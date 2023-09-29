NEET Study Plan 2024: Check Best Month-Wise Study Plan & Preparation Tips for 100% Success

NEET Study Plan 2024: Balancing NEET and Class 12 board exam preparations can be challenging as both exams require a significant amount of time and effort. However, with a well-structured study plan and effective time management, students can successfully manage both. Here's a detailed month-wise and day-wise study plan to help you prepare for both exams, with a focus on NEET, which is scheduled for May 5, while also keeping Class 12 board exams in mind that will take place in March-April.
Balancing NEET 2024 and Class 12 Board Exam Preparations
The first step should be to develop a detailed study schedule that covers both board exams and NEET preparation. Some of the crucial points to keep in mind while preparing for NEET alongside board exam preparations include:
- Allocate specific time slots for each subject and topic.
- Prioritize subjects based on your strengths and weaknesses.
- Understand the syllabus of both NEET and Class 12
- Identify common topics to avoid redundant studying.
- Define clear goals for your board exams and NEET.
- Break down your goals into smaller, manageable tasks.
5 Months’ Intense Study Plan for NEET 2024: October-February
- Months of October and November: Focus on strengthening your basics and understanding concepts.
- Months of December to February: Focus on intense revision and practice to have a strong grasp on subjects.
- Months of March to April: Board exams will take place during these months so shift your entire focus towards board exams preparations.
- Month of May: Intensive NEET revision and mock tests in the first week.
Month-wise Study Plan
March to April (Balancing NEET and Board Exams)
Board exams will take place from March to the first or second week of April. So, your focus should be entirely on your board exam preparations. However, if you have more than enough preparatory leaves between any two exams then you can keep 1 or 2 days for practise of NEET mock tests or question papers.
- Allocate more time for board exam subjects. Focus on solving previous years' board papers.
- Dedicate at least 1-2 hours daily for NEET preparation.
Mid of April to May (Intensive NEET Preparation)
NEET 2024 will be conducted on May 5, 2024. Thus, after board exam conclusion, you will have almost 20-25 days for revision and practise for NEET. Your preparations for NEET should be in full swing during last few days for which you can follow the tips mentioned below:
- Revise NEET syllabus thoroughly.
- Take full-length mock tests to simulate exam conditionsand larn time management.
- Analyze your performance and work on weak areas.
- Revise all the key concepts for one last time.
- Dedicate a minimum of 10-12 hours a day for practise and revision.
Daily Study Plan for NEET 2024
Here, we will discuss how your daily tasks should be planned for a balanced study for NEET and board exams. The month-wise plan as discussed above can be adapted according to the daily NEET study plan which is as follows:
- Allocate time for each subject based on your weaknesses and strengths.
- Read NCERT books thoroughly for both NEET and board exams.
- Solve practice questions and exercises from 2-3 chapters daily.
- Use quality reference books for NEET preparation.
- Follow the Pomodoro technique (25 minutes study, 5 minutes break) to maintain focus and increase productivity.
- Stick to your daily study schedule to stay organised.
- Maintain a healthy diet and exercise regularly for good health and better concentration.
- Seek help from teachers or tutors in case of any
Before creating a study plan, one must assess his/her current level of preparation and adjust the timeline accordingly. Remember, consistency and smart study techniques are key to success in NEET. So, have a well structured study plan, bind to it and stay committed to your goals. Make sure to take short breaks to break monotony and refresh your brain. Maintain a healthy lifestyle throughout your preparation. We bet that you will excel and achieve outstanding results in your NEET 2024 examination.
All The Best!
