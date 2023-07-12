CBSE Money and Credit Class 10 Mind Map for Chapter 3 of Social Science Economics, Download PDF

CBSE Money and Credit Class 10 Mind Map: CBSE Class 10 Economics Chapter 3, "Money and Credit," explores the concepts of money as aa medium of exchange and different modern forms of money, etc. It delves into the role of banks, credit, and its importance in the economy. The chapter also covers the Reserve Bank of India, loans, formal and informal sources of credit, and the impact of credit on the poor. In this article, we are going to go through the CBSE 10th Economics Chapter 3 Mind Map and you can also download it from the link given here.
Money and Credit Class 10 Mind Map
Check the topics covered under SST Economics from the Money and Credit Class 10 concept map below:
- Money As A Medium of Exchange
- Modern Forms of Money
- Loan Activities of Banks
- Terms of Credit
- Formal Sector Credit in India
- Self-Help Groups For The Poor
CBSE Money and Credit Class 10 Mind Map PDF Download
Download CBSE Class 10 Economics Ch 3 Money and Credit Mind Map PDF
