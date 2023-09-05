NEET Biology Exam Pattern 2024: Check Format of Questions, Chapter-wise Marking Scheme and Important Topics

Biology NEET Exam Pattern: Check the exam pattern and marking scheme for the Biology section of the NEET 2024 which will include questions from botany and zoology subjects.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is the most important exam for medical aspirants, conducted every year by National Testing Agency (NTA). It is the gateway to secure seats in various medical and dental courses, including MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and nursing, in both government and private colleges across the country. The exam will be conducted in offline mode and will be based on the syllabi of physics, chemistry, and biology subjects of classes 11 and 12. Though there hasn’t been any official announcement made by NTA regarding the NEET exam pattern, it is expected to remain the same as in 2023.

In this article, we will discuss the NEET 2024 exam pattern, particularly for the Biology section which carries half the weightage of the NEET Exam. Students must go through this article to know the crucial examination details like the number and type of questions, marking scheme, chapter-wise weightage and more to keep themselves aligned with their NEET preparations and get ready to crack the test in their first attempt.

NEET 2024

The NEET 2024 exam will be a multiple-choice question (MCQ) based exam. There will be a total of 180 questions from three subjects Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Each question will carry 4 marks. This means that the total marks for the NEET Exam will be 720.

Key Highlights of NEET 2024

Exam Name National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2024 Mode of the Examination Offline (Pen-Paper Based) Duration of the Exam 3 hours and 20 minutes Total Questions 200 out of which 180 questions will have to be answered Question Type Multiple Choice Type Questions (MCQs) Number of Questions from Physics 50 (45 to be attempted) Number of Questions from Chemistry 50 (45 to be attempted) Number of Questions from Biology 50 (Botany) + 50 (Zoology) (45 to be attempted in each section) Total Marks 720 Marks Marking Scheme +4 marks for each correct answer

-1 for each incorrect answer

No negative marking for unattempted questions Medium of Exam English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, and Urdu)

NEET Biology Syllabus 2024 (Download in PDF)

NEET 2024 Biology Exam Pattern

NEET UG 2024 exam pattern is based on Physics, Chemistry, and Biology subjects. Biology is divided into Botany and Zoology. All these four sections are further divided into Section A and Section B. Section A will have 35 questions based on each subject and all questions will be mandatory. Section B will include 15 questions from each Botany and Zoology. Candidates need to attempt any 10 questions.If a candidate would attempted more than 10 questions, only the first 10 attempted questions will be considered for evaluation.

NEET Biology Exam Pattern and Marks Distribution

Subject Section Number of Questions Marks Botany Section A 35 140 Section B 15 (Mandatory to attempt only 10) 40 Zoology Section A 35 140 Section B 15 (Mandatory to attempt only 10) 40 Total 90 360

The marking scheme for the NEET 2024 biology exam is as follows:

Each correct answer will be awarded 4 marks.

1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

There will be no negative marking for unanswered questions.

NEET 2024: Biology Important Topics

The questions will be based on the latest NEET Biology Syllabus prescribed for classes 11 and 12. The syllabus covers a wide range of topics, including:

Cell Biology

Molecular Biology

Genetics

Evolution

Plant Physiology

Animal Physiology

Ecology

Human Physiology

The questions will be of varying difficulty levels, from easy to difficult. There will be a mix of Conceptual and application-based questions.

Chapter-wise weightage of Biology for NEET 2024

Chapter-wise weightage can be helpful for candidates to categorize the topics into less and more important ones and set their priorties accordingly. Based on previous year exams and experts analysis’, we have presented below an approximate weightage distribution for Biology that can be referred to while preparing for the medical entrance test. However, slight variations can be expected in this weightage distribution for the NEET 2024.

Class 11 Biology Weightage Distribution for NEET 2024 Unit I Diversity of Living Organisms Chapter-1: The Living World Chapter-2: Biological Classification Chapter-3: Plant Kingdom Chapter-4: Animal Kingdom 14% Unit II Structural Organisation in Plants & Animals Chapter-5: Morphology of Flowering Plants Chapter-6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants Chapter-7: Structural Organisation in Animals 5% Unit III Cell: Structure and Function Chapter-8: Cell-The Unit of Life Chapter-9: Biomolecules Chapter-10: Cell Cycle and Cell Division 9% Unit IV Plant Physiology Chapter-11: Transport in Plants Chapter-12: Mineral Nutrition Chapter-13: Photosynthesis in Higher Plants Chapter-14: Respiration in Plants Chapter-15: Plant - Growth and Development 6% Unit V Human Physiology Chapter-16: Digestion and Absorption Chapter-17: Breathing and Exchange of Gases Chapter-18: Body Fluids and Circulation Chapter-19: Excretory Products and Their Elimination Chapter-20: Locomotion and Movement Chapter-21: Neural Control and Coordination Chapter-22: Chemical Coordination and Integration 20% Class 12 Biology Weightage Distribution for NEET 2024 Unit VI Reproduction Chapter-1: Reproduction in Organisms Chapter-2: Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants Chapter-3: Human Reproduction Chapter-4: Reproductive Health 9% Unit VII Genetics and Evolution Chapter-5: Principles of Inheritance and Variation Chapter-6: Molecular Basis of Inheritance Chapter-7: Evolution 18% Unit VIII Biology and Human Welfare Chapter-8: Human Health and Diseases Chapter-9: Strategies for Enhancement in Food Production Chapter-10: Microbes in Human Welfare 9% Unit IX Biotechnology and its Applications Chapter-11: Biotechnology - Principles and Processes Chapter-12: Biotechnology and its Application 4% Unit X Ecology and Environment Chapter-13: Organisms and Populations Chapter-14: Ecosystem Chapter-15: Biodiversity and its Conservation Chapter-16: Environmental Issues 6%

Also Check:

NCERT Books for Class 11 (Revised Editions)