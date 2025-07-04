CUET Topper List 2025 Out: Subject-wise Highest Score & Trends This Year

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
The CUET topper list 2025 has been released soon by the NTA. The result for CUET UG have been announced on 4th July 2025 along with the statistics. Candidates can check here the important data related to the CUET Exam Result such as number of candidates appeared, subject wise toppers, comparison with last year, etc here. 

CUET topper list 2025 with marks are here.

CUET Topper List 2025 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the CUET UG topper list 2025 on its website for the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG). The result for CUET 2025 exam has been declared on 4th July 2025. This year a total of 10,71 ,735 students appeared for the exam. 

The CUET UG exam was conducted in 300 cities across India, along with 15 centres abroad, making it accessible to students in international locations as well. Know the subject wise CUET topper name with roll number here. 

Know the CUET Result 2025

CUET Toppers List 2025: Toppers with Highest NTA Score

Candidates can check the table below to know the list of CUET UG 2025 toppers along with their NTA score for all five subjects:

Application Number

Aggregate NTA Score In Five Subjects

253510212904

1225.93

253510482971

1210.10

253510237965

1205.17

253510131343

1203.40

253510914850

1200.12

253510344583

1194.37

253510459608

1193.77

253510359031

1191.25

253510422569

1190.66

253510498544

1190.44

253510041548

1190.09

253510414993

1187.84

253510265376

1186.34

253510368205

1185.62

253510338363

1184.97

253510078592

1184.30

253510438176

1181.93

253510320081

1179.91

253510069616

1179.04

253510783726

1176.44

 

CUET Topper 2025: CUET Total Score for 100 Percentilers

In the CUET 2025 exam, a total of 2679 candidates have secured 100 percentile. Check the list of top NTA CUET score 2025 below:

  • 1225.93
  • 1210.10
  • 1205.17
  • 1203.40
  • 1200.10

CUET Statistics Comparison: 2024 vs 2025

The CUET UG 2025 saw a slight increase in registrations compared to 2024, with 13.54 lakh candidates registering versus 13.47 lakh the previous year. However, the number of candidates who actually appeared in the exam dropped to 10.71 lakh in 2025 from 11.13 lakh in 2024. Check the table for more details on CUET UG result 2025 stats. 

Parameters

CUET (UG) – 2024

CUET (UG) – 2025

No. of unique candidates registered

13,47,820

13,54,699

No. of unique candidates appeared

11,13,610

10,71,735

No. of subject test administered (registered)

57,71,668

58,18,608

No. of subject test administered (appeared)

46,21,670

44,75,444

Male (Unique candidates)

7,17,248

7,06,760

Female (Unique candidates)

6,30,565

6,47,934

Transgender (Unique candidates)

7

5

PwD (Unique candidates)

4,461

4,354

General (Unique candidates)

5,43,996

6,08,705

SC (Unique candidates)

1,44,851

1,44,289

ST (Unique candidates)

88,097

84,461

OBC (Unique candidates)

4,82,552

4,44,227

EWS (Unique candidates)

88,324

73,017

No. of mediums (languages)

13

13

No. of cities where exam was conducted

379 (26 outside India)

300 (15 outside India)

No. of universities

283

239

No. of question papers administered

99

322

CUET Total Marks: Science Stream Scores in CUET UG 2025

In the Science stream of CUET UG 2025, the highest NTA scores are 249.70 in Biology/Biotechnology/Biochemistry, 247.64 in Chemistry, 237.00 in Physics, 243.70 in Mathematics, and 239.50 in Computer Science. The table below shows the highest NTA scores in Science stream subjects for CUET UG 2025.

Subject Name

Total Appeared

Highest NTA Score

Biology/Biological Science/Biotechnology/Biochemistry

3,39,892

249.70

Chemistry

5,70,869

247.64

Physics

5,40,311

237.00

Mathematics/Applied Mathematics

3,51,745

243.70

Environmental Science

8,376

185.00

Computer Science / Information Practices

61,219

239.50

Agriculture

36,581

228.40

Home Science

8,487

234.33

CUET UG 2025 Commerce Stream Top Scores

In the Commerce stream of CUET UG 2025, Business Studies records the highest NTA score of 250.00. Accountancy follows with 249.76, and Economics records a top score of 244.45.

Subject Name

Total Appeared

Highest NTA Score

Accountancy/Book Keeping

1,58,751

249.76

Business Studies

1,76,143

250.00

Economics/Business Economics

1,90,750

244.45

 

Trending

