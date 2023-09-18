Best Books for NEET Preparation 2024: Check Subject-Wise Reference Books Here!

NEET 2024 Best Books for Preparation: Choosing the right study material and books play a crucial role in cracking NEET. So, check a list of the best books for NEET 2024 preparation here to crack the exam on the first attempt.

NEET Best Books 2024: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is a highly competitive entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to MBBS, BDS and AYUSH programs in India. Candidates preparing for NEET often search for the best books to prepare Physics, Chemistry, and Biology subjects. Selecting the best books for NEET can be a tedious task with abundant options available in the market. With lakhs of candidates appearing for the exam each year, cracking NEET is no easy task. However, with the right preparation and the best study material, you can increase your chances of success. In this article, we have enlisted the best books for NEET Physics, Chemistry and Biology preparation. With the help of the best books for NEET preparation, aspirants can strengthen their NCERT concepts and have enough practice to perform well in the exam.

Why Choose Best Books for NEET?

The major reasons for selecting the best books for NEET preparation include:

They provide a comprehensive and accurate coverage of the NEET syllabus along with a variety of practice questions for self-assessment.

They are written by subject matter experts providing the latest research for the best possible guidance for NEET preparation.

They are well-organized and easy to read.

They teach you application of concepts, which is essential for success in the NEET exam.

They help you to develop your critical thinking skills by presenting numerous concept-based questions.

Which Books are Best for NEET Preparation?

Candidates preparing for the NEET 2024 must know that the NCERT books for Class 11 and Class 12 are undoubtedly the best books to prepare for all three subjects, Physics, Chemistry and Biology. The experts and even the NEET toppers claim the NCERT books to be the Bible for NEET as they cover all the fundamental concepts based on which questions are asked in the medical entrance examination.

Hence, candidates can easily crack NEET 2024 by focusing on NCERT books, reading each and every line by heart and solving all the solved and unsolved problems given in the books.

Besides NCERT books, there are some reference books which students can follow for the detailed study of topics covered in NEET. These books also offer a variety of problems that can be a good source of practice material for candidates preparing for NEET 2024.

Here are some of the best books for NEET preparation you can choose to enhance your knowledge and give an edge to your preparations for the upcoming medical entrance exam:

Best Books for NEET Physics 2024

As per the previous years’ exam analysis and feedback of candidates who appeared in NEET, Physics section can be considered the most difficult one. However, a thorough knowledge of NCERT and a hundred per cent concept clarity can make the task of cracking the NEET physics the easiest one for you. The Physics section of NEET includes 50 questions for 180 marks. Mostly questions are asked from the mechanics, electrostatics and electronics topics.

To gain a deeper knowledge about each and every topic, students may refer to the list of best physics books for NEET which is presented below:

NCERT Physics textbooks for Class 11 and 12

Concepts of Physics by H. C. Verma

Objective Physics by D.C. Pandey

Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick and Walker

Problems in General Physics by IE Irodov

Best Books for NEET Chemistry 2024

Chemistry in NEET is considered the easiest section, however, some of the conceptual questions can trouble candidates in exam if they don’t have a good command of the concepts. The chemistry section of NEET question paper includes 50 questions carrying 180 marks in all. Questions will be asked from all three sections of Chemistry: Organic, Inorganic, and Physical. As per the previous years’ exam analysis, the inorganic section has been the easiest one which majorly consists of the memory-based questions. The physical section, on the other hand, carries numerical-based questions.

To prepare well for the chemistry section of NEET for which candidates must have a strong foundation in physical, organic and inorganic chemistry, we have enlisted the best books for NEET chemistry below:

NCERT Chemistry textbooks for Class 11 and 12

Organic Chemistry by Morrison and Boyd

Physical Chemistry by O.P. Tandon

Concise Inorganic Chemistry by JD Lee

ABC of Chemistry for Classes 11 and 12 by Modern

Objective Chemistry by R.K. Gupta

Best Books for NEET Biology 2024

The biology section which comprises botany and zoology, is the major and most important section of NEET. A total of 100 questions, 50 from each botany and zoology, are asked in the Biology section for a total of 360 marks. Thus, for the section carrying the highest weightage in NEET, a candidate should make a wise selection of study material for NEET Biology. We have enlisted below the best book to refer to for NEET Biology which will help in retaining the concepts and prepare candidates for objective questions for NEET 2024:

NCERT Biology textbooks for Class 11 and 12

Trueman's Biology Vol 1 and 2

MTG Objective NCERT at your FINGERTIPS

Pradeep Guide on Biology

Objective Biology by Dinesh

Objective Botany by Ansari

In addition to these books, medical aspirants should also solve previous years' question papers on a regular basis. This practice will help you get a feel for the exam pattern and the types of questions that are asked thus boosting your confidence for the best results in NEET 2024.

Tips for Reading NEET Best Books for Best Results

Start by thoroughly reading the NCERT textbook to have a strong foundation in the basics of a subject.

Start using reference books to learn more advanced concepts and to solve difficult problems.

For biology, it is important to memorize the NCERT textbooks inside out. However, reference books like Trueman's Biology can be used to in-depth knowledge of specific topics.

Solving previous years' question papers and taking mock tests on a regular basis is a must for success in NEET.

Do not study from more than two books for a subject.

Choose the books that work best for you.

Follow a study plan that is tailored to your individual needs.

NEET 2024 syllabus

Candidates preparing for the NEET must be aware of the latest NEET Syllabus so that they have a clear idea of what to cover in each subject for NEET 2024. The syllabus is mostly designed around the class 11 and class 12 subjects and is majorly based on NCERT. Check the subject-wise curriculum for NEET 2024 along with the latest marking scheme from the following link: