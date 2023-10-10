NEET Biology Syllabus Reduced for 2024: Check List of Deleted Topics, Download Revised Syllabus PDF

NEET Deleted Syllabus 2024 Biology: NEET Syllabus 2024 has been revised with a deletion of certain topics. Check the list of topics deleted from Biology syllabus for NEET 2024 here. Download NEET Biology Deleted Syllabus in PDF.

NEET Biology Deleted Topics: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) syllabus for the 2024 exam. The syllabus has been revised and reduced to focus on core concepts. Significant portions of the Physics, Chemistry and Biology syllabi have been removed while a few topics have been included for the 2024-25 session.

In this article of Jagran Josh, you can check the deleted topics of the NEET Biology Syllabus. We have provided the list of topics deleted from class 11 and class 12 Biology Syllabus. These topics will not be assessed in the NEET 2024. It must be noted that no entire chapters have been removed from the NEET Biology syllabus 2024. Only specific topics have been excluded. Check the complete list of deleted topics of Biology syllabus for NEET 2024. You can also download the NEET Biology Deleted Syllabus in PDF from the link provided in this article.

The following topics have been deleted from the NEET Biology syllabus for NEET 2024:

Class 11 Class 12 Taxonomic Aids

Angiosperm (Secondary Growth)

Transport in Plants (except Xylem and Phloem)

Mineral Nutrition

Vernalization and Seed Dormancy

Sense Organs

Digestion and Absorption Reproduction in Organisms

Strategies for Enhancement in Food Production

Succession

Environmental Issues

Check unit-wise topics which you need not prepare for NEET 2024

Class 11 Biology Deleted Topics for NEET 2024 Unit Name Deleted Topics Unit I: Diversity in Living World Three domains of life; Tools for study of Taxonomy – Museums, Zoos, Herbaria, Botanical gardens. Angiosperms - classification up to class, characteristic features and examples) Unit IV: Plant Physiology Transport in plants: Movement of water, gases and nutrients; Cell to cell transport-Diffusion, facilitated diffusion, active transport; Plant – water relations – Imbibition, water potential, osmosis, plasmolysis; Long distance transport of water – Absorption, apoplast, symplast, transpiration pull, root pressure and guttation; Transpiration-Opening and closing of stomata; Uptake and translocation of mineral nutrients-Transport of food, phloem transport, Mass flow hypothesis; Diffusion of gases (brief mention). Mineral nutrition: Essential minerals, macro and micronutrients and their role; Deficiency symptoms; Mineral toxicity; Elementary idea of Hydroponics as a method to study mineral nutrition; Nitrogen metabolism-Nitrogen cycle, biological nitrogen fixation. Seed dormancy; Vernalisation; Photoperiodism. UNIT V: Human Physiology Digestion and absorption; Alimentary canal and digestive glands; Role of digestive enzymes and gastrointestinal hormones; Peristalsis, digestion, absorption and assimilation of proteins, carbohydrates and fats; Caloric value of proteins, carbohydrates and fats; Egestion; Nutritional and digestive disorders – PEM, indigestion, constipation, vomiting, jaundice, diarrhea. Reflex action; Sense organs; Elementary structure and function of eye and ear. Class 12 Biology Deleted Topics for NEET 2024 UNIT VI: Reproduction Reproduction in organisms: Reproduction, a characteristic feature of all organisms for continuation of species; Modes of reproduction – Asexual and sexual; Asexual reproduction; Modes-Binary fission, sporulation, budding, gemmule, fragmentation; vegetative propagation in plants. Environmental issues: Air pollution and its control; Water pollution and its control; Agrochemicals and their effects; Solid waste management; Radioactive waste management; Greenhouse effect and global warning; Ozone depletion; Deforestation; Any three case studies as success stories addressing environmental issues. Unit X: Ecology and Environment Organisms and environment: Habitat and niche; Population and ecological adaptations;

Besides these deletions, some topics have been added to the NEET Biology Revised Syllabus 2024 the list of which can be checked from the following table:

Class 11 Biology Topics Added Class 12 Biology Topics Added Unit II: Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants Family (malvaceae, Cruciferae, leguminoceae, compositae, graminae) Unit VII: Genetics and Evolution Protein biosynthesis Unit III: Cell Structure and Function Classification and nomenclature of anzymes. Unit VIII: Biology and Human Welfare Tobacco abuse

Reducing the NEET syllabus is a welcome move for medical aspirants, giving them more time to focus on the most important topics. Candidates should carefully check the revised NEET syllabus and cover all the prescribed topics for their NEET 2024 preparations.

