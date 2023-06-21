Resources and Development Class 10 Notes: CBSE 10th Social Science Chapter 1 Geography, Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Resources and Development Notes: Find here the CBSE 10th SST resources and development chapter notes based on the latest 10th class Social Science 2023-24 rationalised syllabus. You can also download these notes in PDF.

Resources and Development Class 10 Notes: In chapter 1 of CBSE 10th class SST, we get to learn about resources and their role in development. Resources are essential for our daily lives and they contribute to the progress of a nation. We will also explore land resources, resource development, and resource planning in India. The PDF of this Notes is also attached for download.

Resources and Development Class 10 Notes

Everything in our environment which can be used to satisfy our needs and is technologically accessible, economically feasible and culturally acceptable is termed a ‘Resource’. Human beings themselves are essential components of resources. They transform material available in the environment into resources and use them.

Classification of Resources

Natural Human Renewable Non-Renewable Structures & Institutions Quantity & Quality Continuous or flow Example: wind, water Recyclable Example: metals Biological Natural vegetation (forests)

Wildlife Non-recyclable Example: fossil fuels

Development of Resources

People have been using resources without thinking, and that has caused some big problems.

First, some people have used up a lot of resources just because they want more and more. This is bad because it means there's not enough left for everyone else.

Second, a few people have gotten most of the resources, which has split society into two groups: the rich and the poor. This is unfair and creates a lot of inequality.

Third, using resources like this has caused global problems for the environment. Things like global warming, the hole in the ozone layer, pollution, and damage to land have happened because of it.

To fix this, we need to plan how we use resources better. We need to make sure that we can keep using them in a way that won't harm the environment. This is called sustainable economic development. It means we can develop and grow without hurting the environment, and we also need to think about what future generations will need.

Rio de Janeiro Earth Summit, 1992

Agenda 21

Resource Planning

In India, some areas have enough resources to meet their needs, while others face a severe lack of vital resources. This highlights the need for balanced resource planning at the national, state, regional, and local levels.

Resource Planning in India

Resource planning is a complex process that includes the following steps:

Identifying and assessing the resources available in different regions of the country. This involves conducting surveys, creating maps, and estimating the quality and quantity of resources. Establishing a planning framework with the necessary technology, skills, and institutions to implement resource development plans effectively. Aligning resource development plans with the overall national development plans to ensure coherence and synergy.

For resources to contribute to development, it is crucial to accompany them with appropriate technological advancements and institutional changes. Since the First Five Year Plan introduced after Independence, India has been actively working towards achieving the objectives of resource planning.

To address unsustainable consumption and overuse of resources, conservation efforts at various levels play a significant role.

Land Resources

Land is a vital natural resource that plays a crucial role in supporting various aspects of life and economic activities. In India, the land encompasses diverse relief features such as mountains, plateaus, plains, and islands. It supports natural vegetation, wildlife, human settlements, transportation, and communication systems.

India relief features:

Plains: 43%

Mountains: 30%

Plateaus: 27%

Land Utilisation

Land resources are used for the following purposes:

1 Forests

2 Land not available for cultivation

a) Barren and wasteland

b) Land put to non-agricultural uses



3 Fallow lands

4 Other uncultivated lands (excluding fallow land)

5 Net sown area

Land Use Pattern in India

The use of land is determined

Physical factors: such as topography, climate, soil types Human factors: such as population density, technological capability and culture and traditions etc.

Continuous land use without proper conservation and management has led to land degradation. Waste land, including rocky, arid, and desert areas, as well as infrastructure like roads, railways, and industries, is being utilised for non-agricultural purposes.

Land Degradation and Conservation Measures

Land degradation has been largely influenced by human activities such as deforestation, overgrazing, and mining, which leave lasting scars on the land. Industrial waste, particularly in the form of effluents, has also emerged as a major cause of land and water pollution in various regions of the country.

To address the issue of land degradation, several solutions can be considered.

Afforestation and proper management of grazing. Planting of shelterbelts of plants. Stabilisation of sand dunes by growing thorny bushes. Proper management of wastelands. Control of mining activities. Proper discharge and disposal of industrial effluents and wastes after treatment.

Soil as a Resource

Soil is the most important renewable natural resource. It is the medium of plant growth and supports different types of living organisms on the earth.

It takes millions of years to form soil up to a few cms in depth. Natural factors such as changes in temperature, actions of running water, wind and glaciers, activities of decomposers, etc., contribute to the formation of soil. Parent rock or bedrock, climate, vegetation and other forms of life and time are important factors in the formation of soil. Chemical and organic changes in the soil play an important role. Soil also has organic (humus) and inorganic materials.

Classification of Soils

The soils in India are classified into various types based on factors such as soil formation processes, color, thickness, texture, age, as well as chemical and physical properties.

Alluvial Soils

- Alluvial soil covers the entire northern plains of India. - It is formed by the deposition of sediment carried by the Indus, Ganga, and Brahmaputra rivers. - Alluvial soil is also found in regions like Rajasthan, Gujarat, and the eastern coastal plains, particularly in the deltas of the Mahanadi, Godavari, Krishna, and Kaveri rivers. - The composition of alluvial soil includes sand, silt, and clay, with the size of particles increasing as we move towards the river valleys. - Alluvial soils are classified into Old Alluvial (Bangar) and New Alluvial (Khadar) based on age. - Bangar soil has a higher concentration of kanker nodules, while Khadar soil is finer and more fertile. - Alluvial soils are highly fertile and contain essential nutrients like potash, phosphoric acid, and lime, making them suitable for growing crops such as sugarcane, paddy, wheat, and various cereals and pulses..

Black Soil

Black soil, also known as regur soil, is characterized by its black color and is formed due to specific climatic conditions and parent rock material. This soil type is highly suitable for cultivating cotton and is commonly referred to as black cotton soil. It is primarily found in the Deccan trap (Basalt) region, which spans across the northwest Deccan plateau and is composed of lava flows. The distribution of black soil covers plateaus in Maharashtra, Saurashtra, Malwa, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, extending southeast along the Godavari and Krishna valleys. Black soils are predominantly composed of fine clayey material, known for their excellent moisture-retention capacity. The soil is rich in nutrients such as calcium carbonate, magnesium, potash, and lime. When wet, black soil becomes sticky and challenging to work with unless it is tilled immediately after the first rainfall or during the pre-monsoon season.

Red and Yellow Soils

This soil type forms on crystalline igneous rocks in regions with low rainfall, specifically in the eastern and southern areas of the Deccan plateau. The reddish color of this soil is a result of iron diffusion in crystalline and metamorphic rocks, while in its hydrated form, it appears yellow. It is predominantly found in certain regions, including parts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, the southern portions of the middle Ganga plain, and along the Piedmont zone of the Western Ghats.

Laterite Soil

Laterite soil is formed in tropical and subtropical climates characterized by alternating wet and dry seasons. It is the product of extensive leaching caused by heavy rainfall. Lateritic soils are generally acidic (pH<6.0) and often lack essential nutrients for plant growth. This type of soil is primarily found in southern states of India, the Western Ghats region of Maharashtra, Odisha, certain parts of West Bengal, and the northeastern regions. While laterite soil supports deciduous and evergreen forests, it is typically low in humus content. It is highly suitable for cultivating tea and coffee crops.

Arid Soils

Arid soils exhibit a colour spectrum ranging from red to brown. These soils are predominantly sandy in texture and have a high saline content. In certain regions, the salt content is so significant that common salt is obtained through water evaporation. Arid soils are deficient in humus and moisture. The lower layers of the soil contain Kankar, a calcareous deposit resulting from increasing calcium content downward. The presence of Kankar restricts water infiltration in the lower horizons.

Forest Soils

These soils are primarily located in hilly and mountainous regions. On the valley sides, the soil texture is loamy and silty, while it becomes coarse-grained on the upper slopes. In the snow-covered areas of the Himalayas, these soils undergo denudation and tend to be acidic with low humus content. However, on river terraces and alluvial fans, the soil is fertile.

Soil Erosion and Soil Conservation

Soil erosion refers to the process of denudation and subsequent washing away of the soil cover. It can be caused by various factors, including human activities such as deforestation, overgrazing, construction, and mining. Additionally, natural forces like wind, glaciers, and water also contribute to soil erosion. Defective methods of farming can also lead to soil erosion. In the case of clayey soils, running water cuts through the soil, creating deep channels known as gullies, rendering the land unsuitable for cultivation and earning the name "bad land." Sheet erosion occurs when water flows as a sheet over large areas, resulting in the loss of topsoil. Wind erosion, on the other hand, occurs when loose soil is blown off flat or sloping land by the force of the wind.

Different Ways for Soil Conservation

Contour ploughing is a technique where ploughing is done along the contour lines, which helps slow down the flow of water down slopes, reducing erosion. Terrace cultivation is another method used to control erosion, commonly practiced in the Western and Central Himalayas. Strip cropping involves dividing a large field into strips and leaving strips of grass to grow between the crops. This helps break up the force of the wind, mitigating erosion. Shelter belts are created by planting lines of trees, which provide protection and help stabilize sand dunes and desert areas, particularly in western India. These rows of trees are known as shelter belts.

