Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

CUET UG 2025 Toppers List OUT: Check Top Rankers Name, Score, and Percentile

CUET UG 2025 Toppers List: CUET UG 2025 plays a vital role in securing admissions in top universities like DU, BHU, JNU and many more. This year, NTA conducted the CUET UG exam from May 13 to June 03, 2025. Stay tuned for the latest updates on CUET UG 2025 toppers, including their scores and rankings.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 5, 2025, 12:54 IST
CUET UG 2025 Toppers List
CUET UG 2025 Toppers List

CUET UG 2025 Toppers List: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) results 2025 on its official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. The CUET UG was successfully conducted from May 13 and June 3, 2025, 2025. This year, the NTA conducted the CUET UG exam in CBT Mode at various Examination Centres located in 379 cities, including 26 cities outside India, for about 13.5 lakh candidates. Candidates who obtain more than 90 percentile will be able to take part in the admission process in the top universities of India, like DU, BHU, AMU and JNU.
The CUET UG 2025 is one of the most important exams for students seeking admission to undergraduate programs in central and other participating universities across India.

Also read,

CUET Marks vs Percentile 2025: How to Calculate Percentile, Score and Cut off Marks

CUET UG Previous Year Cut Off: Check University-wise and Course-wise Cutoff Marks

CUET UG 2025 Results: Key Highlights

The CUET UG 2025 was held from May 13 to June 2025, in three shifts in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

  • At 379 examination cities, including 26 cities outside India.
  • A total of 13,54,699 candidates registered out of which 10,71 ,735 appeared for the exam.
  • Only 01 candidate has scored 100 percentile in her/his opted 4 out of 5 subjects.
  • A total of 17 candidates have scored 100 percentile in 3 subjects (out of their opted subjects)
  • A total of 150 candidates have scored 100 percentile in 2 subjects ( out of their opted subjects)
  • A total of 2679 candidates have scored 100 percentile in 1 subject ( out of their opted subjects)

CUET UG 2025 Score Calculation

The percentiles are calculated separately for each shift.
1. Record the number of candidates who have appeared in a shift. Denote this number by N.
2. Sort all the candidates in one shift in decreasing order of their marks.
3. Note the raw marks for each candidate. Suppose this is denoted by T. Count the number
of candidates in that shift whose raw scores are less than or equal to T. Denote this number
by m.
4. The percentile score for this candidate is then calculated as:

CUET UG 2025 Topper’s Name, Score, and Percentile

As of now, the CUET UG has not officially released a detailed topper list for CUET UG 2025. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official CUET UG website for any updates regarding top performers and other related information. List of Candidates Securing Highest NTA Score in Five Subjects

S.No Application Number

Aggregate NTA Score
1 253510212904 1225.93
2 253510482971 1210.1
3 253510237965 1205.17
4 253510131343 1203.4
5 253510914850 1200.12
6 253510344583 1194.37
7 253510459608 1193.77
8 253510359031 1191.25
9 253510422569 1191.06
10 253510498544 1190.76
11 253510041548 1190.09
12 253510414993 1187.84
13 253510265376 1186.34
14 253510368205 1185.62
15 253510338363 1184.97
16 253510078529 1184.3
17 253510438176 1181.93
18 253510320081 1179.91
19 253510069616 1179.04
20 253510783726 1176.44

 

CUET UG 2024 Number of 100 Percentiler

Subject Code

Subject

CUET UG 2024

Total in Subject

100 Percentile

101

English

822518

1683

102

Hindi

164549

11

310

Accountancy/Bookkeeping

156473

1135

304

Biology/ Biological Studies/ Biotechnology/ Biochemistry 

313683

835

305

Business Studies

166022

8024

306

Chemistry

561719

398

309

Economics/ Business Economics

184136

430

314

History

117807

2520

319

Mathematics/ Applied Mathematics

389023

5

322

Physics

530936

114

501

General Test

709066

1

CUET UG 2023 Number of 100 Percentiler

Subject Code

Subject

CUET UG 2023

Total in Subject

100 Percentile

101

English

719878

5685

102

Hindi

201439

102

310

Accountancy/Bookkeeping

155347

1074

304

Biology/ Biological Studies/ Biotechnology/ Biochemistry 

294206

4850

305

Business Studies

168052

2357

306

Chemistry

504496

233

309

Economics/ Business Economics

186855

2836

314

History

147438

1361

319

Mathematics/ Applied Mathematics

379027

251

322

Physics

482239

83

501

General Test

671574

36

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News