NEET Syllabus 2024: Detailed Subject-Wise Syllabus with Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme, Download PDF

NEET Syllabus 2024: Subject-wise syllabus for NEET 2024 is provided here for download in PDF format. Check the latest syllabus to know the topics, exam pattern and marking scheme prescribed for NEET 2024.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is a national-level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate medical courses (MBBS and BDS) and allied health sciences courses (B.Pharm., B.D.S., B.Sc. Nursing, etc.) in India. The exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The latest syllabus for NEET 2024 is provided in this article. It is essential that students have a thorough knowledge of the latest NEET Syllabus to crack the exam with distinction. Knowing the topics that are covered in the exam along with their weightage will help to create the right study plan ensuring that you do not miss any important part of the prescribed syllabus. In this article, you can check and download the latest syllabus of Physics, Chemistry and Biology and keep your exam preparations aligned with the same.

NEET 2024 Key Highlights

Exam Name National Eligibility cum Entrance test Exam conducting body National Testing Agency (NTA) Eligibility criteria 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology Minimum age 17 years Exam date To be announced Exam mode Offline (Pen-paper based) Number of Questions 200 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) out of which 180 are to be answered Marks per question 4 Marks to be allotted for each correct answer Negative Marking 1 mark to be deducted for each wrong answer Total Marks 720 Marks Language options English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu Exam duration 3 Hours 20 Minutes Aadhaar card not mandatory Aadhaar card is not mandatory to fill out the application form Official website neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG Syllabus 2024

The NEET syllabus 2024 is expected to remain the same and unchanged from the syllabus for the 2023 test. The syllabus covers topics from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, with a major portion from important topics in the classes 11th and 12th. The syllabus is divided into three sections:

Physics - 45 Questions

Chemistry - 45 Questions

Biology - 90 Questions (45 of Botany + 45 of Zoology)

The total number of questions to be asked in exam is 200, out of which 180 questions need to be answered. Each correct answer will fetch 4 marks, while 1 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Check and download the subject-wise syllabus for NEET 2024 below:

Exam Pattern

The NEET 2024 exam will be a pen-paper-based test (PBT) of 3 hours and 20 minutes duration. The question paper will be divided into two sections: Section A and Section B.

Subject Section No. of Questions Total Marks PHYSICS SECTION A 35 140 SECTION B 15 (Only 10 to be attempted) 40 Total 45 180 CHEMISTRY SECTION A 35 140 SECTION B 15 (Only 10 to be attempted) 40 Total 45 180 BOTANY SECTION A 35 140 SECTION B 15 (Only 10 to be attempted) 40 Total 45 180 ZOOLOGY SECTION A 35 140 SECTION B 15 (Only 10 to be attempted) 40 Total 45 180 Grand Total 180 720

The questions in the NEET exam will be of multiple-choice type.

Marking Scheme

The marking scheme for the NEET 2024 exam is as follows:

4 marks will be awarded for each correct answer,

1 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer,

There will be no negative marking for unattempted questions.

Useful Preparation Tips

Here are some tips for preparing for the NEET 2024 exam:

Understand the syllabus thoroughly.

Prepare topics according to their weightage and the level of difficulty.

Make a study plan to help you stay on track.

Use the NCERT textbooks as your primary source of study material.

Solve previous year's papers to get familiar with the types of questions asked in exam.

Though there’s no match to self-study, get help from a tutor or mentor if you need it. They can help you understand the material and prepare for the exam.

Stay motivated and don't give up.

