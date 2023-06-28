CBSE Minerals and Energy Resources Class 10 Mind Map for Chapter 5 of Social Science Geography, Download PDF

Minerals and Energy Resources Class 10 Mind Map : Check this article to get the detailed mind map of Geography Chapter 5 Minerals and Energy Resources. You can download this mind map in PDF format from the direct link given here.

CBSE Minerals and Energy Resources Class 10 Mind Map: Mind maps are a great tool when it comes to learning and revising through visual medium, in less time and more efficient way. to learn the contents of any chapter and NOT forget it the minute you close the textbook. Minerals and energy resources are vital for our daily lives. Minerals like iron, copper, and bauxite are used in various industries, while energy resources such as coal, oil, and solar power fuel our homes and technologies. Understanding their significance helps us appreciate their role in shaping our daily lives, nation, the world and global future. In this article, you can check the mind map of 10th Class SST Chapter 4 Minerals and Energy Resources PDF to learn about all the essential and basic concepts from the chapter.

Minerals and Energy Resources Class 10 Mind Map

Check the topics covered under SST Geography from the Minerals and Energy Resources Class 10 concept map CBSE below:

Introduction

What is a mineral?

MODE OF OCCURRENCE OF MINERALS

- Where are these minerals found?

CLASSIFICATION OF MINERALS

- Ferrous Minerals

Iron Ore

Manganese

- Non Ferrous Minerals

Copper

Bauxite

- Non-Metallic Minerals

Rock Minerals

Limestone

CONSERVATION OF MINERALS

Energy Resources

Conventional Sources of Energy

- Coal

- Petroleum

- Natural Gas

- Electricity

Non-Conventional Sources of Energy

- Nuclear or Atomic Energy

- Solar Energy

- Wind power

- Biogas

- Tidal Energy

- Geo Thermal Energy

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY RESOURCES

