CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Additional Practice Questions 2024 with Competency, Marking Scheme: Download PDF

Hindi B Additional Practice Questions for CBSE Class 10: This article will provide students and teachers with the CBSE Class 10 Hindi B additional practice questions 2024 along with the marking scheme in PDF format.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Additional Practice Questions 2024: The CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) Class 10 Hindi course typically includes two options: Hindi A and Hindi B. The differences between Hindi A and Hindi B are primarily in the content and difficulty level.

Important* Check Class 10 Practice Papers by CBSE with Increased Competency-Based Questions for Board Exam 2024

Hindi B is designed to be more practical and thus focuses on language skills and communication. Letter writing, essay writing, and conversation are some of the topics included in Hindi B. Students can practice for the CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Board exam in 2023–24 by solving the additional practice questions provided here. These Hindi B additional practice questions for CBSE Class 10 include competency-based questions that will be an addition to the 2023–24 CBSE Class 10 Board exams. Check and download Set 1 and Set 2 of CBSE Class 10th Hindi B additional practice questions.

Read:

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Additional Practice Questions: General Instructions

Check these general guidelines related to Hindi B additional practice paper that you will also find in your final board exam.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B: Additional Practice Questions

There will be two sections in this paper which will focus on different types of questions that are mentioned in the above general guidelines. Download this complete paper and another set from the link provided below.

To check the answers for the CBSE Class 10 Hindi B additional practice questions click on the links below. The link comprises the CBSE 10th Hindi B additional practice paper question-wise marking scheme set 1 ad set 2.

Also read:





