Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
CUET Result 2025 LIVE: NTA CUET Undergraduate Result Released at examinationservices.nic.in, Download Scorecard PDF

cuet.nta.nic.in Result 2025, CUET Result 2025, CUET UG 2025 Result: The NTA will declare the CUET UG 2025 result today on its official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. The students who are eagerly waiting, for CUET UG result can keep checking this page for the real-time updates on CUET UG Result, also get the direct result link, and steps to download the cuet.nta.nic.in scorecard PDF.

Jul 4, 2025, 18:18 IST
CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates

HIGHLIGHTS

  • CUET UG Result 2025 will be released today on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in
  • CUET UG Result 2025 Download: Get the CUET UG Result 2025 Link and Steps to download scorecard
  • Check the CUET Result 2025 release date official announcement

cuet.nta.nic.in Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the CUET UG Result 2025 on July 04. The result will be released online on the official websites- cuet.nta.nic.in for the exam held between May 13 and June 3, 2025, in three shifts. The exam was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode in 379 cities, including 26 cities outside India, with around 13.5 lakh candidates appearing. For this, the NTA has released the CUET UG Final answer Keys on July 01 after thoroughly reviewing objections raised by candidates against the provisional key. The CUET UG 2025 is one of the most important exams for students seeking admission to undergraduate programs in central and other participating universities across India. In this article, you will get the latest updates on the cuet.nta.nic.in result 2025, including the direct link and steps to download the result PDF.

Direct Links to Check CUET UG Result 2025 

CUET UG result 2025 is now available on the official website of NTA- cuet.nta.nic.in. The candidates can also check the examinationservices.nic.in to dowload the CUET result 2025. We are also providing the direct link to download the result PDF. The candidates who appeared in the CUET UG 2025 exam can also check the following direct link to the result.

CUET UG Result 2025 Link

Click here

CUET UG 2025 Result Release Date

As per a social media post from NTA's official account, the CUET UG Result 2025 is scheduled to be released on July 4, 2025. Although the time was not mentioned in the official announcement but it is expected to be released around 2:00 PM. Candidates will be able to check their results by logging into their accounts on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Keys OUT, 27 Questions Dropped

On July 1, 2025, the NTA published the CUET UG final answer key after reviewing objections raised by candidates against the provisional key released earlier on June 17. In a significant move, NTA dropped 27 questions across various subjects. This means these questions will not be considered while calculating students’ final scores. Such decisions are made when questions are found to be incorrect, unclear, or outside the syllabus. Students who attempted these dropped questions will not be penalised, and scores will be normalised accordingly.

How to Check CUET UG 2025 Result?

Candidates can check their CUET UG Result 2025 online at the official website of NTA once it is released officially. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the CUET UG Result 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official NTA websites: cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “CUET UG 2025 Result” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step 4: Click on “Submit” to view your scorecard.

Step 5: Download and save the result for future use during counselling and admission.

  • Jul 4, 2025, 18:18 IST

    Can students apply to multiple universities with CUET UG score?

    Yes, CUET UG score can be used to apply to multiple universities and courses, provided the eligibility is met.

  • Jul 4, 2025, 17:58 IST

    Normalization in CUET UG 2025

    CUET UG 2025 was conducted in multiple shifts and days for many subjects. Because different shifts may have slightly different levels of difficulty, the National Testing Agency (NTA) uses a normalization process to ensure fairness in scores. This helps compare students’ performance accurately even if they appeared in different sessions.

  • Jul 4, 2025, 17:36 IST

    List of deemed universities accepting CUET UG Score.

    A total of 25 deemed universities accept CUET UG scores, including:

    • Tata Institute Of Social Sciences
    • Dayalbagh Educational Institute
    • GITAM
    • Gujarat Vidyapith
    • Jamia Hamdard
    • Jaypee Institute Of Information Technology
    • Shobhit Institute Of Engineering And Technology
  • Jul 4, 2025, 16:42 IST

    How to rectify error in CUET UG Scorecard 2025

    If any candidate finds any discrepancy in the CUET UG Scorecard, immediately contact the NTA Helpdesk at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in. Because any error or mismatched information can create a problem in the counselling and admission process. So get it rectified immediately.

  • Jul 4, 2025, 16:20 IST

    Private universities accepting CUET UG score

    There are a total of 130 private universities accepting CUET UG score. Some of them are listed below:

    • Amity University
    • Babu Banarasi Das University
    • Adani University
    • K.R. Mangalam University
    • Lovely Professional University
    • Sharda University
    • Sikkim Manipal University
    • Srm University
    • Manav Rachna University, Faridabad
    • Chandigarh University
    • Apex University
    • G D Goenka University
    • Galgotias University
  • Jul 4, 2025, 15:58 IST

    CUET UG Result: Documents required for admission

    Each university has its own eligibility criteria and admission process. So, the documents required for the admission process can vary from university to university. Usually the following documents are required:

    • CUET scorecard
    • Class 10 & 12 mark sheets
    • Caste/Category certificate (if applicable)
    • Photo ID proof
    • Passport-size photographs
  • Jul 4, 2025, 15:37 IST

    CUET UG Result 2025: Counselling Process

    The NTA only conducts the CUET exam. The admission and counselling process after the CUET UG Result is completely handled by participating universities. The candidates need to apply to their desired university separately and need to fulfil its eligibility criteria.

  • Jul 4, 2025, 15:20 IST

    CUET UG Result 2025: Revaluation Process

    The NTA does not allow revaluation of the CUET UG result. The result released after the final answer key is published is final and cannot be challenged.

  • Jul 4, 2025, 15:03 IST

    CUET UG 2025 Result: Admission to Top Universities

    Top universities like Delhi University, Banaras Hindu University, Jamia Millia Islamia, University of Allahabad, and many others have their own admission process and release their cut-off lists shortly after the CUET UG result is declared. All the interested students are advised to keep checking the university websites or the admission portal for updates.

  • Jul 4, 2025, 14:59 IST

    CUET Result 2025: How to calculate CUET score

    The NTA use the following marking scheme to calculate the CUET UG raw score:

    • Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Five marks (+5)
    • Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).
    • Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0).

    The candidates who attempted a dropped question are awarded full marks, regardless of their response.

  • Jul 4, 2025, 14:57 IST

    CUET UG Result 2025: How to calculate percentile in CUET

    The NTA uses the following method to calculate percentiles separately for each shift:
    1. Record the number of candidates who have appeared in a shift. Denote this number by N.
    2. Sort all the candidates in one shift in decreasing order of their marks.
    3. Note the raw marks for each candidate. Suppose this is denoted by T. Count the number
    of candidates in that shift whose raw scores are less than or equal to T. Denote this number
    by m.
    4. The percentile score for this candidate is then calculated as:

     

  • Jul 4, 2025, 14:48 IST

    Forgot Password; How to recover it to check CUET Result 2025

    If you've forgotten your password to check your CUET UG Result 2025, visit the official NTA CUET website cuet.nta.nic.in or examinationservices.nic.in. Look for the "Forgot Password" link on the login page. You'll typically have options to reset it using a security question, a verification code sent to your registered mobile number, or a reset link sent to your registered email ID. Ensure your registered contact details are accessible.

  • Jul 4, 2025, 14:31 IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link at cuet.nta.nic.in

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally released the CUET UG result 2025 on its official website. The candidates can directly download the cuet.nta.nic.in result 2025 from the link provided below:

    CUET UG Result 2025 Link

  • Jul 4, 2025, 14:24 IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live: Steps to Check CUET UG 2025 Results Online

    Students can access their CUET UG 2025 results by visiting the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in. To log in, they must enter their application number and date of birth. After logging in, candidates can download their scorecards, view subject-wise marks, and check the final answer key released by the NTA.

  • Jul 4, 2025, 14:23 IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: What After the Results Are Declared?

    Once the CUET UG 2025 results are announced, qualified candidates can begin the admission process. Even Several universities have already started accepting applications.

  • Jul 4, 2025, 14:09 IST

    CUET Result 2025: Details required to check CUET UG result 2025

    Once the CUET UG results 2025 are declared, candidates will need specific login details to access their scorecards. Knowing these login credentials beforehand ensures a smooth and quick access to the CUET UG Scorecard. The candidates are advice to make sure they have the following information ready to check their CUET UG result without any hassle.

    • Application Number
    • Date of Birth (DOB)
    • Password
  • Jul 4, 2025, 14:02 IST

    CUET UG 2025 Result - How to Check CUET Undergraduate Result 2025 Steps Here

    Once the result is declared, students can follow these simple steps to download their scorecard:

    • Visit the official NTA websites: cuet.nta.nic.in or exams.nta.ac.in
    • Click on the “CUET UG 2025 Result” link on the homepage.
    • Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin.
    • Click on “Submit” to view your scorecard.
    • Download and save the result for future use during counselling and admission.
  • Jul 4, 2025, 13:30 IST

    CUET UG 2025 Top State Universities

    In 2025, there will be 35 state universities participating in the CUET UG exam. The top state universities are listed below:

    • Delhi Technological University
    • Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University
    • Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya
    • Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University
    • Madan Mohan Malaviya University Of Technology
    • Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University
    • University Of Jammu
    • Vikram University
  • Jul 4, 2025, 13:09 IST

    List of top Central Universities participating CUET UG 2025

    There are a total of 48 central universities are participating in the CUET UG 2025 exam, including:

    • University Of Delhi 
    • Banaras Hindu University
    • Jawaharlal Nehru University
    • University Of Hyderabad
    • Jamia Millia Islamia
    • University Of Allahabad
    • Aligarh Muslim University
  • Jul 4, 2025, 12:58 IST

    CUET UG 2025 Participating Universities

    CUET UG 2025 serves as a single-window entrance exam for admission to undergraduate programs in Central, State, Deemed, and Private Universities across India for the academic session 2025–26. This year, more than 240 universities are participating in the CUET UG exam. The details are as follows:

    Type of University Number of Universities
    Central Universities 49
    State Universities 35
    Deemed Universities 25
    Private Universities 129
    Government Institutions 05
  • Jul 4, 2025, 12:30 IST

    Step-by-Step Process to Retrieve CUET UG Password while Downloading Result

    If a candidate forgets his login details, he needs to follow the below-mentioned steps to reset the password:
    Step 1: Click on “FORGOT CREDENTIALS”.
    Step 2: Enter the enrollment Id/email address and registered mobile number.
    Step 3: Click on “SEND OTP”
    Step 4: An OTP will be sent to the registered email address/mobile number of the candidates.
    Step 5: Enter the OTP and reset the password.

  • Jul 4, 2025, 12:08 IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Marking Scheme

    Response Type Explanation Marks Awarded
    Correct Answer If you select the right option 5 Marks
    Wrong Answer If you select the wrong option –1 Mark
    No Answer / Unattempted If you leave the question blank 0 Marks
  • Jul 4, 2025, 11:48 IST

    CUET Result 2025: Details Mentioned on the CUET UG Scorecard 2025

    The CUET UG Scorecard will have the following details:

    • Candidate's Name
    • Roll Number
    • Application Number
    • Subject Names
    • Raw Score
    • Normalized/NTA Score
    • Percentile Score
    • Qualification Status
