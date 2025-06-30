NEET Exam Syllabus 2026: Download Syllabus PDF For Free!

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
NEET Exam 2026: The National Testing Agency will conduct the NEET exams for the year 2026 in May. It is the biggest exam for undergraduate medical courses. Students can check the complete syllabus here and also download the subject-wise syllabus PDF for free. 

Akshita Jolly
ByAkshita Jolly
Jun 30, 2025, 10:40 IST

NEET Exam 2026 Syllabus: Looking for the latest syllabus for NEET Exam 2026? Don’t worry, as we have got you covered. Students can check this article to get the revised NEET syllabus and also know about the important details and exam pattern here. Students who want to gain admission to top medical colleges through this exam must start preparing now to score well. This way, they will be able to get admission into the top colleges. The NEET 2026 exam will be conducted tentatively on the first Sunday of May. Based on the previous trends, the date will most likely be May 3, 2026. 

NEET Exam 2026: Important Highlights

Students can check the important highlights before checking the syllabus. 

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Conducting Body

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Exam Level

Undergraduate (UG) Exam at National Level

Exam Frequency

Once a year

Total Registrations

21 lakh approx. (As per NEET 2025 data)

Exam Mode

Offline or Paper and Pencil Based Test (PBT)

Courses Offered Through NEET

MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing, BAMS, BVSC & AH, BUMS

Application Fees

INR 1,700 (General), 1,600 (OBC), 1,000 (Reserved category candidates), 9,500 (Foreign nationals)

Exam Duration and Timing

3 hours

2 PM to 5 PM (IST)

Number of Subjects and Total Marks

Physics (180 marks), Chemistry (180 marks), Biology (360 marks): Total Marks - 720

Total Questions

180

Marking Scheme

Number of Exam Cities

552 (India)

14 (Abroad)

Language/Medium of Paper

13 Languages - English, Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, Assamese, Gujarati, Marathi, Odia, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Punjabi and Telugu

Accepting Colleges

1,613 colleges

Total Number of Seats

MBBS - 1,18,190 BDS - 27,868 BAMS - 52,720 BVSc & AH - 603

NEET Helpline Numbers

011-69227700, 011-40759000

Email: neet@nta.ac.in, neet1@nta.ac.in

NEET Official Website

www.neet.nta.nic.in

NEET 2026 Exam: Important Dates To Check

The exam dates for the NEET 2026 exam will be announced in the first week of February 2026. Until then, students can check the tentative schedule for the same, so that they can get updated with the latest information. 

Events

Dates

NEET 2026 application form release and exam date announcement

First week of February 2026

NEET 2026 application form last date

First week of March 2026

NEET 2026 application correction window

Third week of March 2026

NEET 2026 city intimation slip

Fourth week of April 2025

NEET 2026 admit card

First week of May 2026

NEET 2026 exam

First Sunday of May 2026 or May 3, 2026

NEET 2026 provisional answer key release and objection submission

Fourth week of May 2026

NEET 2026 result and final answer key

Second week of June 2026

NEET Exam 2026 Syllabus: Download FREE PDF 

Well, the NEET syllabus was changed in 2023 with both the addition and removal of some topics. In the year 2025, the NEET syllabus remains unchanged. So, for the NEET exam 2026, students can follow the syllabus provided below: 

Physics

Chemistry

Biology

Physics & Measurement

Physical Chemistry

Basic Concepts of Chemistry

Diversity in Living World

Kinematics

Structure of an Atom

Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants

Laws of Motion

Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

Cell Structure and Function

Work, Energy & Power

Chemical Thermodynamics

Plant Physiology

Rotational Motion

Solutions

Human Physiology

Gravitation

Equilibrium

Reproduction

Properties of Solids and Liquids

Redox Reactions and Electrochemistry

Genetics and Evolution

Thermodynamics

Chemical Kinetics

Biology and Human Welfare

Kinetic Theory of Gases

Inorganic Chemistry

Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties

Biotechnology and Its Applications

Oscillations and Waves

p-Block Elements

Ecology and Environment

Electrostatics

d- and f- Block Elements

Current Electricity

Coordination Compounds

Magnetic Effects of Current & Magnetism

Organic Chemistry

Purification and Characterisation of Organic Compounds

Electromagnetic Inductions & Alternating Currents

Some Basic Principles of Organic Chemistry

Electromagnetic Waves

Hydrocarbons

Optics

Organic Compounds Containing Halogens

Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation

Organic Compounds Containing Oxygen

Atoms and Nuclei

Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen

Electronic Devices

Biomolecules

Experimental Skills

Principles Related to Practical Chemistry


Students can check and download the syllabus PDF for free from the link provided below: 

NEET 2026 Exam: Subject-Wise Syllabus PDF Download

NEET Exam 2026 Syllabus: Check Exam Pattern Here

The exam will be a paper-and-pencil-based test of 3 hours duration. There will be 180 MCQs from Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Check the exam pattern below: 

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks

Physics

45

180

Chemistry

45

180

Botany

45

180

Zoology

45

180

Total

180

720

NEET 2026: Step-By-Step Guide For Application Process

The NEET 2026 exams will be released online on the official website. Check the steps on how to fill out the application: 

  • Go to the official website: neet.nta.nic.in

  • Click on the NEET 2026 Registration tab under the Latest News or Candidate Activity section

  • Click the agreement checkbox and fill in all the important details. 

  • Verify the details by entering the OTP. 

  • The application number and password will be sent to candidates through email.

  • Log in with your credentials, fill in the details as per the instructions and pay the fees. 

Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
