Picture puzzles are more than just fun brain games. These puzzles are super powerful if you are looking to enhance your visual perception, focus, memory, and attention to detail. If you were looking through the internet to find ways to increase your IQ, then this puzzle is your answer. Solving puzzles is more than entertainment. These visual riddles challenge you to find hidden objects within a specified time limit. Tough? Right. This process, however, trains your brain to process complex visual information faster and accurately. When you are looking for the hidden objects, your brain is working overtime to notice subtle differences in details, colours, and patterns. In the process of searching for the hidden object, you improve your focus and concentration while also learning to ignore distractions and enjoy a break from everyday stress. It is a win-win.

Now the question of the hour. Is your brain sharper and faster than a computer at processing visual information and noticing subtle differences in details, colours, and patterns? Then we challenge you to find FIVE stars hidden among these blooming flowers. Can you do it? You will get 12 seconds! If You Possess A Brain Faster Than A Computer, Then Can You Find Five Stars In 12 Seconds To Prove You Are A Puzzle Champion? Image: Dudolf This picture puzzle will test your power of observation. Are you good at spotting hidden minute details that most people miss? How would you rate yourself on a scale of 1 to 10 on working under pressure? Let's put it all to test with this picture puzzle challenge. There are five stars in this image of blooming flowers. Now it sounds easy. But the task is really very tricky. Here are some tips to ace this puzzle.

You must look at the image intently. Mere glancing will not help. Use a systematic approach to methodically scan the image from top to bottom and side to side. Observe the corners and edges. A bit of patience please. Do not give up. The stars are camouflaged within the repeating patterns of flowers. Avoid getting stuck on any one part of the image. If you are unable to focus, then divive the image into sections. Examine each section like an eagle would scan the ground for its prey. Do you see anything that resembles a star? Look for distinctive features of a star like sharp, straight edges and pointed ends unlike flowers that have soft and rounded petals. Did you find all five stars? Time to check if you really a puzzle champion!