NEET Chemistry Syllabus 2024 Reduced: Check List of Deleted Units and Topics

NEET Deleted Syllabus 2024 Chemistry: NEET Chemistry Syllabus has been reduced for 2024. Check the list of deleted units and topics from Chemistry syllabus here to avoid reading irrelevant topics for NEET 2024. Also, download NEET Chemistry Revised Syllabus in PDF.

Check NEET Chemistry Deleted Syllabus for 2024

NEET Chemistry Deleted Syllabus 2024: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the revised NEET UG syllabus for the medical entrance exam, NEET to be conducted on May 5, 2024. As per the revised syllabus, the authority has deleted, added, and modified some topics in all three subjects - Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2024 will be conducted based on the revised syllabus only. Hence, candidates must be aware of the deleted and added syllabus to study the appropriate content for NEET 2024 preparations.

In this article, we have provided the NEET Chemistry Deleted Syllabus 2024. We have presented the unit-wise details of deleted topics as well as the names of the units which have been wholly removed from the NEET syllabus for the 2024 exam. In addition to the deleted syllabus, we have also included the topics or the units which have been added to the new syllabus and were not a part of the old NEET Syllabus.  

Find below the list of units which have been removed from the NEET UG 2024 Chemistry syllabus:

NEET Chemistry Syllabus 2024 Deleted Units

NEET Chemistry Syllabus 2024

Class 11 Deleted Chapters

NEET Chemistry Syllabus 2024

Class 12 Deleted Chapters

1.States of Matter (Physical Chemistry)

1.Solid State (Physical Chemistry)

2.Hydrogen (Inorganic Chemistry)

2.Surface Chemistry (Physical Chemistry)

3.S-block  (Inorganic Chemistry)

3.Metallurgy (Inorganic Chemistry)

4.Environmental Chemistry (Organic Chemistry)

4.Polymers (Organic Chemistry)

 

5.Chemistry in Everyday Life (Organic Chemistry)

Download NEET Chemistry Revised Syllabus 2024

Check below the detailed list of unit-wise deleted and added topics for NEET 2024:

NEET Chemistry Syllabus 2024 Unit-Wise Deleted and Added Topics

Unit Name

Deleted Topics

Added Topics

Unit: Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry

General Introduction: Importance and scope of chemistry.

Matter and its nature,

Unit II: Atomic Structure

Atomic number, isotopes, isobars

Nature of electromagnetic radiation, photoelectric effect; Spectrum of the hydrogen atom. Bohr model ofa hydrogen atom - its postulates, derivation ofthe relations for the energy ofthe electron and radii of the different orbits, limitations of Bohr's model;

Elementary ideas ofquantum mechanics, quantum mechanics, the quantum mechanical model of the atom, its important features.

Unit: Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties

Electronegativity

s, p, d and f block elements

oxidation states and chemical reactivity

Unit: Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

-

 

Kossel - Lewis approach to chemical bond formation,

the concept ofbond order, bond length, and bond energy

Elementary idea of metallic bonding.

Unit: States of Matter

Full Unit Deleted

 

Unit: Thermodynamics

Introduction of entropy as state function

Third law of thermodynamics- Brief introduction.

Fundamentals of thermodynamics: system and surroundings, extensive and intensive properties,

state functions, types of processes

Unit: Solutions

 Types of solutions

Types of solutions

Vapour pressure - composition, plots for ideal and non-ideal solutions

Unit: Equilibrium

-

-

Unit: Redox Reactions

-

-

Unit: Hydrogen

Full Unit Deleted

 

Unit: s-Block Elements

Full Unit Deleted

 

Unit: p-Block Elements

-

Group 15, 16, 17 and 18 elements

Unit: Some Basic Principles of Organic Chemistry

-

Tetravalency of carbon: Shapes of simple molecules - hybridization (s and p)

Homorogous series: Isomerism - structural and stereoisomerism.

Unit: Hydrocarbons

Alkene - mechanism of electrophilic addition.

Aromatic hydrocarbons -carcinogenicity and toxicity.

Alkanes - Conformations: Sawhorse and Newman

halogenation of alkanes

projections (of ethane)

Unit: Environmental Chemistry

Full Unit Deleted

 

Also Check NEET Biology Deleted Syllabus 2024

We are in the process of sorting the old and new syllabi to list down the deleted and added topics for the remaining units. Stay tuned for further updates on NEET Chemistry Deleted Syllabus 2024.

Two new units have been added to the NEET Chemistry Syllabus 2024 which are as follows:

New Units Added To NEET  Chemistry Syllabus 2024

Unit Name

Details

Unit: Purification and Characterisation of Organic Compounds
  • Purification - Crystallisation. sublimation, distillation, differential extraction, chromatography - principles and their applications
  • Qualitative analysis - Detection of nitrogen, sulphur, phosphorus and halogens
  • Quantitative analysis (basic principles only) - Estimation of carbon. hydrogen. nitrogen. halogens. sulphur. phosphorus.
  • Calculations of empirical formula and molecular formulae: Numerical problems in organic quantitative analysis

 

Unit 20: Principles Related To Practical Chemistry

Detection of extra elements (Nitrogen, sulphur, halogens), in organic compounds; Detection of the following functional group, hydroxyl (alcoholic and phenolic), carbonyl (aldehyde and ketones) carboxyl, and amino groups in organic compounds.

The chemistry involved in the preparation of the following:

  • Inorganic compounds: Mohr's salt, potash alum
  • Organic compounds: Acetanilide, p-nitro acetanilide, aniline yellow, iodoform
  • The chemistry involved in the titrimetric exercises - Acids. bases and the use of indicators, oxalic-acid vs KMnO4, Mohr's salt vs KMnO4
  • Chemical principles involved in the qualitative salt analysis
    Cations- Pb2+, Cu2+, Al3+, Fe3+. Zn2+, Ni2+, Ca2+, Ba2+, Mg2+, NH4+
    Anions- CO32-, S2-, SO42-, NO3-, NO2-, CI-, Br-, I-( Insoluble salts excluded)

Chemical principles involved in the following experiments:
1. Enthalpy of solution of CuSO4
2. Enthalpy of neutralisation of strong acid and strong base
3. Preparation of lyophilic and lyophobic sols
4. Kinetic study of the reaction of iodide ions with hydrogen peroxide at room temperature.

The reduction in the NEET Chemistry syllabus for 2024 is expected to have a positive impact on students’ preparations for the exam as they have now more time to focus on the remaining topics and prepare more effectively for the exam.

