cuet.nta.nic.in Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the CUET UG Result 2025 on July 04. The result will be released online on the official websites- cuet.nta.nic.in for the exam held between May 13 and June 3, 2025, in three shifts. The exam was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode in 379 cities, including 26 cities outside India, with around 13.5 lakh candidates appearing. For this, the NTA has released the CUET UG Final answer Keys on July 01 after thoroughly reviewing objections raised by candidates against the provisional key. The CUET UG 2025 is one of the most important exams for students seeking admission to undergraduate programs in central and other participating universities across India. In this article, you will get the latest updates on the cuet.nta.nic.in result 2025, including the direct link and steps to download the result PDF.

CUET UG result 2025 is now available on the official website of NTA- cuet.nta.nic.in. The candidates can also check the examinationservices.nic.in to dowload the CUET result 2025. We are also providing the direct link to download the result PDF. The candidates who appeared in the CUET UG 2025 exam can also check the following direct link to the result.

CUET UG 2025 Result Release Date

As per a social media post from NTA's official account, the CUET UG Result 2025 is scheduled to be released on July 4, 2025. Although the time was not mentioned in the official announcement but it is expected to be released around 2:00 PM. Candidates will be able to check their results by logging into their accounts on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Keys OUT, 27 Questions Dropped

On July 1, 2025, the NTA published the CUET UG final answer key after reviewing objections raised by candidates against the provisional key released earlier on June 17. In a significant move, NTA dropped 27 questions across various subjects. This means these questions will not be considered while calculating students’ final scores. Such decisions are made when questions are found to be incorrect, unclear, or outside the syllabus. Students who attempted these dropped questions will not be penalised, and scores will be normalised accordingly.

How to Check CUET UG 2025 Result?

Candidates can check their CUET UG Result 2025 online at the official website of NTA once it is released officially. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the CUET UG Result 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official NTA websites: cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “CUET UG 2025 Result” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step 4: Click on “Submit” to view your scorecard.

Step 5: Download and save the result for future use during counselling and admission.

