CUET Topper List 2025 Out: Subject-wise Highest Score & Trends This Year

The CUET topper list 2025 has been released soon by the NTA. The result for CUET UG have been announced on 4th July 2025 along with the statistics. Candidates can check here the important data related to the CUET Exam Result such as number of candidates appeared, subject wise toppers, comparison with last year, etc here.
CUET Topper List 2025
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the CUET UG topper list 2025 on its website for the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG). The result for CUET 2025 exam has been declared on 4th July 2025. This year a total of 10,71 ,735 students appeared for the exam.
The CUET UG exam was conducted in 300 cities across India, along with 15 centres abroad, making it accessible to students in international locations as well. Know the subject wise CUET topper name with roll number here.
Know the CUET Result 2025
CUET Toppers List 2025: Toppers with Highest NTA Score
Candidates can check the table below to know the list of CUET UG 2025 toppers along with their NTA score for all five subjects:
|
Application Number
|
Aggregate NTA Score In Five Subjects
|
253510212904
|
1225.93
|
253510482971
|
1210.10
|
253510237965
|
1205.17
|
253510131343
|
1203.40
|
253510914850
|
1200.12
|
253510344583
|
1194.37
|
253510459608
|
1193.77
|
253510359031
|
1191.25
|
253510422569
|
1190.66
|
253510498544
|
1190.44
|
253510041548
|
1190.09
|
253510414993
|
1187.84
|
253510265376
|
1186.34
|
253510368205
|
1185.62
|
253510338363
|
1184.97
|
253510078592
|
1184.30
|
253510438176
|
1181.93
|
253510320081
|
1179.91
|
253510069616
|
1179.04
|
253510783726
|
1176.44
CUET Topper 2025: CUET Total Score for 100 Percentilers
In the CUET 2025 exam, a total of 2679 candidates have secured 100 percentile. Check the list of top NTA CUET score 2025 below:
- 1225.93
- 1210.10
- 1205.17
- 1203.40
- 1200.10
CUET Statistics Comparison: 2024 vs 2025
The CUET UG 2025 saw a slight increase in registrations compared to 2024, with 13.54 lakh candidates registering versus 13.47 lakh the previous year. However, the number of candidates who actually appeared in the exam dropped to 10.71 lakh in 2025 from 11.13 lakh in 2024. Check the table for more details on CUET UG result 2025 stats.
|
Parameters
|
CUET (UG) – 2024
|
CUET (UG) – 2025
|
No. of unique candidates registered
|
13,47,820
|
13,54,699
|
No. of unique candidates appeared
|
11,13,610
|
10,71,735
|
No. of subject test administered (registered)
|
57,71,668
|
58,18,608
|
No. of subject test administered (appeared)
|
46,21,670
|
44,75,444
|
Male (Unique candidates)
|
7,17,248
|
7,06,760
|
Female (Unique candidates)
|
6,30,565
|
6,47,934
|
Transgender (Unique candidates)
|
7
|
5
|
PwD (Unique candidates)
|
4,461
|
4,354
|
General (Unique candidates)
|
5,43,996
|
6,08,705
|
SC (Unique candidates)
|
1,44,851
|
1,44,289
|
ST (Unique candidates)
|
88,097
|
84,461
|
OBC (Unique candidates)
|
4,82,552
|
4,44,227
|
EWS (Unique candidates)
|
88,324
|
73,017
|
No. of mediums (languages)
|
13
|
13
|
No. of cities where exam was conducted
|
379 (26 outside India)
|
300 (15 outside India)
|
No. of universities
|
283
|
239
|
No. of question papers administered
|
99
|
322
CUET Total Marks: Science Stream Scores in CUET UG 2025
In the Science stream of CUET UG 2025, the highest NTA scores are 249.70 in Biology/Biotechnology/Biochemistry, 247.64 in Chemistry, 237.00 in Physics, 243.70 in Mathematics, and 239.50 in Computer Science. The table below shows the highest NTA scores in Science stream subjects for CUET UG 2025.
|
Subject Name
|
Total Appeared
|
Highest NTA Score
|
Biology/Biological Science/Biotechnology/Biochemistry
|
3,39,892
|
249.70
|
Chemistry
|
5,70,869
|
247.64
|
Physics
|
5,40,311
|
237.00
|
Mathematics/Applied Mathematics
|
3,51,745
|
243.70
|
Environmental Science
|
8,376
|
185.00
|
Computer Science / Information Practices
|
61,219
|
239.50
|
Agriculture
|
36,581
|
228.40
|
Home Science
|
8,487
|
234.33
CUET UG 2025 Commerce Stream Top Scores
In the Commerce stream of CUET UG 2025, Business Studies records the highest NTA score of 250.00. Accountancy follows with 249.76, and Economics records a top score of 244.45.
|
Subject Name
|
Total Appeared
|
Highest NTA Score
|
Accountancy/Book Keeping
|
1,58,751
|
249.76
|
Business Studies
|
1,76,143
|
250.00
|
Economics/Business Economics
|
1,90,750
|
244.45