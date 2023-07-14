CUET UG Result 2023 Date Confirmed, Results by July 17 Says UGC Chief

CUET UG Result 2023: The CUET Result date UG has been confirmed. The National Testing Agency will be announcing the CUET UG 2023 result by July 17, 2023. UGC Chief Prof. Jagadesh Kumar stated that the results will be published by Monday, July 17, 2023. Over 14.9 lakh students who appeared for the undergraduate entrance exam can visit the official website on Monday to check their results.

The results of CUET 2023 UG entrance exam will be announced online. Candidates need to enter the CUET application number and date of birth/ password in the result link to check their scores. Along with the results, the testing agency will also be releasing the link for students to download the CUET UG 2023 scorecard. Downloading the scorecard is mandatory for further admission and counselling purposes.

To check the CUET UG result candidates can visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates can also check the result through the link which will be available here.

CUET UG Result 2023 Date and Time

According to recent reports, UGC Chairman Prof. Jagadesh Kumar has announced the CUET result date UG. According to the announcement, the results will be available by Monday, July 17, 2023. Earlier, the dates were confirmed as July 15, 2023. Candidates patiently waiting for the announcement of the CUET UG 2023 results can visit the official website of NTA-CUET to check the results.

CUET UG 2023 Scorecard

The scorecard link will also be available on the same day as the results. Students can download their scorecards through the link on the website cuet.samarth.ac.in. A copy of the scorecard is mandatory when applying for undergraduate admissions at central universities.

How to Check CUET UG Result 2023

To check the CUET UG 2023 results candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the UG results.

Step 1: Visit the CUET UG official website

Step 2: Click on the UG result link

Step 3: Enter the application number and date of birth/ password in the given link

Step 4: The CUET UG result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the CUET UG scorecard for further reference

Details Given on CUET UG Scorecard

The CUET UG scorecard will be available online. The following details will be displayed on the scorecard

Candidate name

Roll number/ registration number

Application number

Name of exam

Subject

Exam shift

Marks scores

Minimum marks required

Qualifying status

