There Are Four Kiwis Hidden Among Kiwi Birds! Can You Spot Them All In 10 Seconds To Prove You Are High IQ?

Picture puzzles are a great source of entertainment and making learning fun. Picture puzzles that challenge you to find hidden objects are excellent for your brain. These visual puzzles strengthen memory, enhance attention to detail, improve problem-solving skills, and also boost your mood.
If you are a fan of giving your brain a mental workout and testing its abilities, then this picture puzzle will fit the bill. This puzzle has taken the internet by storm. Viewers are scratching their heads to solve this tricky picture puzzle.
This image was created by a Hungarian artist named Gergely Dudas, aka the Dudolf. He designs images that challenge puzzle lovers to find hidden objects. Like in this puzzle image, we have four kiwi fruits hidden among the flock of kiwis, a species of flightless birds native to New Zealand.
So if you are excited to crack this puzzle and prove you possess the sharpest eyes and the fastest brain, then take the challenge now. Your task is to find four kiwis among kiwi birds. Before you take this picture puzzle test, SHARE this challenge with your friends and family to see if they can find all four kiwis in the given time limit.
Image: Dudolf
This visual puzzle will test your memory, attention to detail, problem-solving skills, and visual-spatial reasoning.
Are you excited to flex your observation skills? Find all four kiwis among the flock of kiwi birds in just 10 seconds!
The brown kiwis might be impossble to distinguish from the birds as they have similar colours and shape.
You will need to scan the image very carefully. Merely glancing at the picture will not help. Use your focus and concentration to observe the image intently.
This picture puzzle requires detective level scanning skills.
Observe the birds while looking for distinctive features of a kiwi fruit. Apply systematic scanning to spot subtle differences.
If you are overwhelmed, you may mentally divide the image into sections. Examine each section thoroughly.
Some of the differentiating visual cues include no beaks and legs contrary to the birds.
As you look for the kiwifruits, remember they might be obscured partially by a bunch of kiwi birds.
So be watchful. Look for anything that looks like a couch potato peeking from behind.
Any luck so far? Time's up! Let's check the solution.
Picture Puzzle Answer
If you spotted all four kiwis in 10 seconds, give yourself a pat on back. This was an oddly difficult puzzle that most people failed to solve. Tell us in the comments if you solved it without help. Look at the solution below.
