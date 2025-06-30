NEET Exam Syllabus 2026: Download Syllabus PDF For Free!

NEET Exam 2026 Syllabus: Looking for the latest syllabus for NEET Exam 2026? Don’t worry, as we have got you covered. Students can check this article to get the revised NEET syllabus and also know about the important details and exam pattern here. Students who want to gain admission to top medical colleges through this exam must start preparing now to score well. This way, they will be able to get admission into the top colleges. The NEET 2026 exam will be conducted tentatively on the first Sunday of May. Based on the previous trends, the date will most likely be May 3, 2026.
NEET Exam 2026: Important Highlights
Students can check the important highlights before checking the syllabus.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|
Conducting Body
|
National Testing Agency (NTA)
|
Exam Level
|
Undergraduate (UG) Exam at National Level
|
Exam Frequency
|
Once a year
|
Total Registrations
|
21 lakh approx. (As per NEET 2025 data)
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline or Paper and Pencil Based Test (PBT)
|
Courses Offered Through NEET
|
MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing, BAMS, BVSC & AH, BUMS
|
Application Fees
|
INR 1,700 (General), 1,600 (OBC), 1,000 (Reserved category candidates), 9,500 (Foreign nationals)
|
Exam Duration and Timing
|
3 hours
2 PM to 5 PM (IST)
|
Number of Subjects and Total Marks
|
Physics (180 marks), Chemistry (180 marks), Biology (360 marks): Total Marks - 720
|
Total Questions
|
180
|
Marking Scheme
|
|
Number of Exam Cities
|
552 (India)
14 (Abroad)
|
Language/Medium of Paper
|
13 Languages - English, Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, Assamese, Gujarati, Marathi, Odia, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Punjabi and Telugu
|
Accepting Colleges
|
1,613 colleges
|
Total Number of Seats
|
MBBS - 1,18,190 BDS - 27,868 BAMS - 52,720 BVSc & AH - 603
|
NEET Helpline Numbers
|
011-69227700, 011-40759000
Email: neet@nta.ac.in, neet1@nta.ac.in
|
NEET Official Website
NEET 2026 Exam: Important Dates To Check
The exam dates for the NEET 2026 exam will be announced in the first week of February 2026. Until then, students can check the tentative schedule for the same, so that they can get updated with the latest information.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
NEET 2026 application form release and exam date announcement
|
First week of February 2026
|
NEET 2026 application form last date
|
First week of March 2026
|
NEET 2026 application correction window
|
Third week of March 2026
|
NEET 2026 city intimation slip
|
Fourth week of April 2025
|
NEET 2026 admit card
|
First week of May 2026
|
NEET 2026 exam
|
First Sunday of May 2026 or May 3, 2026
|
NEET 2026 provisional answer key release and objection submission
|
Fourth week of May 2026
|
NEET 2026 result and final answer key
|
Second week of June 2026
NEET Exam 2026 Syllabus: Download FREE PDF
Well, the NEET syllabus was changed in 2023 with both the addition and removal of some topics. In the year 2025, the NEET syllabus remains unchanged. So, for the NEET exam 2026, students can follow the syllabus provided below:
|
Physics
|
Chemistry
|
Biology
|
Physics & Measurement
|
Physical Chemistry
Basic Concepts of Chemistry
|
Diversity in Living World
|
Kinematics
|
Structure of an Atom
|
Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants
|
Laws of Motion
|
Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure
|
Cell Structure and Function
|
Work, Energy & Power
|
Chemical Thermodynamics
|
Plant Physiology
|
Rotational Motion
|
Solutions
|
Human Physiology
|
Gravitation
|
Equilibrium
|
Reproduction
|
Properties of Solids and Liquids
|
Redox Reactions and Electrochemistry
|
Genetics and Evolution
|
Thermodynamics
|
Chemical Kinetics
|
Biology and Human Welfare
|
Kinetic Theory of Gases
|
Inorganic Chemistry
Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties
|
Biotechnology and Its Applications
|
Oscillations and Waves
|
p-Block Elements
|
Ecology and Environment
|
Electrostatics
|
d- and f- Block Elements
|
Current Electricity
|
Coordination Compounds
|
Magnetic Effects of Current & Magnetism
|
Organic Chemistry
Purification and Characterisation of Organic Compounds
|
Electromagnetic Inductions & Alternating Currents
|
Some Basic Principles of Organic Chemistry
|
Electromagnetic Waves
|
Hydrocarbons
|
Optics
|
Organic Compounds Containing Halogens
|
Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation
|
Organic Compounds Containing Oxygen
|
Atoms and Nuclei
|
Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen
|
Electronic Devices
|
Biomolecules
|
Experimental Skills
|
Principles Related to Practical Chemistry
Students can check and download the syllabus PDF for free from the link provided below:
|
NEET 2026 Exam: Subject-Wise Syllabus PDF Download
NEET Exam 2026 Syllabus: Check Exam Pattern Here
The exam will be a paper-and-pencil-based test of 3 hours duration. There will be 180 MCQs from Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Check the exam pattern below:
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Physics
|
45
|
180
|
Chemistry
|
45
|
180
|
Botany
|
45
|
180
|
Zoology
|
45
|
180
|
Total
|
180
|
720
NEET 2026: Step-By-Step Guide For Application Process
The NEET 2026 exams will be released online on the official website. Check the steps on how to fill out the application:
-
Go to the official website: neet.nta.nic.in
-
Click on the NEET 2026 Registration tab under the Latest News or Candidate Activity section
-
Click the agreement checkbox and fill in all the important details.
-
Verify the details by entering the OTP.
-
The application number and password will be sent to candidates through email.
-
Log in with your credentials, fill in the details as per the instructions and pay the fees.
