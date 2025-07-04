|CUET 2025 Result UG Particulars
What is CUET Result 2025 Date: Know Here
The CUET UG 2025 exam was held between 13th May to 3rd June 2025 in CBT mode in two shifts each day. The exam was held by the NTA for 23 domain subjects, 13 languages and general test. The result for the same has been declared on 4th July 2025.
CUET Result 2025: Download Scorecard, Merit List Declared
The CUET UG Result 2025 is now declared today, i.e. on 4th July 2025. Candidates who have applied for the exam can begin to download the official result PDF, Scorecard, and Merit List from CUET website or through the direct link that has been shared here on this page.
Is CUET Topper List 2025 Released?
The subject wise CUET topper list with application number has been released. Candidates can check the important statistics related to CUET UG exam from here.
CUET UG Result 2025: Check Commerce Stream Top Scores
In the Commerce stream of CUET UG 2025, Business Studies records the highest NTA score of 250.00. Accountancy follows with 249.76, and Economics records a top score of 244.45.
Subject Name
Total Appeared
Highest NTA Score
Accountancy/Book Keeping
1,58,751
249.76
Business Studies
1,76,143
250.00
Economics/Business Economics
1,90,750
244.45
Updated as on 4th July 2025, 3:20 PM
CUET Total Marks: Science Stream Scores in CUET UG 2025
In the Science stream of CUET UG 2025, the highest NTA scores are 249.70 in Biology/Biotechnology/Biochemistry, 247.64 in Chemistry, 237.00 in Physics, 243.70 in Mathematics, and 239.50 in Computer Science. The following table shows the subject wise highest marks.
Subject Name
Total Appeared
Highest NTA Score
Biology/Biological Science/Biotechnology/Biochemistry
3,39,892
249.70
Chemistry
5,70,869
247.64
Physics
5,40,311
237.00
Mathematics/Applied Mathematics
3,51,745
243.70
Environmental Science
8,376
185.00
Computer Science / Information Practices
61,219
239.50
Agriculture
36,581
228.40
Home Science
8,487
234.33
Updated as on 4th July 2025, 3:15 PM
CUET UG Result 2025 OUT: Subject-wise highest scores
The subject-wise highest scores in CUET UG 2025 are:
- English: 241.96
- Hindi: 238.06
- Assamese: 220.00
- Bengali: 244.00
- Gujarati: 166.00
- Kannada: 232.00
- Malayalam: 238.00
- Marathi: 244.00
- Odia: 219.00
- Punjabi: 250.00
- Tamil: 241.00
- Telugu: 178.00
- Urdu: 250.00
- Accountancy / Book Keeping: 249.76
- Agriculture: 228.40
- Anthropology: 208.00
- Biology/ Biological Science/ Biotechnology /Biochemistry: 249.70
- Business Studies: 250.00
- Chemistry: 247.64
- Environmental Science: 185.00
- Computer Science / Information: 239.50
- Practices
- Economics / Business Economics: 244.45
- Fine Arts/Visual Arts/Commercial Arts: 248.33
- Geography / Geology: 250.00
- History: 249.60
- Home Science: 234.33
- Knowledge Tradition - Practices in India: 187.00
- Mass Media / Mass Communication: 7141 5267 204.50
- Mathematics / Applied Mathematics: 243.70
- Performing Arts (Dance, Drama, Music): 242.00
- Physical Education (Yoga, Sports): 219.00
- Physics: 237.00
- Political Science: 249.60
- Psychology: 250.00
- Sanskrit: 244.00
- Sociology: 245.40
- General Aptitude Test: 203.36
Updated as on 4th July 2025, 3 PM
Is the Official CUET Result 2025 website working now?
Yes, the official website of CUET UG exam is now working.
CUET UG Result 2025: Is the Official Website down?
Yes, the official website is down at the moment. The server is responding with 503 error.
Updated as on 4th July 2025, 2:45 PM
CUET UG Result 2025: No official topper list released by NTA
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not released the official list of top scorers for CUET UG 2025 exam.
Updated as on 4th July 2025, 2:45 PM
Is CUET UG Official Website opening?
No, the CUET result 2025 official website is getting 503 error.
Updated as on 4th July 2025, 2:44 PM
When Can I Download the CUET UG Scorecard 2025
The link to download the CUET UG 2025 scorecard is available at examinationservices.nic.in. Candidates can access their result PDF and check their section-wise NTA score and percentile.
Updated as on 4th July 2025, 2:33 PM
Can I download CUET Result 2025 now?
Yes, candidates can check the CUET UG scorecard from the NTA CUET website. Here is a screen shot of the CUET UG scorecard link:
Updated as on 4th July 2025, 2:30 PM
Is CUET UG Result 2025 Released?
No, the CUET UG Result 2025 has not been declared yet.
Updated as on 4th July 2025, 2:05 PM
What's next after CUET result 2025 is released?
After the declaration of CUET results 2025, the CUET UG marks accepting universities will publish their own CUET cut off lists or CUET merit lists. Candidates must check the CUET accepting universities' official website regularly to know the cut off and important admission dates. Candidates will be allotted seats in order of merit in the programs that they filled out in the application form. Each university will release the CUET cut off marks, admission schedule, merit list based on the CUET score weightage. Thereafter, counselling will be conducted through the students who will be able to take admission in order of merit.
How many candidates appeared for CUET Exam: Check Last Year Data
Last year, more than 13 lakh students appeared for the CUET UG exam 2024. The gender wise candidates who appeared in the CUET UG exam 2024 are as follows:
- Number of Male candidates appeared: 594324
- Number of Female candidates appeared: 519283
- Number of Third Gender candidates appeared: 3
CUET UG Result 2025: Category-wise candidates who appeared
The category wise distribution of the candidates who appeared for the CUET UG exam 2025 are as follows:
- EWS: 74980
- General: 448908
- OBC-NCL: 399945
- SC: 119164
- ST: 70613
How is CUET Result 2025 Announced?
The CUET exam organising body which is NTA announces the CUET result 2025 in online mode on its website which is cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates have to login using their CUET UG application number and password to be able to access the result.
How to Check CUET Result 2025 @cuet.samarth.ac.in?
Candidates will be able to check CUET result 2025 by visiting the CUET website. Here are the steps through which you can download CUET UG result.
Step 1 - Go to the official website -cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Step 2 - On the home page, click on the ‘View CUET UG Result 2025’ in the public notice section of the homepage.
Step 3 - Enter your CUET application number and date of birth on the result login page.
Step 4 - Once you have entered the login credentials, click on the ‘Submit’ button.
Step 5 - The CUET UG result 2025 will get displayed on your screen in the form of a scorecard.
Step 6 - Download the CUET UG 2025 result PDF and save it for future reference.
What details are mentioned on the CUET result 2025?
Once the candidates have downloaded the CUET result 2025, the following details will appear on their screen.
- Name of the candidate
- Gender
- Roll number
- Father’s name
- Qualifying rank
- Qualifying marks
- Category
- Subject code
- Qualifying status
- Programme applied for
What is CUET Scorecard 2025?
NTA will publish CUET result 2025 in the form of a scorecard. The score will then be used by the candidates to apply for admission in the participating CUET UG colleges. The CUET scorecard will have the marks that candidates in each subject obtain. Once the CUET scorecard is submitted by students in the universities, the university will prepare the CUET merit list 2025 on its website based on which the admission will be done.
CUET scorecard will have details such as the candidate's name, score of the candidate, rank obtained by the candidate, subject code, subject marks, etc. The scorecard is valid for the current academic year only, i.e. 2025-25 to take admission for undergraduate courses.
What is the passing marks for CUET?
CUET exam is a gateway to take undergraduate admission in most of universities across the country. The weightage of the CUET exam is 85% while the personal interview carries 15%. Hence the passing marks for CUET exam ranges between 300 to 400. However, due to the fierce competition in the CUET exam, candidates a good score is considered to be more than 600 marks. Each participating university has its own requirements to determine the merit list of the candidate, thus, candidates should ensure that they have secured more than at least 600 in the CUET exam.
What is CUET Percentile Score?
The CUET percentile is obtained after normalizing the marks of the candidates. Ther percentile score means that what percentage of candidates have scored less than or equal to the individual's percentile in the CUET exam. The percentile score for the CUET exam is calculated based on the candidate's relative performance of all candidates who appear for the exam in all days and shifts. The topper of each session in the CUET exam is awarded 100 percentile.
CUET 2025 Counselling
The CUET counselling will not be done in a centralised manner this year. The candidates will have apply online separately for each university. The complete schedule will be released by the respective universities on their websites. Candidates who qualify the CUET UG exam will have to register on the respective university website to fill up the form and complete the document verification process.
