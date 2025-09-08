List of top 7 Unique Museums in India; Fourth Name will Surprise You!

India is home to some of the most fascinating and unusual museums that go beyond traditional art and history displays. From submarines and cinema to dolls, transport, and even toilets, these museums offer one-of-a-kind experiences that showcase India’s culture, innovation, and diversity in unexpected ways. Each one provides a unique window into history, lifestyle, and creativity.
Heritage Transport Museum, Gurugram
With its varied collection of historic vehicles, motorcycles, railway coaches, airplanes, and other forms of transportation, this museum offers an interesting experience through India's transportation history. Visitors may explore the development of transportation technology and its effects on society and culture through interactive exhibits, multimedia displays, and restored automobiles.
International Dolls Museum, New Delhi
The International Dolls Museum, located in the Children's Book Trust building on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg in New Delhi, is home to the world's largest collection of costume dolls. Founded by the well-known political cartoonist K. Shankar Pillai (1902–1989), it contains over 6500 dolls from 85 different nations.
The museum's primary sections feature dolls from Europe, the United States, New Zealand, and Australia on one side and dolls from the Middle East, Asia, India, and Africa on the other.
ALSO READ: Top 10 UNESCO World Heritage Caves: Two Famous Sites from India Included
VMRDA INS Kursura Submarine Museum, Visakhapatnam
This museum, which is housed inside the decommissioned submarine INS Kursura, provides a unique chance to learn about India's marine heritage and naval history while also exploring the inside of a submarine. Visitors can explore the submarine's living quarters, control center, and compartments to learn more about submariner life.
International Museum of Toilets, New Delhi
This museum, which was founded by the Sulabh International Social Service Organization, offers a thorough history of toilet technology and sanitation. Exhibits showing the development of toilets from antiquity to contemporary inventions are available for visitors to view, emphasizing technological developments, cultural customs, and the significance of sanitation for public health.
Indian Museum, Kolkata
The Indian Museum, the country's oldest and biggest museum, has a vast collection that covers a wide range of subjects, including natural history, art, archeology, and anthropology. Established in 1814, it contains unique items that offer priceless insights into India's rich cultural and scientific past, including fossils, Mughal paintings, Egyptian mummies, and ancient sculptures.
National Museum of Indian Cinema, Mumbai
The National Museum of Indian Cinema, which is aptly situated in Mumbai, the birthplace of Bollywood, is a must-see for movie buffs. The museum is housed in two buildings in the Films Division complex: a modern four-story glass building and a pink home from the 19th century called Gulshan Mahal.
Salar Jung Museum, Hyderabad
This museum, which houses the vast and varied collection of objects gathered by the Salar Jung family over many generations, is a real treasure trove of artwork, antiques, and oddities. The museum provides a window into the many interests and international ties of its collectors, showcasing everything from European paintings and decorative arts to rare manuscripts and magnificent sculptures.
These seven unique museums highlight the many sides of India’s past and present. Whether it’s exploring the inside of a real submarine, walking through the history of cinema, or learning about global sanitation, each museum offers something different and memorable. They prove that museums can be both educational and fun while preserving stories that shape our society.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation