CBSE Resources and Development Class 10 Mind Map for Chapter 1 of Social Science Geography, Download PDF

CBSE Resources and Development Class 10 Mind Map: Everything technologically accessible, economically feasible and culturally acceptable in our environment, to satisfy human needs, can be called ‘Resource’. Resources can be categorised on the basis of origin, exhaustibility, ownership and status of development. However, students must note that the types of resources have been removed from the syllabus for this chapter. In CBSE’s Resources and Development chapter, we get to know about the resources and development from land, sustainable development, wise use of resources, etc. The PDF of this mind map is also attached for download. 

Check the various topics covered under SST Geography from the Resources and Development Class 10 concept map CBSE board below: 

  • Introduction
  • DEVELOPMENT OF RESOURCES
  • Sustainable development
  • Rio de Janeiro Earth Summit, 1992
  • Agenda 21
  • RESOURCE PLANNING
  • Resource Planning in India
  • Conservation of Resources
  • LAND RESOURCES
  • LAND UTILISATION
  • LAND USE PATTERN IN INDIA
  • LAND DEGRADATION AND CONSERVATION MEASURES
  • SOIL AS A RESOURCE
  • Classification of Soils
  • Alluvial Soils
  • Black Soil
  • Red and Yellow Soils
  • Laterite Soil
  • Arid Soils
  • Soil Erosion and Soil Conservation

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus (All Subject)

Download CBSE Class 10 Social Science Book PDF

