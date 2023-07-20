CBSE Political Parties Class 10 Mind Map for Chapter 4 of Social Science Political Science, Download PDF

Political Parties Class 10 Mind Map: Find here the detailed mind map of CBSE’s class 10 Political Science (Civics) Chapter 4 Political Parties. Also, download this mind map in PDF format.

CBSE Political Parties Class 10 (Civics) Mind Map: CBSE Class 10 Political Science, Chapter 4 "Political Parties" explores the significance of political parties in a democratic system. It discusses the role of political parties representing diverse interests, mobilising citizens, and forming governments. The chapter delves into the formation and functions of political parties and also enlists the national parties of the nation. It also emphasises the need for ethical and responsible party politics to ensure a healthy democracy. The topics in this chapter demonstrate the critical role played by political parties in shaping the nation's political landscape and fostering citizen participation in decision-making processes.

Political Parties Class 10 Mind Map

Check the topics covered under SST Political Science from the Political Parties Class 10 concept map below: 

  • Why do we need political parties?

Meaning

Functions

Necessity

  • How many parties should we have?
  • Popular participation in political parties
  • National parties
  1. All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)
  2. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)
  3. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
  4. Communist Party of India (CPI)
  5. Communist Party of India - Marxist (CPI-M)
  6. Indian National Congress (INC)
  7. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)
  • State parties
  • Challenges to political parties
  • How can parties be reformed?

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus (All Subject)

Download CBSE Class 10 Social Science Book PDF

Download CBSE Class 10 Political Science Ch 1 Political Parties Mind Map PDF

