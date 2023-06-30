CBSE Class 10 Social Science Notes, Chapter-wise PDF Download (History, Geography, Political Science and Economics)

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Revision Notes (Chapter-wise): Find here the CBSE 10th class short notes from all chapters of Social Science in History, Geography, Political Science and Economics, as prepared by subject matter experts for the 2023-24 Board Exam prep.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Notes, All Chapters PDF Download: The detailed yet concise 10th class CBSE Social Science Revision Notes provided in this chapter include key concepts, dates, events, and theories for quick review and exam preparation from the History, Geography, Political Science and Economics portions. Revision is crucial for exam success, helping in the recall and strengthening of various concepts. In fact, it also reduces stress and anxiety, especially for first-time CBSE Board class 10 students by boosting confidence. To assist candidates in effective revision, we have provided here short notes from CBSE Class 10 Social Science 2023-24. These revision notes have been created based on the revised and reduced 2023-24 SST syllabus. Students can download the chapter-wise CBSE 10th Social Science notes PDF from the link given in this article, free of cost.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Revision Notes 2023-24 PDF Download (All Chapters)

Related:

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Syllabus for Class 10 Social Science Map Work 2023-24

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

Exam Pattern of Social Science for CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024

From 2023-24, the CBSE Class 10 SST question paper will carry 50% weightage of CBQs i.e. competency based questions. The Competency Based Questions will include multiple-choice questions (MCQs), assertion & reasoning questions case studies and/or source-based integrated questions.

Related:

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Question Paper 2023-24

Section Question Type No. of Questions Marks A MCQ 20 1 each B Very Short Answer Type Questions 4 2 marks each C Short Answer Type Questions 5 3 marks each D Long Answer Type Questions 4 5 marks each E Case Based Questions 3 (with 3 sub questions) 4 marks each F Map Based Question 1 (2 sub-parts) 5 marks

Also Check