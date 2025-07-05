CUET UG 2025 Toppers List OUT: Check Top Rankers Name, Score, and Percentile

CUET UG 2025 Toppers List: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) results 2025 on its official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. The CUET UG was successfully conducted from May 13 and June 3, 2025, 2025. This year, the NTA conducted the CUET UG exam in CBT Mode at various Examination Centres located in 379 cities, including 26 cities outside India, for about 13.5 lakh candidates. Candidates who obtain more than 90 percentile will be able to take part in the admission process in the top universities of India, like DU, BHU, AMU and JNU. The CUET UG 2025 is one of the most important exams for students seeking admission to undergraduate programs in central and other participating universities across India.

CUET UG Previous Year Cut Off: Check University-wise and Course-wise Cutoff Marks

CUET UG 2025 Results: Key Highlights

The CUET UG 2025 was held from May 13 to June 2025, in three shifts in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

At 379 examination cities, including 26 cities outside India.

A total of 13,54,699 candidates registered out of which 10,71 ,735 appeared for the exam.

Only 01 candidate has scored 100 percentile in her/his opted 4 out of 5 subjects.

A total of 17 candidates have scored 100 percentile in 3 subjects (out of their opted subjects)

A total of 150 candidates have scored 100 percentile in 2 subjects ( out of their opted subjects)

A total of 2679 candidates have scored 100 percentile in 1 subject ( out of their opted subjects)

CUET UG 2025 Score Calculation

The percentiles are calculated separately for each shift.

1. Record the number of candidates who have appeared in a shift. Denote this number by N.

2. Sort all the candidates in one shift in decreasing order of their marks.

3. Note the raw marks for each candidate. Suppose this is denoted by T. Count the number

of candidates in that shift whose raw scores are less than or equal to T. Denote this number

by m.

4. The percentile score for this candidate is then calculated as: