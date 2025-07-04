Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
Collage Name

[LINK ACTIVE] CUET Result 2025 Out at cuet.nta.nic.in: Download CUET UG Scorecard, & Merit List, Direct Link Here

Exam Mode : Online
Shiwani Kumari

CUET Result 2025 Out! The NTA has declared the CUET UG result 2025 on its official website on 4th July 2025. Lakhs of candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the result pdf online from the NTA CUET website. Along with the result, the corecard, merit list have also been released. Get the direct link to download CUET result from this page. 

CUET result 2025 has been reeleased, download the result from here.

CUET Result 2025

The CUET 2025 exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency in the months of May to June. Candidates who participated in the CUET UG exam can now download the CUET result 2025 from NTA CUET website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check the result from this page. 

Candidates who appeared in the exam from 13th May to 3rd June will be able to check their results online on exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. To access the scorecard, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth. 

CUET UG Result 2025 Download Link [Active] 

The direct link to download the CUET UG scorecard has been shared below. Candidates need to log in using their credentials to check their CUET UG result 2025. 

CUET UG Result 2025 Download Link Click Here

NTA CUET Result 2025 Overview

Before we get on to discuss the NTA CUET result 2025, let us give you a brief of the result. The following table gives you a brief of the CUET result date, time, number of candidates who registered, link to check the result, etc. 

CUET 2025 Result UG Particulars Details
CUET result 2025 official website
  • nta.ac.in
  • exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/
  • cuetug.ntaonline.in
Status of CUET result 2025

Released 
CUET result date 2025

4th July 2025 
Mode of release of the NTA scorecard 2025 Online

What is CUET Result 2025 Date: Know Here

The CUET UG 2025 exam was held between 13th May to 3rd June 2025 in CBT mode in two shifts each day. The exam was held by the NTA for 23 domain subjects, 13 languages and general test. The result for the same has been declared on 4th July 2025.

CUET UG Result 2025 Date
CUET Result Events Date
CUET Exam Date

13th May to 3rd June 2025
CUET result 2025 date 4th July 2025
CUET merit list 2025 4th July 2025

CUET Result 2025: Download Scorecard, Merit List Declared

The CUET UG Result 2025 is now declared today, i.e. on 4th July 2025. Candidates who have applied for the exam can begin to download the official result PDF, Scorecard, and Merit List from CUET website or through the direct link that has been shared here on this page. 

Is CUET Topper List 2025 Released? 

The subject wise CUET topper list with application number has been released. Candidates can check the important statistics related to CUET UG exam from here. 

CUET UG Result 2025: Check Commerce Stream Top Scores

In the Commerce stream of CUET UG 2025, Business Studies records the highest NTA score of 250.00. Accountancy follows with 249.76, and Economics records a top score of 244.45.

Subject Name

Total Appeared

Highest NTA Score

Accountancy/Book Keeping

1,58,751

249.76

Business Studies

1,76,143

250.00

Economics/Business Economics

1,90,750

244.45

Updated as on 4th July 2025, 3:20 PM 

CUET Total Marks: Science Stream Scores in CUET UG 2025

In the Science stream of CUET UG 2025, the highest NTA scores are 249.70 in Biology/Biotechnology/Biochemistry, 247.64 in Chemistry, 237.00 in Physics, 243.70 in Mathematics, and 239.50 in Computer Science. The following table shows the subject wise highest marks. 

Subject Name

Total Appeared

Highest NTA Score

Biology/Biological Science/Biotechnology/Biochemistry

3,39,892

249.70

Chemistry

5,70,869

247.64

Physics

5,40,311

237.00

Mathematics/Applied Mathematics

3,51,745

243.70

Environmental Science

8,376

185.00

Computer Science / Information Practices

61,219

239.50

Agriculture

36,581

228.40

Home Science

8,487

234.33

Updated as on 4th July 2025, 3:15 PM 

CUET UG Result 2025 OUT: Subject-wise highest scores

The subject-wise highest scores in CUET UG 2025 are:

  • English: 241.96
  • Hindi: 238.06
  • Assamese: 220.00
  • Bengali: 244.00
  • Gujarati: 166.00
  • Kannada: 232.00
  • Malayalam: 238.00
  • Marathi: 244.00
  • Odia: 219.00
  • Punjabi: 250.00
  • Tamil: 241.00
  • Telugu: 178.00
  • Urdu: 250.00
  • Accountancy / Book Keeping: 249.76
  • Agriculture: 228.40
  • Anthropology: 208.00
  • Biology/ Biological Science/ Biotechnology /Biochemistry: 249.70
  • Business Studies: 250.00
  • Chemistry: 247.64
  • Environmental Science: 185.00
  • Computer Science / Information: 239.50
  • Practices
  • Economics / Business Economics: 244.45
  • Fine Arts/Visual Arts/Commercial Arts: 248.33
  • Geography / Geology: 250.00
  • History: 249.60
  • Home Science: 234.33
  • Knowledge Tradition - Practices in India: 187.00
  • Mass Media / Mass Communication: 7141 5267 204.50
  • Mathematics / Applied Mathematics: 243.70
  • Performing Arts (Dance, Drama, Music): 242.00
  • Physical Education (Yoga, Sports): 219.00
  • Physics: 237.00
  • Political Science: 249.60
  • Psychology: 250.00
  • Sanskrit: 244.00
  • Sociology: 245.40
  • General Aptitude Test: 203.36

Updated as on 4th July 2025, 3 PM 

Is the Official CUET Result 2025 website working now? 

Yes, the official website of CUET UG exam is now working. 

CUET UG Result 2025 Out, download now

CUET UG Result 2025: Is the Official Website down?

Yes, the official website is down at the moment. The server is responding with 503 error. 

Updated as on 4th July 2025, 2:45 PM 

CUET UG Result 2025: No official topper list released by NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not released the official list of top scorers for CUET UG 2025 exam.

Updated as on 4th July 2025, 2:45 PM 

Is CUET UG Official Website opening? 

No, the CUET result 2025 official website is getting 503 error. 

Updated as on 4th July 2025, 2:44 PM 

When Can I Download the CUET UG Scorecard 2025

The link to download the CUET UG 2025 scorecard is available at examinationservices.nic.in. Candidates can access their result PDF and check their section-wise NTA score and percentile.

Updated as on 4th July 2025, 2:33 PM 

Can I download CUET Result 2025 now? 

Yes, candidates can check the CUET UG scorecard from the NTA CUET website. Here is a screen shot of the CUET UG scorecard link: 

CUET UG scorecard 2025

Updated as on 4th July 2025, 2:30 PM 

Is CUET UG Result 2025 Released? 

No, the CUET UG Result 2025 has not been declared yet. 

Updated as on 4th July 2025, 2:05 PM 

What's next after CUET result 2025 is released?

After the declaration of CUET results 2025, the CUET UG marks accepting universities will publish their own CUET cut off lists or CUET merit lists. Candidates must check the CUET accepting universities' official website regularly to know the cut off and important admission dates. Candidates will be allotted seats in order of merit in the programs that they filled out in the application form. Each university will release the CUET cut off marks, admission schedule, merit list based on the CUET score weightage. Thereafter, counselling will be conducted through the students who will be able to take admission in order of merit. 

How many candidates appeared for CUET Exam: Check Last Year Data 

Last year, more than 13 lakh students appeared for the CUET UG exam 2024. The gender wise candidates who appeared in the CUET UG exam 2024 are as follows:

  • Number of Male candidates appeared: 594324
  • Number of Female candidates appeared: 519283
  • Number of Third Gender candidates appeared: 3

CUET UG Result 2025: Category-wise candidates who appeared

The category wise distribution of the candidates who appeared for the CUET UG exam 2025 are as follows:

  • EWS: 74980
  • General: 448908
  • OBC-NCL: 399945
  • SC: 119164
  • ST: 70613

How is CUET Result 2025 Announced? 

The CUET exam organising body which is NTA announces the CUET result 2025 in online mode on its website which is cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates have to login using their CUET UG application number and password to be able to access the result.

How to Check CUET Result 2025 @cuet.samarth.ac.in?

Candidates will be able to check CUET result 2025 by visiting the CUET website. Here are the steps through which you can download CUET UG result. 

Step 1 - Go to the official website -cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2 - On the home page, click on the ‘View CUET UG Result 2025’ in the public notice section of the homepage. 

Step 3 - Enter your CUET application number and date of birth on the result login page.

Step 4 - Once you have entered the login credentials, click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5 - The CUET UG result 2025 will get displayed on your screen in the form of a scorecard.

Step 6 - Download the CUET UG 2025 result PDF and save it for future reference.

What details are mentioned on the CUET result 2025?

Once the candidates have downloaded the CUET result 2025, the following details will appear on their screen. 

  • Name of the candidate
  • Gender
  • Roll number
  • Father’s name
  • Qualifying rank
  • Qualifying marks
  • Category
  • Subject code
  • Qualifying status
  • Programme applied for

What is CUET Scorecard 2025?

NTA will publish CUET result 2025 in the form of a scorecard. The score will then be used by the candidates to apply for admission in the participating CUET UG colleges. The CUET scorecard will have the marks that candidates in each subject obtain. Once the CUET scorecard is submitted by students in the universities, the university will prepare the CUET merit list 2025 on its website based on which the admission will be done. 

CUET scorecard will have details such as the candidate's name, score of the candidate, rank obtained by the candidate, subject code, subject marks, etc. The scorecard is valid for the current academic year only, i.e. 2025-25 to take admission for undergraduate courses.

What is the passing marks for CUET?

CUET exam is a gateway to take undergraduate admission in most of universities across the country. The weightage of the CUET exam is 85% while the personal interview carries 15%. Hence the passing marks for CUET exam ranges between 300 to 400. However, due to the fierce competition in the CUET exam, candidates a good score is considered to be more than 600 marks. Each participating university has its own requirements to determine the merit list of the candidate, thus, candidates should ensure that they have secured more than at least 600 in the CUET exam. 

What is CUET Percentile Score?

The CUET percentile is obtained after normalizing the marks of the candidates. Ther percentile score means that what percentage of candidates have scored less than or equal to the individual's percentile in the CUET exam. The percentile score for the CUET exam is calculated based on the candidate's relative performance of all candidates who appear for the exam in all days and shifts. The topper of each session in the CUET exam is awarded 100 percentile. 

CUET 2025 Counselling

The CUET counselling will not be done in a centralised manner this year. The candidates will have apply online separately for each university. The complete schedule will be released by the respective universities on their websites. Candidates who qualify the CUET UG exam will have to register on the respective university website to fill up the form and complete the document verification process.

  • Candidates who secure a high rank will be given pref

Trending

FAQs

  • Is the CUET UG official answer key 2024 released?
    +
    No, the CUET UG official answer key 2024 has not been released yet. However, it is expected that the answer key will be released soon on CUET Samarth website.
  • What is the mode of CUET UG exam?
    +
    The CUET UG exam will be held in hybrid mode, i.e. pen and paper mode as well as in online mode.
  • What is the CUET UG apply online date?
    +
    CUET UG 2024 apply online date is active from 27th February to 26th March 2024. The candidates can apply for the exam within the given time period.
  • What is CUET Exam?
    +
    CUET UG 2024 is a national level exam for admission to UG courses in the participating State and Central universities of India. Candidates who get a valid CUET score can take admission to B.Sc, BA, B.Tech, BBA, B.Com, B.Ed courses in the participating universities.

Other Exams

SSC JE

SSC MTS

Bihar Police Constable

Kolkata Police Constable

SSC STENOGRAPHER

SSC CHSL

Punjab Police Constable

UP Police Constable

SSC CGL

Quick Links

Popular Searches

Latest Education News