CUET UG Previous Year Cut Off: Check University-wise Cutoff Marks

CUET UG Previous Year Cut Off: The National Testing Agency has released the CUET UG Result 2025 on July 04 on its official website. After the result, now each participating univeristy/institute will release its course-wise CUET UG cut-off marks as per CUET score. It is crucial to score marks more than or equivalent to the cut-off marks of the CUET UG exam in order to be considered for the further admission process by the participating universities. With this, aspirants must also check the CUET UG Previous Year Cut Off to gauge the competition's intensity and establish a target score for their preparation.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the CUET UG exam for students seeking admission to Undergraduate courses at around 250 participating universities across India. To get admission into these universities, candidates must clear the cut-off marks of the CUET UG exam. These cut-off marks are released by participating universities that indicate the minimum scores required for admission to respective courses and categories. Hence, aspirants are advised to check CUET UG Previous Year Cut Off to get valuable insights into the competition trends, assess their admission chances to desired institutions, and strategise their preparation accordingly.
The CUET cutoffs from previous years act as a valuable tool for students to gauge the minimum marks required for admission to different colleges and courses. Reviewing these cut off marks helps them to understand competition trends for desired programs and strategise accordingly. These cut-offs vary as per the categories, including general, OBC, ST, SC, and OBC. Here, we have shared the CUET UG Previous Year Cut Off for all the categories and universities in the table below.
CUET Cut Off 2023
Candidates must check CUET UG Cut Off 2023 to get an idea of the level of competition for the chosen program and predict the expected scores accordingly. Check the category-wise CUET Cut Off 2023 for different universities shared below for the ease of the candidates.
CUET 2023 Cut off for Mahatma Gandhi Central University
Check the CUET Cut Off 2023 for Mahatma Gandhi Central University shared below for reference purposes.
|
Courses
|
UR (Percentile)
|
OBC (Percentile)
|
SC (Percentile)
|
ST (Percentile)
|
EWS (Percentile)
|
BSc. Physics
|
59-64
|
60-65
|
NA
|
NA
|
30-33
|
BSc. Chemistry
|
58-62
|
58-63
|
35-39
|
35-39
|
NA
|
BSc. Biotechnology
|
73-78
|
58-62
|
35-39
|
35-39
|
NA
|
BSc. Zoology
|
78-82
|
78-82
|
53-58
|
53-58
|
31-35
|
BSc. Botany
|
70-74
|
70-75
|
53-58
|
53-58
|
43-47
|
BBA
|
53-58
|
53-58
|
NA
|
NA
|
61-65
CUET 2023 Cut-off for Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh, Vizianagaram
Check the CUET Cut Off 2023 for Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh, Vizianagaram shared below for reference purposes.
|
Courses
|
First Round Cut Off / Score
|
Final Round Cut Off / Score / Mark
|
Category
|
Integrated MBA (TTM)
|
110-120
|
51-60
|
General
CUET 2023 Cut-off for Central University of Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur
Check the CUET Cut Off 2023 for Central University of Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur shared below for reference purposes.
|
Courses
|
Highest score
|
Lowest score
|
Category
|
BA Hons Political Science
|
200-210
|
90-95
|
General
|
B.Sc Hons Economics
|
230-240
|
128-135
|
General
|
B. Voc Ratail Management and IT
|
110-120
|
110-115
|
General
|
B. Voc Ratail Management and IT
|
118-123
|
120-125
|
General
CUET Cut Off 2022
The officials release the CUET UG Cut Off along with the results for all the subjects on the official website soon after the exam is over. Check the category-wise CUET Cut Off 2022 for different universities shared below for reference purposes.
CUET 2022 Cut Off -Central University of Gujarat, Gandhinagar
Check the CUET Cut Off 2022 for Central University of Gujarat, Gandhinagar shared below for reference purposes.
|
Courses
|
First Round Cut Off / Score
|
Second Round Cut Off / Score
|
Category
|
BA Hons German Studies
|
1st Merit - 401.79,
2nd Merit - 378.2,
3rd Merit - 372.28,
4th Merit - 369.09,
5th Merit - 365.82,
6th Merit - 364.23
|
7th Merit - 340.61,
8th Merit - 268.98
|
General
|
BA Hons Chinese Studies
|
1st Merit - 391.48,
2nd Merit - 373.61,
3rd Merit - 364.89,
4th Merit - 364.06,
5th Merit - 353.49
|
7th Merit - 314.95,
8th Merit - 281.82
|
General
|
5 Year Integrated / Dual Degree BA-MA Social Management
|
1st Merit - 391.04,
2nd Merit - 373.61,
3rd Merit - 373.36,
4th Merit - 371.87
|
7th Merit - 271.44,
8th Merit - 95.91
|
General
|
BA Hons German Studies
|
1st Merit - 401.79,
2nd Merit - 378.2,
3rd Merit - 372.28,
4th Merit - 369.09,
5th Merit - 365.82,
6th Merit - 364.23
|
7th Merit - 340.61,
8th Merit - 268.98
|
General
CUET 2022 Cut-off for Central University of Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur
Check the CUET Cut Off 2022 for Central University of Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur shared below for reference purposes.
|
Courses
|
Highest score
|
Lowest score
|
Category
|
BA Hons Political Science
|
207.44
|
92.58
|
General
|
B.Sc Hons Economics
|
235.15
|
130.35
|
General
|
B. Voc Ratail Management and IT
|
114.51
|
114.51
|
General
|
B. Voc Ratail Management and IT
|
122.61
|
122.61
|
General
CUET Cut Off 2019
Candidates must check CUET UG Cut Off 2019 to understand the increase/decrease in the cut-off trends and set their target scores accordingly. Check the category-wise CUET Cut Off 2019 for different universities shared below for the reference of the aspirants.
CUET 2019 Cut Off- Central University of Tamil Nadu
Check the CUET Cut Off 2019 for the Central University of Tamil Nadu shared below for reference purposes.
|
Courses
|
UR (Marks)
|
OBC (Marks)
|
SC (Marks)
|
ST (Marks)
|
EWS (Marks)
|
M.Sc. (Statistics & Applied Mathematics)
|
16
|
24
|
21
|
NA
|
NA
|
M.Sc. (Horticulture & Floriculture)
|
42
|
36
|
51
|
NA
|
NA
|
MBA (Tourism & Hospitality Management)
|
43
|
31
|
22
|
NA
|
NA
CUET 2019 Cut Off- Central University of South Bihar
Check the CUET Cut Off 2019 for the Central University of South Bihar shared below for reference purposes.
|
Courses
|
UR (Marks)
|
OBC (Marks)
|
SC (Marks)
|
ST (Marks)
|
M.A Economics
|
10
|
10
|
All* with 1 marks or above
|
All* with 1 marks or above
|
M.A /M.Sc. Psychology
|
15
|
15
|
All* with 1 marks or above
|
All* with 1 marks or above
|
M.A History
|
10
|
10
|
All* with 1 marks or above
|
All* with 1 marks or above
|
M.A Development Studies
|
10
|
10
|
7
|
7
|
M.A Political Science
|
10
|
10
|
7
|
7
|
M.A Sociology
|
10
|
10
|
5
|
5
|
M.A Social Work
|
15
|
15
|
10
|
10
|
M.A. Communication & Media Studies
|
25
|
25
|
All* with 1 marks or above
|
All* with 1 marks or above
|
M.A/M.Sc. Mathematics
|
10
|
10
|
10
|
10
|
M.A Hindi
|
15
|
15
|
10
|
10
|
M.A English
|
15
|
15
|
All* with 1 marks or above
|
All* with 1 marks or above
|
M.Sc. Environmental Science
|
25
|
25
|
15
|
15
|
M.Sc. Physics
|
20
|
20
|
10
|
10
|
M.Sc. Chemistry
|
15
|
15
|
All* with 1 marks or above
|
All* with 1 marks or above
|
5 Year Integrated B.A. LLB (Hons)
|
45
|
45
|
30
|
30
|
4 Year Integrated B.A.B.Ed
|
40
|
40
|
30
|
30
|
4 Year Integrated B.Sc. B.Ed.
|
40
|
40
|
20
|
20
|
M.Sc. Biotechnology
|
35
|
35
|
35
|
35
|
M.Sc. Bioinformatics
|
25
|
25
|
25
|
25
|
M.Sc. Life Science
|
35
|
35
|
35
|
35
|
M.Sc. Computer Science
|
10
|
10
|
10
|
10
|
M.Sc. Statistics
|
10
|
10
|
All* with 1 marks or above
|
All* with 1 marks or above
|
M.Com
|
All* with 1 marks or above
|
All* with 1 marks or above
|
All* with 1 marks or above
|
All* with 1 marks or above
CUET 2019 Cut Off- Central University of Rajasthan
Check the CUET Cut Off 2019 for the Central University of Rajasthan shared below for reference purposes.
|
Course
|
UR (Percentile)
|
OBC (Percentile)
|
SC (Percentile)
|
ST (Percentile)
|
EWS (Percentile)
|
M.Sc. Physics
|
30.02
|
30.03
|
30.25
|
30.63
|
30.30
|
MA English
|
30.08
|
30.37
|
30.49
|
31.43
|
35.71
|
MA Hindi
|
30.46
|
31.17
|
30.30
|
33.33
|
37.50
|
MA Economics
|
30.11
|
30.43
|
30.77
|
32.35
|
32.00
|
MA Social Work
|
30.13
|
30.51
|
31.82
|
35.29
|
31.43
|
M.Sc. Chemistry
|
30.02
|
30.05
|
30.29
|
30.56
|
30.14
|
M.Sc. Mathematics
|
30.03
|
30.03
|
30.07
|
30.12
|
31.17
|
M.Sc. Computer Science
|
30.16
|
30.46
|
31.11
|
35.71
|
31.25
|
M.Sc. Microbiology
|
30.00
|
30.05
|
30.14
|
30.53
|
30.38
|
M.Sc. Atmospheric Science
|
30.32
|
30.65
|
30.77
|
50.00
|
30.00
|
M.Sc. Biochemistry
|
30.02
|
30.02
|
30.10
|
30.56
|
30.59
|
M.Sc. Biotechnology
|
30.01
|
30.06
|
30.05
|
30.58
|
30.43
|
M.Com. Commerce
|
30.04
|
30.21
|
31.25
|
33.33
|
35.71
|
MBA (Master of Business Administration)
|
30.01
|
30.14
|
30.15
|
31.43
|
30.68
CUET 2019 Cut Off- Mahatma Gandhi Central University
Check the CUET Cut Off 2019 for the Mahatma Gandhi Central University shared below for reference purposes.
|
Courses
|
UR (Percentile)
|
OBC (Percentile)
|
SC (Percentile)
|
ST (Percentile)
|
EWS (Percentile)
|
M.Sc. Physics
|
63.01
|
63.01
|
All* with 1 marks or above
|
31.91
|
M.Sc. Chemistry
|
60.04
|
60.04
|
36.32
|
36.32
|
All* with 1 marks or above
|
M.Sc. Biotechnology
|
75.83
|
75.83
|
45.04
|
45.04
|
43.77
|
M.Sc. Zoology
|
79.44
|
79.44
|
55.17
|
55.17
|
32.17
|
M.Sc. Botany
|
71.45
|
71.45
|
54.95
|
54.95
|
44.48
|
Master of Business Administration
|
55.98
|
55.98
|
|
|
62.16
|
M.A. Political Science
|
All* with 1 mark or above
|
M.A. Hindi
|
All* with 1 mark or above
|
M.A. English
|
All* with 1 mark or above
|
M.A. Economics
|
All* with 1 mark or above
|
M.A./M.Sc. Mathematics
|
All* with 1 mark or above
|
M.A. Sociology
|
All* with 1 mark or above
|
M.Com.
|
All* with 1 mark or above
|
Master of Social Work
|
All* with 1 mark or above
|
64.10
Factors Affecting CUET UG Cut Off
There are a wide range of factors responsible for determining the cut-off marks of the CUET exam. These factors vary every year. Here is the list of factors influencing the cut off marks.
- Number of Applicants
- Difficulty Level of Exam
- Availability of Seats
- Category
- Performance in the Exam, etc
