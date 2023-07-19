CBSE Gender, Religion and Caste Class 10 Mind Map for Chapter 3 of Social Science Political Science, Download PDF

Gender, Religion and Caste Class 10 Mind Map: Find here the detailed mind map of CBSE’s class 10 Political Science (Civics) Chapter 3 Gender, Religion and Caste. Also, download this mind map in PDF format.

CBSE Gender, Religion and Caste Class 10 (Civics) Mind Map: CBSE's Political Science Chapter 3 delves into the critical aspects of gender, religion, and caste, exploring their influence on society and politics. The chapter examines how gender and caste affect politics in various ways. It also takes a look at caste in politics and politics in caste. Alongside, factors like communalism, secularity of our nation and caste inequalities are also discussed. Check here the detailed mind map of this chapter to get the complete chapter on your fingertips.

Gender, Religion and Caste Class 10 Mind Map

Check the topics covered under SST Political Science from the Gender, Religion and Caste Class 10 concept map below:



Gender and Politics - public and private division - women’s political representation Religion, Communalism and Politics - communalism - secular state Caste and Politics - caste inequalities - caste in politics - politics in caste

CBSE Gender, Religion and Caste Class 10 Mind Map PDF Download

