CBSE Class 10 Social Science 2023 Mind Map: History Chapter 5 Print Culture and The Modern World (Download PDF)

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Mind Map Print Culture and The Modern World : Check here the detailed mind map of History Chapter 5 which has been made based on the latest 10th class Social Science 2023-24 syllabus. Also, download the mind map in PDF format.

CBSE Social Science Class 10 Chapter 5 Mind Map: What did the world look like before we started printing? What was the society like without printed books, newspapers, magazines, comics, legal documents, fliers, billboards, etc? The invention of printing has shaped the contemporary world that we live in today. In CBSE’s Print Culture and the Modern World Chapter, we get to know the history of printing, how its circulation began and its role in our modern world. With this mind map, you can ensure that you are not missing out on any crucial point from the chapter. The PDF of this mind map is also attached for download.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Chapter 5

Check the various topics covered under Chapter 5 Print Culture and The Modern World from CBSE 10th Class Social Science below:

Introduction

1 The First Printed Books

1.1 Print in Japan

2 Print Comes to Europe

2.1 Gutenberg and the Printing Press

3 The Print Revolution and Its Impact

3.1 A New Reading Public

3.2 Religious Debates and the Fear of Print

3.3 Print and Dissent

4 The Reading Mania

4.1 ‘Tremble, therefore, tyrants of the world!’

4.2 Print Culture and the French Revolution

5 The Nineteenth Century

5.1 Children, Women and Workers

5.2 Further Innovations

6 India and the World of Print

6.1 Manuscripts Before the Age of Print

6.2 Print Comes to India

7 Religious Reform and Public Debates

8 New Forms of Publication

8.1 Women and Print

8.2 Print and the Poor People

9 Print and Censorship

