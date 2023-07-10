CBSE Manufacturing Industries Class 10 Mind Map for Chapter 6 of Social Science Geography, Download PDF

CBSE Manufacturing Industries Class 10 Mind Map: A mind map is a visual learning tool no less than a boon for students. It helps organise related information and ideas, making it easier to understand and remember complex concepts. Manufacturing industries are crucial for producing goods on a large scale. Production of goods in large quantities after processing from raw materials to more valuable products is called manufacturing. They involve the creation, assembly, and packaging of products such as cars, electronics, and textiles. These industries employ workers with specialised skills and utilise machines and technology to streamline production. Manufacturing plays a vital role in economic growth and provides numerous job opportunities. The economic strength of a country is measured by the development of manufacturing industries. Go through the CBSE Class 10 Manufacturing Industries mind map for quick revision of all concepts from the chapter in a few minutes. You can also download the mind map in PDF from the link provided at the end, after the mind map.
Manufacturing Industries Class 10 Mind Map
Check the topics covered under SST Geography from the Manufacturing Industries Class 10 concept map CBSE below:
- Introduction
- Importance of Manufacturing
- Classification of Industries
- Agro based Industries
- Textile Industry
- Cotton Textiles
- Jute Textiles
- Sugar Industry
- Mineral-based Industries
- Iron and Steel Industry
- Processes of Manufacture of Steel
- Aluminium Smelting
- Chemical Industries
- Process of Manufacturing in Aluminium Industry
- Fertiliser Industry
- Cement Industry
- Automobile Industry
- Information Technology and Electronics Industry
- Industrial Pollution and Environmental Degradation
- Air pollution
- Water pollution
- Thermal pollution
- Noise pollution
- Control of Environmental Degradation
