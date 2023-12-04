Assertion (A) : Patents comes under IPR(Intellectual Property Rights). Reason (R) : Patent is exclusive right granted to the user for an invention.

a. Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is a correct explanation of Assertion (A).

a. Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true but Reason (R) is not a correct explanation of Assertion (A).

c. Assertion (A) is true and Reason (R) is false.

d. Assertion (A) is false and Reason (R) is true.