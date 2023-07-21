Political Parties Class 10 Notes: CBSE 10th Social Science Chapter 4 Political Science, Download PDF

Political Parties Class 10 Notes: Political parties are crucial elements in democratic nations. They serve as platforms for citizens to participate in governance, represent their interests, and contest elections. This chapter discusses India's major political parties including the Indian National Congress (INC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), CPI, CPI-M, etc. Parties influence policymaking through their ideologies and manifestos. However, challenges like corruption, criminalization, and communalism persist. CBSE Class 10 Civics Chapter 4 Political Parties elaborates such topics like why we need political parties, their challenges, reformations and so on. To strengthen democracy, our political parties must promote internal democracy and transparency. In this article, you can get the complete chapter notes of Ch 1 Political Parties from CBSE 10th class Political Science for revision.
CBSE 10th Social Science Political Science Chapter 4 Political Parties Class 10 Notes
Why do we need political parties?
Meaning: A political party is a group of people who come together to contest elections and hold power in the government. They agree on some policies and programmes for the society with a view to promote the collective good.
They seek to implement these policies by winning popular support through elections.
Parties are about a part of the society and thus, involve partisanship. Thus, a party is known by which part it stands for, which policies it supports and whose interests it upholds.
A political party has three components: the leaders, the active members and the followers.
Functions
Necessity
The rise of political parties is directly linked to the emergence of representative democracies. Political parties play a vital role in the functioning of representative governments, serving multiple essential functions. Notably, they represent diverse perspectives on various issues to the government, enabling a broad range of voices to be heard. By bringing together representatives from different backgrounds, parties facilitate the formation of a responsible and accountable government. They function as mechanisms to both support and restrain the government, participating in policy-making and offering justifications or opposition when necessary. In essence, political parties fulfill the fundamental needs of every representative government, ensuring a robust democratic system that caters to the interests and aspirations of its citizens.
How many parties should we have?
In a democracy, citizens have the freedom to form political parties, and currently, more than 750 parties are registered with the Election Commission of India. However, not all of these parties are significant contenders in elections. The question arises: how many major or effective parties are ideal for a thriving democracy?
In some countries, a one-party system prevails, where only one party controls and governs the country. This system is not considered favourable for democracy as it lacks diversity and checks on power.
On the other hand, some countries follow a two-party system, where power typically alternates between the two main parties. Examples include the United States of America and the United Kingdom.
India exemplifies a multiparty system, where several parties compete for power, and more than two parties have a reasonable chance of coming to power either independently or through alliances with others.
In a multi-party system, when multiple parties unite for the purpose of contesting elections and gaining power, it is referred to as an alliance or a front. This allows for the consolidation of interests and increases the chances of winning elections collectively.
National parties
There are some country-wide parties, which are called ‘national parties’. These parties have their\ units in various states.
Every party in the country has to register with the Election Commission. While the Commission treats all parties equally, it offers some special facilities to large and established parties.
The Election Commission has laid down detailed criteria of the proportion of votes and seats that a party must get in order to be a recognised party.
A party that secures at least 6% of the total votes in an election to the Legislative Assembly of a State and wins at least two seats is recognised as a State party. A party that secures at least six per cent of the total votes
in Lok Sabha elections or Assembly elections in four States and wins at least four seats in the Lok Sabha is recognised as a national party.
As of 2019, there were 7 recognised national parties in India. However, recently Aam Aadmi party (AAP)has also become a recognised national party.
1) All India Trinamool Congress (AITC):
2) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP):
3) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP):
4) Communist Party of India (CPI):
5) Communist Party of India – Marxist (CPI-M):
6) Indian National Congress (INC):
7) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP):
State parties
The 'state parties' or regional parties, such as Biju Janata Dal, Sikkim Democratic Front, Mizo National Front, and Telangana Rashtra Samithi, focus on representing the interests and aspirations of their respective states or regions, contributing significantly to the political landscape in their areas of operation.
Challenges to political parties
- lack of internal democracy
- dynastic succession
- growing role of money and muscle power in parties, especially during elections
- very often parties do not seem to offer a meaningful choice to the voters
How can parties be reformed?
