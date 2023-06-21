CBSE Resources and Development Class 10 Mind Map for Chapter 1 of Social Science Geography, Download PDF

Resources and Development Class 10 Mind Map : Check here the detailed mind map of Geography Chapter 1, based on the latest 10th class Social Science 2023-24 syllabus. Also, download this mind map PDF.

CBSE Resources and Development Class 10 Mind Map: Everything technologically accessible, economically feasible and culturally acceptable in our environment, to satisfy human needs, can be called ‘Resource’. Resources can be categorised on the basis of origin, exhaustibility, ownership and status of development. However, students must note that the types of resources have been removed from the syllabus for this chapter. In CBSE’s Resources and Development chapter, we get to know about the resources and development from land, sustainable development, wise use of resources, etc. The PDF of this mind map is also attached for download.

Resources and Development Class 10 Mind Map

Check the various topics covered under SST Geography from the Resources and Development Class 10 concept map CBSE board below:

Introduction

DEVELOPMENT OF RESOURCES

Sustainable development

Rio de Janeiro Earth Summit, 1992

Agenda 21

RESOURCE PLANNING

Resource Planning in India

Conservation of Resources

LAND RESOURCES

LAND UTILISATION

LAND USE PATTERN IN INDIA

LAND DEGRADATION AND CONSERVATION MEASURES

SOIL AS A RESOURCE

Classification of Soils

Alluvial Soils

Black Soil

Red and Yellow Soils

Laterite Soil

Arid Soils

Soil Erosion and Soil Conservation

Also Read:

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus (All Subject)

Download CBSE Class 10 Social Science Book PDF

CBSE Resources and Development Class 10 Mind Map PDF Download

Related: