CBSE Manufacturing Industries Class 10 Mind Map for Chapter 6 of Social Science Geography, Download PDF

CBSE Manufacturing Industries Class 10 Mind Map: A mind map is a visual learning tool no less than a boon for students. It helps organise related information and ideas, making it easier to understand and remember complex concepts. Manufacturing industries are crucial for producing goods on a large scale. Production of goods in large quantities after processing from raw materials to more valuable products is called manufacturing. They involve the creation, assembly, and packaging of products such as cars, electronics, and textiles. These industries employ workers with specialised skills and utilise machines and technology to streamline production. Manufacturing plays a vital role in economic growth and provides numerous job opportunities. The economic strength of a country is measured by the development of manufacturing industries. Go through the CBSE Class 10 Manufacturing Industries mind map for quick revision of all concepts from the chapter in a few minutes. You can also download the mind map in PDF from the link provided at the end, after the mind map.

Manufacturing Industries Class 10 Mind Map

Check the topics covered under SST Geography from the Manufacturing Industries Class 10 concept map CBSE below:

Introduction

Importance of Manufacturing

Classification of Industries

- Agro based Industries

Textile Industry

Cotton Textiles

Jute Textiles

Sugar Industry

- Mineral-based Industries

Iron and Steel Industry

Processes of Manufacture of Steel

Aluminium Smelting

Chemical Industries

Process of Manufacturing in Aluminium Industry

Fertiliser Industry

Cement Industry

Automobile Industry

Information Technology and Electronics Industry

Industrial Pollution and Environmental Degradation

Air pollution Water pollution Thermal pollution Noise pollution

Control of Environmental Degradation

Also Read:

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus (All Subject)

Download CBSE Class 10 Social Science Book PDF

CBSE 10th Geography Chapter 6 Manufacturing Industries Mind Map

CBSE Manufacturing Industries Class 10 Mind Map PDF Download

Related: