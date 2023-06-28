CBSE Minerals and Energy Resources Class 10 Mind Map for Chapter 5 of Social Science Geography, Download PDF

CBSE Minerals and Energy Resources Class 10 Mind Map: Mind maps are a great tool when it comes to learning and revising through visual medium, in less time and more efficient way. to learn the contents of any chapter and NOT forget it the minute you close the textbook. Minerals and energy resources are vital for our daily lives. Minerals like iron, copper, and bauxite are used in various industries, while energy resources such as coal, oil, and solar power fuel our homes and technologies. Understanding their significance helps us appreciate their role in shaping our daily lives, nation, the world and global future. In this article, you can check the mind map of 10th Class SST Chapter 4 Minerals and Energy Resources PDF to learn about all the essential and basic concepts from the chapter.
Minerals and Energy Resources Class 10 Mind Map
Check the topics covered under SST Geography from the Minerals and Energy Resources Class 10 concept map CBSE below:
- Introduction
- What is a mineral?
- MODE OF OCCURRENCE OF MINERALS
- Where are these minerals found?
- CLASSIFICATION OF MINERALS
- Ferrous Minerals
Iron Ore
Manganese
- Non Ferrous Minerals
Copper
Bauxite
- Non-Metallic Minerals
Rock Minerals
Limestone
- CONSERVATION OF MINERALS
Energy Resources
Conventional Sources of Energy
- Coal
- Petroleum
- Natural Gas
- Electricity
Non-Conventional Sources of Energy
- Nuclear or Atomic Energy
- Solar Energy
- Wind power
- Biogas
- Tidal Energy
- Geo Thermal Energy
CONSERVATION OF ENERGY RESOURCES
