbers 011-69227700, 011-40759000 Email: neet@nta.ac.in, neet1@nta.ac.in NEET Official Website www.neet.nta.nic.in

NEET 2026 Exam: Important Dates To Check The exam dates for the NEET 2026 exam will be announced in the first week of February 2026. Until then, students can check the tentative schedule for the same, so that they can get updated with the latest information. Events Dates NEET 2026 application form release and exam date announcement First week of February 2026 NEET 2026 application form last date First week of March 2026 NEET 2026 application correction window Third week of March 2026 NEET 2026 city intimation slip Fourth week of April 2025 NEET 2026 admit card First week of May 2026 NEET 2026 exam First Sunday of May 2026 or May 3, 2026 NEET 2026 provisional answer key release and objection submission Fourth week of May 2026 NEET 2026 result and final answer key Second week of June 2026

NEET Exam 2026 Syllabus: Download FREE PDF Well, the NEET syllabus was changed in 2023 with both the addition and removal of some topics. In the year 2025, the NEET syllabus remains unchanged. So, for the NEET exam 2026, students can follow the syllabus provided below: Physics Chemistry Biology Physics & Measurement Physical Chemistry Basic Concepts of Chemistry Diversity in Living World Kinematics Structure of an Atom Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants Laws of Motion Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure Cell Structure and Function Work, Energy & Power Chemical Thermodynamics Plant Physiology Rotational Motion Solutions Human Physiology Gravitation Equilibrium Reproduction Properties of Solids and Liquids Redox Reactions and Electrochemistry Genetics and Evolution Thermodynamics Chemical Kinetics Biology and Human Welfare Kinetic Theory of Gases Inorganic Chemistry Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties Biotechnology and Its Applications Oscillations and Waves p-Block Elements Ecology and Environment Electrostatics d- and f- Block Elements Current Electricity Coordination Compounds Magnetic Effects of Current & Magnetism Organic Chemistry Purification and Characterisation of Organic Compounds Electromagnetic Inductions & Alternating Currents Some Basic Principles of Organic Chemistry Electromagnetic Waves Hydrocarbons Optics Organic Compounds Containing Halogens Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation Organic Compounds Containing Oxygen Atoms and Nuclei Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen Electronic Devices Biomolecules Experimental Skills Principles Related to Practical Chemistry