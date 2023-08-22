NEET Chemistry Syllabus 2024: Download Detailed Syllabus of Organic, Inorganic & Physical Chemistry in PDF

NEET Chemistry Syllabus 2024: Detailed syllabus of Chemistry for NTA NEET Exam 2024 is provided here. Check chapter-wise topics and best reference books to cover the syllabus. Download the full syllabus in PDF.

NEET Chemistry Syllabus 2024: The NEET Chemistry syllabus is important for students to prepare for the 2024 entrance exam because it covers all the essential topics that are likely to be asked in the exam. The syllabus includes topics from both classes 11 and 12. Students must be thorough with the prescribed list of topics to avoid any confusion about what to prepare for NEET 2024. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2024 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) based on the latest syllabus only. Though the syllabus is about to be released officially in December 2023, not many changes are expected in the list of prescribed topics. Therefore, students can refer to the existing syllabus to start early preparations for the exam. Any major or minor changes in the syllabus will be updated here as soon as the new syllabus is reached on NTA NEET’s official website. The NEET Chemistry Syllabus consists of inorganic, physical and organic chemistry. Students can check the chapters and topics to from the detailed syllabus mentioned below.

The NEET Exam 2024 will consist of 180 Multiple Choice Questions. Out of these, 45 questions will be from Physics and Chemistry each while the remaining 90 questions will be asked from Biology (Botany and Zoology).

Check below the names of chapters from Class 11 and Class 12 for NEET 2024:

S.No. CLASS 11 CLASS 12 1 Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry Solid State 2 Structure of Atom Solutions 3 Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties Electrochemistry 4 Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure Chemical Kinetics 5 States of Matter: Gases and Liquids Surface Chemistry 6 Thermodynamics General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements 7 Equilibrium p-Block Elements 8 Redox Reactions d and f Block Elements 9 Hydrogen Coordination Compounds 10 s-Block Elements (Alkali and Alkaline earth metals) Haloalkanes and Haloarenes 11 Some p-Block Elements Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers 12 Organic Chemistry - Some Basic Principles and Thechnologies Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids 13 Hydrocarbons Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen 14 Environmental Chemistry Biomolecules 15 - Ploymrers 16 - Chemistry in Everyday Life

Check the detailed syllabus below:

NTA NEET Chemistry Syllabus 2024

CONTENTS OF CLASS 11 SYLLABUS

UNIT I: Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry

Details:-

General Introduction: Important and scope of chemistry.

Laws of chemical combination, Dalton’s atomic theory: concept of elements, atoms and molecules.

Atomic and molecular masses. Mole concept and molar mass; percentage composition and empirical and molecular formula; chemical reactions, stoichiometry and calculations based on stoichiometry.

UNIT II: Structure of Atom

Details:-

Atomic number, isotopes and isobars. Concept of shells and subshells, dual nature of matter and light, de Broglie’s relationship, Heisenberg uncertainty principle, concept of orbital, quantum numbers, shapes of s,p and d orbitals, rules for filling electrons in orbitals- Aufbau principle, Pauli exclusion principles and Hund’s rule, electronic configuration of atoms, stability of half filled and completely filled orbitals.

UNIT III: Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties

Details:-

Modern periodic law and long form of periodic table, periodic trends in properties of elements- atomic radii, ionic radii, ionization enthalpy, electron gain enthalpy, electronegativity, valence.

UNIT IV: Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

Details:-

Valence electrons, ionic bond, covalent bond, bond parameters, Lewis structure, polar character of covalent bond, valence bond theory, resonance, geometry of molecules, VSEPR theory, concept of hybridization involving s, p and d orbitals and shapes of some simple molecules, molecular orbital theory of homonuclear diatomic molecules (qualitative idea only). Hydrogen bond.

UNITV: States of Matter: Gases and Liquids

Details:-

Three states of matter, intermolecular interactions, types of bonding, melting and boiling points, role of gas laws of elucidating the concept of the molecule, Boyle’s law, Charle’s law, Gay Lussac’s law, Avogadro’s law, ideal behaviour of gases, empirical derivation of gas equation. Avogadro number, ideal gas equation. Kinetic energy and molecular speeds (elementary idea), deviation from ideal behaviour, liquefaction of gases, critical temperature.

Liquid State- Vapour pressure, viscosity and surface tension (qualitative idea only, no mathematical derivations).

UNITVI : Thermodynamics

Details:-

First law of thermodynamics-internal energy and enthalpy, heat capacity and specific heat, measurement of U and H, Hess’s law of constant heat summation, enthalpy of : bond dissociation, combustion, formation, atomization, sublimation, phase transition, ionization, solution and dilution.

Introduction of entropy as state function, Second law of thermodynamics, Gibbs energy change for spontaneous and non-spontaneous process, criteria for equilibrium and spontaneity.

Third law of thermodynamics- Brief introduction.

UNIT VII: Equilibrium

Details:-

Equilibrium in physical and chemical processes, dynamic nature of equilibrium, law of chemical equilibrium, equilibrium constant, factors affecting equilibrium-Le Chatelier’s principle; ionic equilibrium- ionization of acids and bases, strong and weak electrolytes, degree of ionization, ionization of polybasic acids, acid strength, concept of pH., Hydrolysis of salts (elementary idea)., buffer solutions, Henderson equation, solubility product, common ion effect (with illustrative examples).

UNIT VIII: Redox Reactions

Details:-

Concept of oxidation and oxidation and reduction, redox reactions oxidation number, balancing redox reactions in terms of loss and gain of electron and change in oxidation numbers.

UNIT IX: Hydrogen

Details:-

Occurrence, isotopes, preparation, properties and uses of hydrogen; hydrides-ionic, covalent and interstitial; physical and chemical properties of water, heavy water; hydrogen peroxide-preparation, reactions, uses and structure;

UNIT X: s-Block Elements (Alkali and Alkaline earth metals)

Details:-

Group I and group 2 elements:

General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence, anomalous properties of the first element of each group, diagonal relationship, trends in the variation of properties (such as ionization enthalpy, atomic and ionic radii), trends in chemical reactivity with oxygen, water, hydrogen and halogens; uses.

Preparation and Properties of Some important Compounds:

Sodium carbonate, sodium chloride, sodium hydroxide and sodium hydrogencarbonate, biological importance of sodium and potassium.

Industrial use of lime and limestone, biological importance of Mg and Ca.

UNIT XI: Some p-Block Elements

Details:-

General Introduction to p-Block Elements.

Group 13 elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence, variation of properties, oxidation states, trends in chemical reactivity, anomalous properties of first element of the group; Boron, some important compounds: borax, boric acids, boron hydrides. Aluminium: uses, reactions with acids and alkalies.

General 14 elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence, variation of properties, oxidation states, trends in chemical reactivity, anomalous behaviour of first element. Carbon, allotropic forms, physical and chemical properties: uses of some important compounds: oxides.

Important compounds of silicon and a few uses: silicon tetrachloride, silicones, silicates and zeolites, their uses.

UNIT XII: Organic Chemistry- Some Basic Principles and Techniques

Details:-

General introduction, methods of purification qualitative and quantitative analysis, classification and IUPAC nomenclature of organic compounds.

Electronic displacements in a covalent bond: inductive effect, electromeric effect, resonance and hyper conjugation.

Homolytic and heterolytic fission of a covalent bond: free radials, carbocations, carbanions; electrophiles and nucleophiles, types of organic reactions.

UNIT XIII: Hydrocarbons

Details:-

Alkanes- Nomenclature, isomerism, conformations (ethane only), physical properties, chemical reactions including free radical mechanism of halogenation, combustion and pyrolysis.

Alkanes-Nomenclature, structure of double bond (ethene), geometrical isomerism, physical properties, methods of preparation: chemical reactions: addition of hydrogen, halogen, water, hydrogen halides (Markovnikov’s addition and peroxide effect), ozonolysis, oxidation, mechanism of electrophilic addition.

Alkynes-Nomenclature, structure of triple bond (ethyne), physical properties, methods of preparation, chemical reactions: acidic character of alkynes, addition reaction of- hydrogen, halogens, hydrogen halides and water.

Aromatic hydrocarbons- Introduction, IUPAC nomenclature; Benzene; resonance, aromaticity; chemical properties: mechanism of electrophilic substitution- Nitration sulphonation, halogenation, Friedel Craft’s alkylation and acylation; directive influence of functional group in mono-substituted benzene; carcinogenicity and toxicity.

UNIT XIV: Environmental Chemistry

Details:-

Environmental pollution: Air, water and soil pollution, chemical reactions in atmosphere, smogs, major atmospheric pollutants; acid rain ozone and its reactions, effects of depletion of ozone layer, greenhouse effect and global warming-pollution due to industrial wastes; green chemistry as an alternative tool for reducing pollution, strategy for control of environmental pollution.

CONTENTS OF CLASS 12 SYLLABUS

UNIT I: Solid State

Details:-

Classification of solids based on different binding forces; molecular, ionic covalent and metallic solids, amorphous and crystalline solids (elementary idea), unit cell in two dimensional and three dimensional lattices, calculation of density of unit cell, packing in solids, packing efficiency, voids, number of atoms per unit cell in a cubic unit cell, point defects, electrical and magnetic properties, Band theory of metals, conductors, semiconductors and insulators.

UNIT II: Solutions

Details:-

Types of solutions, expression of concentration of solutions of solids in liquids, solubility of gases in liquids, solid solutions, colligative properties- relative lowering of vapour pressure, Raoult’s law, elevation of boiling point, depression of freezing point, osmotic pressure, determination of molecular masses using colligative properties abnormal molecular mass. Van Hoff factor.

UNIT III: Electrochemistry

Details:-

Redox reactions, conductance in electrolytic solutions, specific and molar conductivity variation of conductivity with concentration, kohlrausch’s Law, electrolysis and Laws of electrolysis (elementary idea), dry cell- electrolytic cells and Galvanic cells; lead accumulator, EMF of a cell, standard electrode potential, Relation between Gibbs energy change and EMF of a cell, fuel cells; corrosion.

UNIT IV: Chemical Kinetics

Details:-

Rate of a reaction (average and instantaneous), factors affecting rates of reaction; concentration, temperature, catalyst; order and molecularity of a reaction; rate law and specific rate constant, integrated rate equations and half life (only for zero and first order reactions); concept of collision theory ( elementary idea, no mathematical treatment). Activation energy, Arrhenious equation.

UNIT V: Surface Chemistry

Details:-

Adsorption-physisorption and chemisorption; factors affecting adsorption of gases on solids, catalysis homogeneous and heterogeneous, activity and selectivity: enzyme catalysis; colloidal state: distinction between true solutions, colloids and suspensions; lyophillic, lyophobic multimolecular and macromolecular colloids; properties of colloids; Tyndall effect, Brownian movement, electrophoresis, coagulation; emulsions- types of emulsions.

UNIT VI: General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements

Details:-

Principles and methods of extraction- concentration, oxidation, reduction electrolytic method and refining; occurrence and principles of extraction of aluminium, copper, zinc and iron.

UNIT VII: p- Block Elements

Details:-

Group 15 elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence, oxidation states, trends in physical and chemical properties; preparation and properties of ammonia and nitric acid, oxides of nitrogen (structure only); Phosphorous- allotropic forms; compounds of phosphorous: preparation and properties of phosphine, halides (PCI 3 , PCI 5 ) and oxoacids (elementary idea only).

, PCI ) and oxoacids (elementary idea only). Group 16 elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, oxidation states, occurrence, trends in physical and chemical properties; dioxygen: preparation, properties and uses; classification of oxides; ozone. Sulphur – allotropic forms; compounds of sulphur: preparation, preparation, properties and uses of sulphur dioxide; sulphuric acid: industrial process of manufacture, properties and uses, oxoacids of sulphur (structures only).

Group 17 elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, oxidation states, occurrence, trends in physical and chemical properties; compounds of halogens: preparation, properties and uses of chlorine and hydrochloric acid, interhalogen compounds oxoacids of halogens (structures only).

Group 18 elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence, trends in physical and chemical properties, uses.

UNIT VIII: d and f Block Elements

Details:-

General introduction, electronic configuration, characteristics of transition metals, general trends in properties of the first row transition metals- metallic character, ionization enthalpy, oxidation states, ionic radii, colour, catalytic property, magnetic properties, interstitial compounds, alloy formation. Preparation and properties of K 2 Cr 2 O 7 and KMnO 4 .

Cr O and KMnO . Lanthanoids- electronic configuration, oxidation states, chemical reactivity, and lanthanoid contraction and its consequences.

Actinoids: Electronic configuration, oxidation states and comparison with lanthanoids.

UNIT IX: Coordination Compounds

Details:-

Coordination compounds: Introduction, ligands, coordination number, colour,magnetic properties and shapes, IUPAC nomenclature of mononuclear coordination compounds, isomerism (structural and stereo) bonding, Werner’s theory VBT,CFT; importance of coordination compounds (in qualitative analysis, biological systems).

UNIT X: Haloalkanes and Haloarenes

Details:-

Haloalkanes: Nomenclature, nature of C –X bond, physical and chemical properties, mechanism of substitution reactions.Optical rotation.

Haloarenes: Nature of C-X bond, substitution reactions (directive influence of halogen for monosubstituted compounds only).

Uses and environment effects of – dichloromethane, trichloromethane, tetrachloromethane, iodoform, freons, DDT.

UNIT XI: Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers

Details:-

Alcohols: Nomenclature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties (of primary alcohols only); identification of primary, secondary and tertiary alcohols; mechanism of dehydration, uses with special reference to methanol and ethanol.

Phenols: Nomenclature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, acidic nature of phenol, electrophillic substitution reactions, uses of phenols.

Ethers: Nomenclature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties uses.

UNIT XII: Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids

Details:-

Aldehydes and Ketones: Nomenclature, nature of carbonyl group, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties; and mechanism of nucleophilic addition, reactivity of alpha hydrogen in aldehydes; uses.

Carboxylic Acids: Nomenclature, acidic nature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties; uses.

UNIT XIII: Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen

Details:-

Amines: Nomenclature, classification, structure, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, uses, identification of primary secondary and tertiary amines.

Cyanides and Isocyanides- will be mentioned at relevant places.

Diazonium salts: Preparation, chemical reactions and importance in synthetic organic chemistry.

UNIT XIV: Biomolecules

Details:-

Carbohydrates- Classification (aldoses and ketoses), monosaccharide (glucose and fructose), D.L. configuration, oligosaccharides (sucrose, lactose, maltose), polysaccharides (starch, cellulose, glycogen): importance.

Proteins- Elementary idea of – amino acids, peptide bond, polypeptides, proteins, primary structure, secondary structure, tertiary structure and quaternary structure (qualitative idea only), denaturation of proteins; enzymes.

Hormones- Elementary idea (excluding structure).

Vitamins- Classification and function.

Nucleic Acids: DNA and RNA

UNIT XV: Polymers

Details:-

Classification- Natural and synthetic, methods of polymerization (addition and condensation), copolymerization. Some important polymers: natural and synthetic like polyesters, bakelite; rubber, Biodegradable and non-biodegradable polymers.

UNIT XVI: Chemistry in Everyday Life

Details:-

Chemicals in medicines- analgesics, tranquilizers, antiseptics, disinfectants, antimicrobials, antifertility drugs, antibiotics, antacids, antihistamines.

Chemicals in food- preservatives, artificial sweetening agents, elementary idea of antioxidants.

Cleansing agents- soaps and detergents, cleansing action.