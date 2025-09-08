List of top 7 Unique Museums in India; Fourth Name will Surprise You!

India is home to some of the most fascinating and unusual museums that go beyond traditional art and history displays. From submarines and cinema to dolls, transport, and even toilets, these museums offer one-of-a-kind experiences that showcase India’s culture, innovation, and diversity in unexpected ways. Each one provides a unique window into history, lifestyle, and creativity. Heritage Transport Museum, Gurugram With its varied collection of historic vehicles, motorcycles, railway coaches, airplanes, and other forms of transportation, this museum offers an interesting experience through India's transportation history. Visitors may explore the development of transportation technology and its effects on society and culture through interactive exhibits, multimedia displays, and restored automobiles.

International Dolls Museum, New Delhi The International Dolls Museum, located in the Children's Book Trust building on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg in New Delhi, is home to the world's largest collection of costume dolls. Founded by the well-known political cartoonist K. Shankar Pillai (1902–1989), it contains over 6500 dolls from 85 different nations. The museum's primary sections feature dolls from Europe, the United States, New Zealand, and Australia on one side and dolls from the Middle East, Asia, India, and Africa on the other. VMRDA INS Kursura Submarine Museum, Visakhapatnam This museum, which is housed inside the decommissioned submarine INS Kursura, provides a unique chance to learn about India's marine heritage and naval history while also exploring the inside of a submarine. Visitors can explore the submarine's living quarters, control center, and compartments to learn more about submariner life.

International Museum of Toilets, New Delhi This museum, which was founded by the Sulabh International Social Service Organization, offers a thorough history of toilet technology and sanitation. Exhibits showing the development of toilets from antiquity to contemporary inventions are available for visitors to view, emphasizing technological developments, cultural customs, and the significance of sanitation for public health. Indian Museum, Kolkata The Indian Museum, the country's oldest and biggest museum, has a vast collection that covers a wide range of subjects, including natural history, art, archeology, and anthropology. Established in 1814, it contains unique items that offer priceless insights into India's rich cultural and scientific past, including fossils, Mughal paintings, Egyptian mummies, and ancient sculptures.