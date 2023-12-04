CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Additional Practice Questions 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) initially released Class 10 additional practice questions only for Social Science, Hindi A, Maths and Science. Later, the CBSE released additional papers for Class 10 English language and literature, Computer Applications and Hindi B. For most subjects, there are two sets provided by the board for students to practice effectively.
Students preparing for the CBSE Class 10 CA board exam 2024 need practice material to prepare for the competency-based questions that will now be a part of almost all the question papers. Here, you will find the additional practice questions for Class 10th Computer Applications. The marking scheme is provided along with the questions, which can be downloaded from here.
CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Additional Practice Questions: General Instructions
- This Question Paper has 5 Sections A-E.
- All Questions are compulsory. However, internal choices have been provided in some of the questions.
- Section A has 12 questions carrying 01 mark each.
- Section B has 7 Short Answer (SA-I) type questions carrying 02 marks each.
- Section C has 4 Short Answer (SA-II) type questions carrying 03 marks each.
- Section D has 1 Long Answer (LA) type question carrying 04 marks.
- Section E has 2 Source-based/Case-based /Passage based Questions carrying 04 marks each.
CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications: Additional Practice Questions
Class: X Session: 2023-24 Computer Applications
(Code 165)
Additional Practice Question Paper (Theory)
Maximum Marks: 50
Time Allowed: 2 Hours
|
Section – A (All questions are compulsory)
|
Marks
|
1
|
Which of the following not a factor of digital divide?
a. Digital literacy
b. Economic Inequality
c. Technology gap
d. Software Licensing
|
1
|
2
|
Website https://digilocker.gov.in comes under which of the following category?
a. E-Commerce
b. E-Reservation
c. E-Governance
d. E-Banking
|
1
|
3
|
Which one of the following is not a Search Engine?
a. Google
b. Bing
c. AltaVista
d. Firefox
|
1
|
4
|
What is the full form of SSH Protocol?
a. Secure Socket Handshake Protocol
b. Socket Secure Shell Protocol
c. Shell Socket Secure Protocol
d. Secure Shell Protocol
|
1
|
5
|
The first page of website is called .
a. Web Page
b. House Page
c. Home Page
d. Multimedia Page
|
1
|
6
|
Which of the following is an open-source software?
a. Microsoft Edge
b. Mozilla Firefox
c. Google Chrome
|
1
|
d. Safari
|
|
7
|
The HTML tag used to make the text/character appearance as superscript:
a. <sub>
b. <p>
c. <s>
d. <sup>
a. <sub>
b. <p>
c. <s>
d. <sup>
|
1
|
8
|
Which HTML tag is used to create heading in a table?
a. <td type=heading>
b. <t head>
c. <Head>
d. <th>
|
1
|
9
|
The commonly used extensions of HTML file is/are.
a. .htm
b. .html
c. .xml
d. Both a and b
|
1
|
10
|
The <EMBED> tag element is used in HTML to attach which type of file?
a. Image Only
b. Video Only
c. Audio Only
d. Image, Video and Audio
|
1
|
|
Questions No-11 & 12 are Assertion and Reason types. Each question consists of two statements, namely, Assertion (A) and Reason (R). Select the most suitable option considering the Assertion & Reason.
considering the Assertion & Reason.
|
|
11
|
Assertion (A) : Patents comes under IPR(Intellectual Property Rights). Reason (R) : Patent is exclusive right granted to the user for an invention.
a. Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is a correct explanation of Assertion (A).
a. Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true but Reason (R) is not a correct explanation of Assertion (A).
c. Assertion (A) is true and Reason (R) is false.
d. Assertion (A) is false and Reason (R) is true.
|
1
|
12
|
Assertion (A): Net-Banking frauds can be classified as cyber crimes . Reason (R): Net-Banking frauds includes the use of Internet.
a. Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is a correct explanation of Assertion (A).
b. Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true but Reason (R) is not a correct explanation of Assertion (A).
c. Assertion (A) is true and Reason (R) is false.
d. Assertion (A) is false and Reason (R) is true.
|
1
|
|
Section –B (2 marks each)
|
|
13
|
Define the following terms:
(a) IPR
(b) Open-Source Software
|
2
|
14
|
Name any two major e-governance projects in India.
|
2
|
OR
Write any 2 advantages of e-Banking.
|
|
15
|
Explain the term Remote login? Name the protocol used for Remote Login.
|
2
|
16
|
Mention HTML Code to display the following formula/equation in a web page.
i) H2SO4
ii) (a+b)2=(a2+b2+2ab)
OR
What is the use of "ALT" attribute in the <IMG> tag ?
|
2
|
17
|
What is margin and float with respect to CSS?
|
2
|
18
|
What are heading tags in HTML. Write HTML statement(s) to illustrate the usage of these tags.
OR
Jaitik is writing HTML Code for a page as follows: -
<html>
<body>
<h7>My First Heading</h7>
<a>My first paragraph</a>
</body>
</html>
But he is not getting desired output in this code which should consist "My first Heading" text display as heading and "My first paragraph" text as a paragraph. Help him to identify
the error and correct the code. (Underline the error(s) and Re-write the Correct code).
|
2
|
19
|
Priya, a student of class X, is not aware about use of HTML and CSS. Help her by telling any one use of HTML and CSS each.
any one use of HTML and CSS each.
|
2
|
|
Section –C (3 marks each)
|
|
20
|
Sam, a newly appointed web designer in a Software Company, designs a web page. Help him in getting the following tasks done correctly:
i) If he wants to change the name of the font(font-type) for certain text, which attribute of the font tag he should use or refer?
ii) If he needs to insert an image "logo.jpg" into a web-page, suggest the tag which he should use.
iii) If he needs to link a web page to another web page, suggest the tag which he should
use.
|
3
|
21
|
Consider the URL: https://www.python.org and answer the following questions:
a. Which component identifies the type of protocol?
b. What is the significance of "s" in https?
c. What does www stand for?
|
3
|
22
|
Paridhi, a student of class X, wants to align text in center using CSS but she does not know the syntax for the same, help her to align text to center.
OR
What are the three ways of inserting or linking a style sheet?
OR
What are the three ways of inserting or linking a style sheet?
|
3
|
23
|
Raju wants to write the HTML Code to generate a web page with the following specifications: -
· Title of the page should be "CODING SKILL SUBJECT AS PER NEP 2020"
|
3
|
CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Additional Practice Questions PDF
To check the answers for the CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications additional practice questions click on the link below. The link comprises CBSE 10th Computer Applications additional practice paper answers.
