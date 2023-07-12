CBSE Sectors of the Indian Economy Class 10 Mind Map for Chapter 2 of Social Science Economics, Download PDF

Sectors of the Indian Economy Class 10 Mind Map: Check the complete mind map of CBSE’s class 10th Economics Chapter 2 Sectors of the Indian Economy. Also, download the mind map in PDF format from the direct link available here.

CBSE Sectors of the Indian Economy Class 10 Mind Map: The Indian economy is structured into three distinct sectors, each playing a crucial role in its overall development. The primary sector encompasses activities related to agriculture, forestry, fishing, and mining, serving as the foundation of the economy. The secondary sector focuses on manufacturing, construction, and electricity generation, contributing to industrial growth and infrastructure development. Finally, the tertiary sector, often referred to as the service sector, encompasses a wide range of services such as banking, education, healthcare, tourism, and transportation, which form the largest part of the Indian economy and drive its economic growth and employment opportunities. These sectors together create a diverse and dynamic economy that promotes inclusive development and offers various avenues for both economic and social progress in India. In this article, we are going to go through the CBSE 10th Economics Chapter 2 Mind Map and you can also download it from the link given here.

Sectors of the Indian Economy Class 10 Mind Map

Check the topics covered under SST Economics from the Sectors of the Indian Economy Class 10 concept map below:

Sectors of Economic Activities

Comparing the Three Sectors

Historical Change in Sectors

Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Sectors in India

Rising Importance of the Tertiary Sector in Production

Where are most of the people employed?

How to Create More Employment?

Division of Sectors as Organised and Unorganised

How to Protect Workers in the Unorganised Sector?

Sectors in Terms of Ownership: Public and Private Sectors

CBSE Sectors of the Indian Economy Class 10 Mind Map PDF Download

