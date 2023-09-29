NEET Study Plan 2024: Check Best Month-Wise Study Plan & Preparation Tips for 100% Success

NEET Study Plan: NEET 2024 will be conducted on May 5. Check the detailed preparation schedule for next five months (excluding March-April of Board Exams) that students must follow to crack NEET 2024 in the first attempt.

NEET Study Plan 2024: Balancing NEET and Class 12 board exam preparations can be challenging as both exams require a significant amount of time and effort. However, with a well-structured study plan and effective time management, students can successfully manage both. Here's a detailed month-wise and day-wise study plan to help you prepare for both exams, with a focus on NEET, which is scheduled for May 5, while also keeping Class 12 board exams in mind that will take place in March-April.

Balancing NEET 2024 and Class 12 Board Exam Preparations

The first step should be to develop a detailed study schedule that covers both board exams and NEET preparation. Some of the crucial points to keep in mind while preparing for NEET alongside board exam preparations include:

Allocate specific time slots for each subject and topic.

Prioritize subjects based on your strengths and weaknesses.

Understand the syllabus of both NEET and Class 12

Identify common topics to avoid redundant studying.

Define clear goals for your board exams and NEET.

Break down your goals into smaller, manageable tasks.

5 Months’ Intense Study Plan for NEET 2024: October-February

Months of October and November: Focus on strengthening your basics and understanding concepts.

Months of December to February: Focus on intense revision and practice to have a strong grasp on subjects.

Months of March to April: Board exams will take place during these months so shift your entire focus towards board exams preparations.

Month of May: Intensive NEET revision and mock tests in the first week.

Month-wise Study Plan

Week 1 & 2: October 1 - 15 Biology: Cell Structure and Function

Chemistry: Basic Concepts of Chemistry, Structure of Atom, Classification of Elements

Physics: Mechanics - Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Work, Energy, and Power Week 3 & 4: October 16 - 31 Biology: Diversity in Living Organisms

Chemistry: Chemical Bonding, States of Matter, Thermodynamics

Physics: Motion of Systems of Particles and Rigid Body, Gravitation Week 5 & 6: November 1 - 15 Biology: Plant Physiology

Chemistry: Equilibrium, Redox Reactions, p-Block Elements

Physics: Properties of Bulk Matter, Thermodynamics Week 7 & 8: November 16 - 30 Biology: Human Physiology

Chemistry: Hydrogen, s-Block Elements, Coordination Compounds

Physics: Kinetic theory, Oscillations and Waves Week 9 & 10: December 1 - 15 Biology: Genetics and Evolution

Chemistry: Hydrocarbons, Environmental Chemistry, Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers

Physics: Electrostatistics, Current Electricity Week 11 & 12: December 16 - 31 Biology: Reproduction in Plants and Animals

Chemistry: Organic Chemistry - Basics, Solid State, Solutions, Biomolecules

Physics: Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism, Electromagnetic Induction Week 13 & 14: January 1 - 15 Biology: Ecology and Environment

Chemistry: Organic Chemistry - Hydrocarbons, Environmental Chemistry, Haloalkanes and Haloarenes

Physics: Electromagnetic Waves, Optics Week 15 & 16: January 16 - 31 Biology: Biology and Human Welfare

Chemistry: Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics, Surface Chemistry, Ploymrers

Physics: Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation, Atoms and Nuclei Week 17 & 18: February 1 - 15 Biology: Biotechnology and Its Applications

Chemistry: General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements, d and f Block Elements, Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen

Physics: Electronic Devices, Electro Statistics Week 19 & 20: February 16 - 29 Practise mock tests and previous years’ papers

Revise and fine-tune your knowledge.

Work on your weak areas

March to April (Balancing NEET and Board Exams)

Board exams will take place from March to the first or second week of April. So, your focus should be entirely on your board exam preparations. However, if you have more than enough preparatory leaves between any two exams then you can keep 1 or 2 days for practise of NEET mock tests or question papers.

Allocate more time for board exam subjects. Focus on solving previous years' board papers.

Dedicate at least 1-2 hours daily for NEET preparation.

Mid of April to May (Intensive NEET Preparation)

NEET 2024 will be conducted on May 5, 2024. Thus, after board exam conclusion, you will have almost 20-25 days for revision and practise for NEET. Your preparations for NEET should be in full swing during last few days for which you can follow the tips mentioned below:

Revise NEET syllabus thoroughly.

Take full-length mock tests to simulate exam conditionsand larn time management.

Analyze your performance and work on weak areas.

Revise all the key concepts for one last time.

Dedicate a minimum of 10-12 hours a day for practise and revision.

Daily Study Plan for NEET 2024

Here, we will discuss how your daily tasks should be planned for a balanced study for NEET and board exams. The month-wise plan as discussed above can be adapted according to the daily NEET study plan which is as follows:

Allocate time for each subject based on your weaknesses and strengths.

Read NCERT books thoroughly for both NEET and board exams.

Solve practice questions and exercises from 2-3 chapters daily.

Use quality reference books for NEET preparation.

Follow the Pomodoro technique (25 minutes study, 5 minutes break) to maintain focus and increase productivity.

Stick to your daily study schedule to stay organised.

Maintain a healthy diet and exercise regularly for good health and better concentration.

Seek help from teachers or tutors in case of any

Before creating a study plan, one must assess his/her current level of preparation and adjust the timeline accordingly. Remember, consistency and smart study techniques are key to success in NEET. So, have a well structured study plan, bind to it and stay committed to your goals. Make sure to take short breaks to break monotony and refresh your brain. Maintain a healthy lifestyle throughout your preparation. We bet that you will excel and achieve outstanding results in your NEET 2024 examination.

All The Best!

