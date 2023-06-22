CBSE Forest and Wildlife Resources Class 10 Mind Map for Chapter 2 of Social Science Geography, Download PDF

CBSE Forest and Wildlife Resources Class 10 Mind Map: We live on a planet that is home to a vast variety of living creatures, ranging from tiny organisms to large trees, elephants, and whales. Our world is filled with diverse forms of life, and all these organisms are interconnected in a complex web called an ecological system. We humans are just one part of this system, and we rely heavily on it for our survival. Among all the ecosystems, forests are particularly important because they are the primary source of life. They provide the foundation for other living beings to thrive. Forests are especially important because they are like the starting point of life for many other living beings. In this chapter, we get to know about the importance of forest, the biodiversity within and its importance along with how to preserve it. The mind map is also available for download in PDF format via the link available towards the end.

Forest and Wildlife Resources Class 10 Mind Map

Check the topics covered under SST Geography from the Forest and Wildlife Resources Class 10 concept map CBSE below:

Introduction

- Biodiversity or Biological Diversity

Flora and Fauna in India

Conservation of Forest and Wildlife in India

- Project Tiger

Types and Distribution of Forest and Wildlife Resources

Community and Conservation

