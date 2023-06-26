CBSE Agriculture Class 10 Mind Map for Chapter 4 of Social Science Geography, Download PDF

Agriculture Class 10 Mind Map : Mind maps help you retain the learned information better. Check this article to get the detailed mind map of Geography Chapter 4 Agriculture. You can download this mind map in PDF format from the direct link given here.

CBSE Agriculture Class 10 Mind Map: Mind maps are a great tool to learn the contents of any chapter and NOT forget it the minute you close the textbook. They help you retain the information learnt more effectively as our brains capture visual information better than textual information. Agriculture is vital for human beings to survive today. Although primitive men did not initially indulge in farming, ever since agriculture started, the human race has not looked back. India is an agrarian country where about two-thirds of its population is engaged in agricultural or related activities. Most of the food that we consume comes from agriculture, primarily. Not just food grains but agriculture is also done to source various raw materials for other industries In this article, you can check the mind map of 10th Class SST Ch 4 Agriculture PDF to learn about all the essential and basic concepts from the chapter.

CBSE Geography Chapter 4 Agriculture Class 10 Mind Map

Check the topics covered under SST Geography from the Agriculture Class 10 concept map CBSE below:

Introduction

Types of Farming

Primitive Subsistence Farming

Intensive Subsistence Farming

Commercial Farming

Cropping Pattern

- Rabi, Kharif, Zaid

Major Crops

- Rice

- Wheat

- Millets

- Maize

- Pulses

Food Crops other than Grains

- Sugarcane

- Oil Seeds

- Tea

- Coffee

- Horticulture Crops

Non-Food Crops

- Rubber

- Fibre Crops

- Cotton

- Jute

Technological and Institutional Reforms

Also Read:

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus (All Subject)

Download CBSE Class 10 Social Science Book PDF

CBSE Agriculture Class 10 Mind Map PDF Download





Related: