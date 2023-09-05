Explainer

NEET Biology Exam Pattern 2024: Check Format of Questions, Chapter-wise Marking Scheme and Important Topics

Biology NEET Exam Pattern: Check the exam pattern and marking scheme for the Biology section of the NEET 2024 which will include questions from botany and zoology subjects.

Check NEET Biology Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme
Check NEET Biology Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is the most important exam for medical aspirants, conducted every year by National Testing Agency (NTA). It is the gateway to secure seats in various medical and dental courses, including MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and nursing, in both government and private colleges across the country. The exam will be conducted in offline mode and will be based on the syllabi of physics, chemistry, and biology subjects of classes 11 and 12. Though there hasn’t been any official announcement made by NTA regarding the NEET exam pattern, it is expected to remain the same as in 2023. 

In this article, we will discuss the NEET 2024 exam pattern, particularly for the Biology section which carries half the weightage of the NEET Exam. Students must go through this article to know the crucial examination details like the number and type of questions, marking scheme, chapter-wise weightage and more to keep themselves aligned with their NEET preparations and get ready to crack the test in their first attempt.

Career Counseling

NEET 2024

The NEET 2024 exam will be a multiple-choice question (MCQ) based exam. There will be a total of 180 questions from three subjects Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Each question will carry 4 marks. This means that the total marks for the NEET Exam will be 720.

Key Highlights of NEET 2024

Exam Name

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2024

Mode of the Examination

Offline (Pen-Paper Based)

Duration of the Exam

3 hours and 20 minutes

Total Questions

200 out of which 180 questions will have to be answered

Question Type

Multiple Choice Type Questions (MCQs)

Number of Questions from Physics

50 (45 to be attempted)

Number of Questions from Chemistry

50 (45 to be attempted)

Number of Questions from Biology

50 (Botany) + 50 (Zoology)

(45 to be attempted in each section)

Total Marks

720 Marks

Marking Scheme

+4 marks for each correct answer
-1 for each incorrect answer
No negative marking for unattempted questions

Medium of Exam

English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, and Urdu)

NEET Biology Syllabus 2024 (Download in PDF)

NEET 2024 Biology Exam Pattern

NEET UG 2024 exam pattern is based on Physics, Chemistry, and Biology subjects. Biology is divided into Botany and Zoology. All these four sections are further divided into Section A and Section B. Section A will have 35 questions based on each subject and all questions will be mandatory. Section B will include 15 questions from each Botany and Zoology. Candidates need to attempt any 10 questions.If a candidate would attempted more than 10 questions, only the first 10 attempted questions will be considered for evaluation.

NEET Biology Exam Pattern and Marks Distribution

Subject

Section

Number of Questions

Marks

Botany

Section A

35

140

Section B

15 (Mandatory to attempt only 10)

40

Zoology

Section A

35

140

Section B

15 (Mandatory to attempt only 10)

40

 

Total

90

360

The marking scheme for the NEET 2024 biology exam is as follows:

  • Each correct answer will be awarded 4 marks.
  • 1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.
  • There will be no negative marking for unanswered questions.

NEET 2024: Biology Important Topics

The questions will be based on the latest NEET Biology Syllabus prescribed for classes 11 and 12. The syllabus covers a wide range of topics, including:

  • Cell Biology
  • Molecular Biology
  • Genetics
  • Evolution
  • Plant Physiology
  • Animal Physiology
  • Ecology
  • Human Physiology

The questions will be of varying difficulty levels, from easy to difficult. There will be a mix of Conceptual and application-based questions.

Chapter-wise weightage of Biology for NEET 2024

Chapter-wise weightage can be helpful for candidates to categorize the topics into less and more important ones and set their priorties accordingly. Based on previous year exams and experts analysis’, we have presented below an approximate weightage distribution for Biology that can be referred to while preparing for the medical entrance test. However, slight variations can be expected in this weightage distribution for the NEET 2024.

Class 11 Biology Weightage Distribution for NEET 2024

Unit I

Diversity of Living Organisms

Chapter-1: The Living World

Chapter-2: Biological Classification

Chapter-3: Plant Kingdom

Chapter-4: Animal Kingdom

14%

Unit II

Structural Organisation in Plants & Animals

Chapter-5: Morphology of Flowering Plants

Chapter-6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants

Chapter-7: Structural Organisation in Animals

5%

Unit III

Cell: Structure and Function

Chapter-8: Cell-The Unit of Life

Chapter-9: Biomolecules

Chapter-10: Cell Cycle and Cell Division

9%

Unit IV

Plant Physiology

Chapter-11: Transport in Plants

Chapter-12: Mineral Nutrition

Chapter-13: Photosynthesis in Higher Plants

Chapter-14: Respiration in Plants

Chapter-15: Plant - Growth and Development

6%

Unit V

Human Physiology

Chapter-16: Digestion and Absorption

Chapter-17: Breathing and Exchange of Gases

Chapter-18: Body Fluids and Circulation

Chapter-19: Excretory Products and Their Elimination

Chapter-20: Locomotion and Movement

Chapter-21: Neural Control and Coordination

Chapter-22: Chemical Coordination and Integration

20%

Class 12 Biology Weightage Distribution for NEET 2024

Unit VI

Reproduction

Chapter-1: Reproduction in Organisms

Chapter-2: Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants

Chapter-3: Human Reproduction

Chapter-4: Reproductive Health

9%

Unit VII

Genetics and Evolution

Chapter-5: Principles of Inheritance and Variation

Chapter-6: Molecular Basis of Inheritance

Chapter-7: Evolution

18%

Unit VIII

Biology and Human Welfare

Chapter-8: Human Health and Diseases

Chapter-9: Strategies for Enhancement in Food Production

Chapter-10: Microbes in Human Welfare

9%

Unit IX

Biotechnology and its Applications

Chapter-11: Biotechnology - Principles and Processes

Chapter-12: Biotechnology and its Application

4%

Unit X

Ecology and Environment

Chapter-13: Organisms and Populations

Chapter-14: Ecosystem

Chapter-15: Biodiversity and its Conservation

Chapter-16: Environmental Issues

6%

Also Check:

NCERT Books for Class 11 (Revised Editions)

NCERT Books for Class 12 (Revised Editions)

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next