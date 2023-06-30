CBSE Class 10 Social Science Notes, Chapter-wise PDF Download (History, Geography, Political Science and Economics)

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Notes, All Chapters PDF Download: The detailed yet concise 10th class CBSE Social Science Revision Notes provided in this chapter include key concepts, dates, events, and theories for quick review and exam preparation from the History, Geography, Political Science and Economics portions.  Revision is crucial for exam success, helping in the recall and strengthening of various concepts. In fact, it also reduces stress and anxiety, especially for first-time CBSE Board class 10 students by boosting confidence. To assist candidates in effective revision, we have provided here short notes from CBSE Class 10 Social Science 2023-24. These revision notes have been created based on the revised and reduced 2023-24 SST syllabus. Students can download the chapter-wise CBSE 10th Social Science notes PDF from the link given in this article, free of cost.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Revision Notes 2023-24 PDF Download (All Chapters)

CBSE Class 10 History Revision Notes 2023-24

Download CBSE Class 10 History Chapter 1 The Rise of Nationalism in Europe Revision Notes PDF

Download CBSE Class 10 History Chapter 2 Nationalism In India Revision Notes PDF

Download CBSE Class 10 History Chapter 3 The Making of a Global World Revision Notes PDF

Download CBSE Class 10 History Chapter 4 The Age of Industrialisation Revision Notes PDF

Download CBSE Class 10 History Chapter 5 Print Culture and the Modern World Revision Notes PDF

CBSE Class 10 Geography Revision Notes 2023-24

Download CBSE Class 10 Geography Chapter 1 Resources and Development Revision Notes PDF

Download CBSE Class 10 Geography Chapter 2 Forest and Wildlife Resources Revision Notes PDF

Download CBSE Class 10 Geography Chapter 3 Water Resources Revision Notes PDF

Download CBSE Class 10 Geography Chapter 4 Agriculture Revision Notes PDF

Download CBSE Class 10 Geography Chapter 5 Minerals and Energy Resources Revision Notes PDF

Download CBSE Class 10 Geography Chapter 6 Manufacturing Industries Revision Notes PDF

Download CBSE Class 10 Geography Chapter 7 Lifelines of National Economy Revision Notes PDF

Exam Pattern of Social Science for CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024

From 2023-24, the CBSE Class 10 SST question paper will carry 50% weightage of CBQs i.e. competency based questions. The Competency Based Questions will include multiple-choice questions (MCQs), assertion & reasoning questions case studies and/or source-based integrated questions. 

Section

Question Type

No. of Questions

Marks

A

MCQ

20

1 each

B

Very Short Answer Type Questions

4

2 marks each

C

Short Answer Type Questions

5

3 marks each

D

Long Answer Type Questions

4

5 marks each

E

Case Based Questions

3 (with 3 sub questions)

4 marks each

F

Map Based Question

1 (2 sub-parts)

5 marks

