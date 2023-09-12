NEET Exam Pattern 2024: Latest Format, Marking Scheme, Exam Date & More

NEET Exam Pattern 2024: Check this article for latest NEET exam patter and marking scheme. Know the format and number of questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology subjects.

NEET Exam Pattern 2024: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, commonly known as NEET, is one of the most competitive medical entrance exams in India. It serves as the gateway for aspiring medical and dental students to secure admission to various government and private institutions in India. Every year, lakhs of students compete for a limited number of seats in medical and dental colleges across India. To succeed in NEET 2024, it is crucial to understand the latest exam pattern thoroughly. In this article, we will provide a detailed overview of the NEET 2024 Exam Pattern, including its question paper format, marking scheme, exam date and syllabus.

NEET 2024 Exam Pattern

NEET UG exam is conducted in pen and paper mode for admission to MBBS and BDS programs in India. The NEET UG 2024 will be held for a 3 hours 20 minutes duration. Read below to know details on NEET 2024 exam pattern, total number and format of questions, exam mode, marking scheme, and other crucial details

NEET Exam Pattern 2024 Highlights Exam Name National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Exam Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Exam Mode Pen and paper based (offline) Exam Duration 3 hours and 20 minutes Total No. of Questions 200 out of which 180 questions will have to be answered Type of Questions Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Total Marks 720 Marks Subjects Covered Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology) Marking Scheme Correct answer: 4 marks each Incorrect answer: –1 each Language options 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi and Urdu Exam Date First Week of May, 2024 Result Declaration First Week of June, 2024 Official website neet.nta.nic.in

As per the NEET 2024 exam pattern, there will be a total of 200 questions out of which only 180 need to be attempted. Each question carries 4 marks and 1 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. The total marks for NEET 2024 will be 720.

The NEET Exam 2024 will be divided into two sections: Section A and Section B. Section A will contain 35 questions from each subject (Physics, Chemistry, Zoology and Botany), while Section B will contain 15 questions from each subject. Candidates will have to answer 10 questions for each subject from Section B.

NEET UG 2024 Exam Pattern: Section - Wise Marks Distribution

Subject Section No. of Questions Total Marks PHYSICS SECTION A 35 140 SECTION B 15 (10 to be attempted) 40 CHEMISTRY SECTION A 35 140 SECTION B 15 (10 to be attempted) 40 BOTANY SECTION A 35 140 SECTION B 15 (10 to be attempted) 40 ZOOLOGY SECTION A 35 140 SECTION B 15 (10 to be attempted) 40 Grand Total 180 720

The question paper will be set in accordance with the NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) syllabus for class 11 and class 12. Students must be aware of the complete NEET 2024 syllabus to know chapter-wise topics and marks distribution for NEET UG 2024.