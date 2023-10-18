NEET Chemistry Syllabus 2024 Reduced: Check List of Deleted Units and Topics

NEET Deleted Syllabus 2024 Chemistry: NEET Chemistry Syllabus has been reduced for 2024. Check the list of deleted units and topics from Chemistry syllabus here to avoid reading irrelevant topics for NEET 2024. Also, download NEET Chemistry Revised Syllabus in PDF.

NEET Chemistry Deleted Syllabus 2024: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the revised NEET UG syllabus for the medical entrance exam, NEET to be conducted on May 5, 2024. As per the revised syllabus, the authority has deleted, added, and modified some topics in all three subjects - Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2024 will be conducted based on the revised syllabus only. Hence, candidates must be aware of the deleted and added syllabus to study the appropriate content for NEET 2024 preparations.

In this article, we have provided the NEET Chemistry Deleted Syllabus 2024. We have presented the unit-wise details of deleted topics as well as the names of the units which have been wholly removed from the NEET syllabus for the 2024 exam. In addition to the deleted syllabus, we have also included the topics or the units which have been added to the new syllabus and were not a part of the old NEET Syllabus.

Find below the list of units which have been removed from the NEET UG 2024 Chemistry syllabus:

NEET Chemistry Syllabus 2024 Deleted Units NEET Chemistry Syllabus 2024 Class 11 Deleted Chapters NEET Chemistry Syllabus 2024 Class 12 Deleted Chapters 1.States of Matter (Physical Chemistry) 1.Solid State (Physical Chemistry) 2.Hydrogen (Inorganic Chemistry) 2.Surface Chemistry (Physical Chemistry) 3.S-block (Inorganic Chemistry) 3.Metallurgy (Inorganic Chemistry) 4.Environmental Chemistry (Organic Chemistry) 4.Polymers (Organic Chemistry) 5.Chemistry in Everyday Life (Organic Chemistry)

Download NEET Chemistry Revised Syllabus 2024

Check below the detailed list of unit-wise deleted and added topics for NEET 2024:

NEET Chemistry Syllabus 2024 Unit-Wise Deleted and Added Topics Unit Name Deleted Topics Added Topics Unit: Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry General Introduction: Importance and scope of chemistry. Matter and its nature, Unit II: Atomic Structure Atomic number, isotopes, isobars Nature of electromagnetic radiation, photoelectric effect; Spectrum of the hydrogen atom. Bohr model ofa hydrogen atom - its postulates, derivation ofthe relations for the energy ofthe electron and radii of the different orbits, limitations of Bohr's model; Elementary ideas ofquantum mechanics, quantum mechanics, the quantum mechanical model of the atom, its important features. Unit: Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties Electronegativity s, p, d and f block elements oxidation states and chemical reactivity Unit: Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure - Kossel - Lewis approach to chemical bond formation, the concept ofbond order, bond length, and bond energy Elementary idea of metallic bonding. Unit: States of Matter Full Unit Deleted Unit: Thermodynamics Introduction of entropy as state function Third law of thermodynamics- Brief introduction. Fundamentals of thermodynamics: system and surroundings, extensive and intensive properties, state functions, types of processes Unit: Solutions Types of solutions Types of solutions Vapour pressure - composition, plots for ideal and non-ideal solutions Unit: Equilibrium - - Unit: Redox Reactions - - Unit: Hydrogen Full Unit Deleted Unit: s-Block Elements Full Unit Deleted Unit: p-Block Elements - Group 15, 16, 17 and 18 elements Unit: Some Basic Principles of Organic Chemistry - Tetravalency of carbon: Shapes of simple molecules - hybridization (s and p) Homorogous series: Isomerism - structural and stereoisomerism. Unit: Hydrocarbons Alkene - mechanism of electrophilic addition. Aromatic hydrocarbons -carcinogenicity and toxicity. Alkanes - Conformations: Sawhorse and Newman halogenation of alkanes projections (of ethane) Unit: Environmental Chemistry Full Unit Deleted

We are in the process of sorting the old and new syllabi to list down the deleted and added topics for the remaining units. Stay tuned for further updates on NEET Chemistry Deleted Syllabus 2024.

Two new units have been added to the NEET Chemistry Syllabus 2024 which are as follows:

New Units Added To NEET Chemistry Syllabus 2024 Unit Name Details Unit: Purification and Characterisation of Organic Compounds Purification - Crystallisation. sublimation, distillation, differential extraction, chromatography - principles and their applications

Qualitative analysis - Detection of nitrogen, sulphur, phosphorus and halogens

Quantitative analysis (basic principles only) - Estimation of carbon. hydrogen. nitrogen. halogens. sulphur. phosphorus.

Calculations of empirical formula and molecular formulae: Numerical problems in organic quantitative analysis Unit 20: Principles Related To Practical Chemistry Detection of extra elements (Nitrogen, sulphur, halogens), in organic compounds; Detection of the following functional group, hydroxyl (alcoholic and phenolic), carbonyl (aldehyde and ketones) carboxyl, and amino groups in organic compounds. The chemistry involved in the preparation of the following: Inorganic compounds: Mohr's salt, potash alum

Organic compounds: Acetanilide, p-nitro acetanilide, aniline yellow, iodoform

The chemistry involved in the titrimetric exercises - Acids. bases and the use of indicators, oxalic-acid vs KMnO 4 , Mohr's salt vs KMnO 4

, Mohr's salt vs KMnO Chemical principles involved in the qualitative salt analysis

Cations- Pb2+, Cu2+, Al3+, Fe3+. Zn2+, Ni2+, Ca2+, Ba2+, Mg2+, NH 4 +

Anions- CO 3 2-, S2-, SO 4 2-, NO 3 -, NO 2 -, CI-, Br-, I-( Insoluble salts excluded) Chemical principles involved in the following experiments:

1. Enthalpy of solution of CuSO 4

2. Enthalpy of neutralisation of strong acid and strong base

3. Preparation of lyophilic and lyophobic sols

4. Kinetic study of the reaction of iodide ions with hydrogen peroxide at room temperature.

The reduction in the NEET Chemistry syllabus for 2024 is expected to have a positive impact on students’ preparations for the exam as they have now more time to focus on the remaining topics and prepare more effectively for the exam.

