NEET Biology Exam Pattern 2024: Check Format of Questions, Chapter-wise Marking Scheme and Important Topics

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is the most important exam for medical aspirants, conducted every year by National Testing Agency (NTA). It is the gateway to secure seats in various medical and dental courses, including MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and nursing, in both government and private colleges across the country. The exam will be conducted in offline mode and will be based on the syllabi of physics, chemistry, and biology subjects of classes 11 and 12. Though there hasn’t been any official announcement made by NTA regarding the NEET exam pattern, it is expected to remain the same as in 2023.
In this article, we will discuss the NEET 2024 exam pattern, particularly for the Biology section which carries half the weightage of the NEET Exam. Students must go through this article to know the crucial examination details like the number and type of questions, marking scheme, chapter-wise weightage and more to keep themselves aligned with their NEET preparations and get ready to crack the test in their first attempt.
NEET 2024
The NEET 2024 exam will be a multiple-choice question (MCQ) based exam. There will be a total of 180 questions from three subjects Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Each question will carry 4 marks. This means that the total marks for the NEET Exam will be 720.
Key Highlights of NEET 2024
|
Exam Name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2024
|
Mode of the Examination
|
Offline (Pen-Paper Based)
|
Duration of the Exam
|
3 hours and 20 minutes
|
Total Questions
|
200 out of which 180 questions will have to be answered
|
Question Type
|
Multiple Choice Type Questions (MCQs)
|
Number of Questions from Physics
|
50 (45 to be attempted)
|
Number of Questions from Chemistry
|
50 (45 to be attempted)
|
Number of Questions from Biology
|
50 (Botany) + 50 (Zoology)
(45 to be attempted in each section)
|
Total Marks
|
720 Marks
|
Marking Scheme
|
+4 marks for each correct answer
|
Medium of Exam
|
English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, and Urdu)
NEET Biology Syllabus 2024 (Download in PDF)
NEET 2024 Biology Exam Pattern
NEET UG 2024 exam pattern is based on Physics, Chemistry, and Biology subjects. Biology is divided into Botany and Zoology. All these four sections are further divided into Section A and Section B. Section A will have 35 questions based on each subject and all questions will be mandatory. Section B will include 15 questions from each Botany and Zoology. Candidates need to attempt any 10 questions.If a candidate would attempted more than 10 questions, only the first 10 attempted questions will be considered for evaluation.
NEET Biology Exam Pattern and Marks Distribution
|
Subject
|
Section
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Botany
|
Section A
|
35
|
140
|
Section B
|
15 (Mandatory to attempt only 10)
|
40
|
Zoology
|
Section A
|
35
|
140
|
Section B
|
15 (Mandatory to attempt only 10)
|
40
|
|
Total
|
90
|
360
The marking scheme for the NEET 2024 biology exam is as follows:
- Each correct answer will be awarded 4 marks.
- 1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.
- There will be no negative marking for unanswered questions.
NEET 2024: Biology Important Topics
The questions will be based on the latest NEET Biology Syllabus prescribed for classes 11 and 12. The syllabus covers a wide range of topics, including:
- Cell Biology
- Molecular Biology
- Genetics
- Evolution
- Plant Physiology
- Animal Physiology
- Ecology
- Human Physiology
The questions will be of varying difficulty levels, from easy to difficult. There will be a mix of Conceptual and application-based questions.
Chapter-wise weightage of Biology for NEET 2024
Chapter-wise weightage can be helpful for candidates to categorize the topics into less and more important ones and set their priorties accordingly. Based on previous year exams and experts analysis’, we have presented below an approximate weightage distribution for Biology that can be referred to while preparing for the medical entrance test. However, slight variations can be expected in this weightage distribution for the NEET 2024.
|
Class 11 Biology Weightage Distribution for NEET 2024
|
Unit I
Diversity of Living Organisms
|
Chapter-1: The Living World
Chapter-2: Biological Classification
Chapter-3: Plant Kingdom
Chapter-4: Animal Kingdom
|
14%
|
Unit II
Structural Organisation in Plants & Animals
|
Chapter-5: Morphology of Flowering Plants
Chapter-6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants
Chapter-7: Structural Organisation in Animals
|
5%
|
Unit III
Cell: Structure and Function
|
Chapter-8: Cell-The Unit of Life
Chapter-9: Biomolecules
Chapter-10: Cell Cycle and Cell Division
|
9%
|
Unit IV
Plant Physiology
|
Chapter-11: Transport in Plants
Chapter-12: Mineral Nutrition
Chapter-13: Photosynthesis in Higher Plants
Chapter-14: Respiration in Plants
Chapter-15: Plant - Growth and Development
|
6%
|
Unit V
Human Physiology
|
Chapter-16: Digestion and Absorption
Chapter-17: Breathing and Exchange of Gases
Chapter-18: Body Fluids and Circulation
Chapter-19: Excretory Products and Their Elimination
Chapter-20: Locomotion and Movement
Chapter-21: Neural Control and Coordination
Chapter-22: Chemical Coordination and Integration
|
20%
|
Class 12 Biology Weightage Distribution for NEET 2024
|
Unit VI
Reproduction
|
Chapter-1: Reproduction in Organisms
Chapter-2: Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants
Chapter-3: Human Reproduction
Chapter-4: Reproductive Health
|
9%
|
Unit VII
Genetics and Evolution
|
Chapter-5: Principles of Inheritance and Variation
Chapter-6: Molecular Basis of Inheritance
Chapter-7: Evolution
|
18%
|
Unit VIII
Biology and Human Welfare
|
Chapter-8: Human Health and Diseases
Chapter-9: Strategies for Enhancement in Food Production
Chapter-10: Microbes in Human Welfare
|
9%
|
Unit IX
Biotechnology and its Applications
|
Chapter-11: Biotechnology - Principles and Processes
Chapter-12: Biotechnology and its Application
|
4%
|
Unit X
Ecology and Environment
|
Chapter-13: Organisms and Populations
Chapter-14: Ecosystem
Chapter-15: Biodiversity and its Conservation
Chapter-16: Environmental Issues
|
6%
Also Check:
