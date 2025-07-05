CUET UG Previous Year Cut Off: Check University-wise Cutoff Marks

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
CUET UG Previous Year Cut-Off: The NTA has declares the CUET UG Result 2025 on July 04 on its official website. Now the each university will release its cut-off marks. The CUET UG cut-off marks are the minimum marks candidates need to score to proceed ahead in the admission process. Check the CUET UG Previous Year Cut Off here.

CUET UG Previous Year Cut Off: The National Testing Agency has released the CUET UG Result 2025 on July 04 on its official website. After the result, now each participating univeristy/institute will release its course-wise CUET UG cut-off marks as per CUET score. It is crucial to score marks more than or equivalent to the cut-off marks of the CUET UG exam in order to be considered for the further admission process by the participating universities. With this, aspirants must also check the CUET UG Previous Year Cut Off to gauge the competition's intensity and establish a target score for their preparation.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the CUET UG exam for students seeking admission to Undergraduate courses at around 250 participating universities across India. To get admission into these universities, candidates must clear the cut-off marks of the CUET UG exam. These cut-off marks are released by participating universities that indicate the minimum scores required for admission to respective courses and categories. Hence, aspirants are advised to check CUET UG Previous Year Cut Off to get valuable insights into the competition trends, assess their admission chances to desired institutions, and strategise their preparation accordingly. 

The CUET cutoffs from previous years act as a valuable tool for students to gauge the minimum marks required for admission to different colleges and courses. Reviewing these cut off marks helps them to understand competition trends for desired programs and strategise accordingly. These cut-offs vary as per the categories, including general, OBC, ST, SC, and OBC. Here, we have shared the CUET UG Previous Year Cut Off for all the categories and universities in the table below.

CUET Cut Off 2023

Candidates must check CUET UG Cut Off 2023 to get an idea of the level of competition for the chosen program and predict the expected scores accordingly. Check the category-wise CUET Cut Off 2023 for different universities shared below for the ease of the candidates.

CUET 2023 Cut off for Mahatma Gandhi Central University

Check the CUET Cut Off 2023 for Mahatma Gandhi Central University shared below for reference purposes.

Courses

UR (Percentile)

OBC (Percentile)

SC (Percentile)

ST (Percentile)

EWS (Percentile)

BSc. Physics

59-64

60-65

NA

NA

30-33

BSc. Chemistry

58-62

58-63

35-39

35-39

NA

BSc. Biotechnology

73-78

58-62

35-39

35-39

NA

BSc. Zoology

78-82

78-82

53-58

53-58

31-35

BSc. Botany

70-74

70-75

53-58

53-58

43-47

BBA

53-58

53-58

NA

NA

61-65

CUET 2023 Cut-off for Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh, Vizianagaram

Check the CUET Cut Off 2023 for Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh, Vizianagaram shared below for reference purposes.

Courses

First Round Cut Off / Score

Final Round Cut Off / Score / Mark

Category

Integrated MBA (TTM)

110-120

51-60

General

CUET 2023 Cut-off for Central University of Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur

Check the CUET Cut Off 2023 for Central University of Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur shared below for reference purposes.

Courses

Highest score

Lowest score

Category

BA Hons Political Science

200-210

90-95

General

B.Sc Hons Economics

230-240

128-135

General

B. Voc Ratail Management and IT

110-120

110-115

General

B. Voc Ratail Management and IT

118-123

120-125

General

CUET Cut Off 2022

The officials release the CUET UG Cut Off along with the results for all the subjects on the official website soon after the exam is over. Check the category-wise CUET Cut Off 2022 for different universities shared below for reference purposes.

CUET 2022 Cut Off -Central University of Gujarat, Gandhinagar

Check the CUET Cut Off 2022 for Central University of Gujarat, Gandhinagar shared below for reference purposes.

Courses

First Round Cut Off / Score

Second Round Cut Off / Score

Category

BA Hons German Studies

1st Merit - 401.79,

2nd Merit - 378.2,

3rd Merit - 372.28,

4th Merit - 369.09,

5th Merit - 365.82,

6th Merit - 364.23

7th Merit - 340.61,

8th Merit - 268.98

General

BA Hons Chinese Studies

1st Merit - 391.48,

2nd Merit - 373.61,

3rd Merit - 364.89,

4th Merit - 364.06,

5th Merit - 353.49

7th Merit - 314.95,

8th Merit - 281.82

General

5 Year Integrated / Dual Degree BA-MA Social Management

1st Merit - 391.04,

2nd Merit - 373.61,

3rd Merit - 373.36,

4th Merit - 371.87

7th Merit - 271.44,

8th Merit - 95.91

General

BA Hons German Studies

1st Merit - 401.79,

2nd Merit - 378.2,

3rd Merit - 372.28,

4th Merit - 369.09,

5th Merit - 365.82,

6th Merit - 364.23

7th Merit - 340.61,

8th Merit - 268.98

General

CUET 2022 Cut-off for Central University of Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur

Check the CUET Cut Off 2022 for Central University of Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur shared below for reference purposes.

Courses

Highest score

Lowest score

Category

BA Hons Political Science

207.44

92.58

General

B.Sc Hons Economics

235.15

130.35

General

B. Voc Ratail Management and IT

114.51

114.51

General

B. Voc Ratail Management and IT

122.61

122.61

General

CUET Cut Off 2019

Candidates must check CUET UG Cut Off 2019  to understand the increase/decrease in the cut-off trends and set their target scores accordingly. Check the category-wise CUET Cut Off 2019 for different universities shared below for the reference of the aspirants.

CUET 2019 Cut Off- Central University of Tamil Nadu

Check the CUET Cut Off 2019  for the Central University of Tamil Nadu shared below for reference purposes.

Courses

UR (Marks)

OBC (Marks)

SC (Marks)

ST (Marks)

EWS (Marks)

M.Sc. (Statistics & Applied Mathematics)

16

24

21

NA

NA

M.Sc. (Horticulture & Floriculture)

42

36

51

NA

NA

MBA (Tourism & Hospitality Management)

43

31

22

NA

NA

CUET 2019 Cut Off- Central University of South Bihar

Check the CUET Cut Off 2019  for the Central University of South Bihar shared below for reference purposes.

Courses

UR (Marks)

OBC (Marks)

SC (Marks)

ST (Marks)

M.A Economics

10

10

All* with 1 marks or above

All* with 1 marks or above

M.A /M.Sc. Psychology

15

15

All* with 1 marks or above

All* with 1 marks or above

M.A History

10

10

All* with 1 marks or above

All* with 1 marks or above

M.A Development Studies

10

10

7

7

M.A Political Science

10

10

7

7

M.A Sociology

10

10

5

5

M.A Social Work

15

15

10

10

M.A. Communication & Media Studies

25

25

All* with 1 marks or above

All* with 1 marks or above

M.A/M.Sc. Mathematics

10

10

10

10

M.A Hindi

15

15

10

10

M.A English

15

15

All* with 1 marks or above

All* with 1 marks or above

M.Sc. Environmental Science

25

25

15

15

M.Sc. Physics

20

20

10

10

M.Sc. Chemistry

15

15

All* with 1 marks or above

All* with 1 marks or above

5 Year Integrated B.A. LLB (Hons)

45

45

30

30

4 Year Integrated B.A.B.Ed

40

40

30

30

4 Year Integrated B.Sc. B.Ed.

40

40

20

20

M.Sc. Biotechnology

35

35

35

35

M.Sc. Bioinformatics

25

25

25

25

M.Sc. Life Science

35

35

35

35

M.Sc. Computer Science

10

10

10

10

M.Sc. Statistics

10

10

All* with 1 marks or above

All* with 1 marks or above

M.Com

All* with 1 marks or above

All* with 1 marks or above

All* with 1 marks or above

All* with 1 marks or above

CUET 2019 Cut Off- Central University of Rajasthan

Check the CUET Cut Off 2019  for the Central University of Rajasthan shared below for reference purposes.

Course

UR (Percentile)

OBC (Percentile)

SC (Percentile)

ST (Percentile)

EWS (Percentile)

M.Sc. Physics

30.02

30.03

30.25

30.63

30.30

MA English

30.08

30.37

30.49

31.43

35.71

MA Hindi

30.46

31.17

30.30

33.33

37.50

MA Economics

30.11

30.43

30.77

32.35

32.00

MA Social Work

30.13

30.51

31.82

35.29

31.43

M.Sc. Chemistry

30.02

30.05

30.29

30.56

30.14

M.Sc. Mathematics

30.03

30.03

30.07

30.12

31.17

M.Sc. Computer Science

30.16

30.46

31.11

35.71

31.25

M.Sc. Microbiology

30.00

30.05

30.14

30.53

30.38

M.Sc. Atmospheric Science

30.32

30.65

30.77

50.00

30.00

M.Sc. Biochemistry

30.02

30.02

30.10

30.56

30.59

M.Sc. Biotechnology

30.01

30.06

30.05

30.58

30.43

M.Com. Commerce

30.04

30.21

31.25

33.33

35.71

MBA (Master of Business Administration)

30.01

30.14

30.15

31.43

30.68

CUET 2019 Cut Off- Mahatma Gandhi Central University

Check the CUET Cut Off 2019  for the Mahatma Gandhi Central University shared below for reference purposes.

Courses

UR (Percentile)

OBC (Percentile)

SC (Percentile)

ST (Percentile)

EWS (Percentile)

M.Sc. Physics

63.01

63.01

All* with 1 marks or above

31.91

M.Sc. Chemistry

60.04

60.04

36.32

36.32

All* with 1 marks or above

M.Sc. Biotechnology

75.83

75.83

45.04

45.04

43.77

M.Sc. Zoology

79.44

79.44

55.17

55.17

32.17

M.Sc. Botany

71.45

71.45

54.95

54.95

44.48

Master of Business Administration

55.98

55.98

 

 

62.16

M.A. Political Science

All* with 1 mark or above

M.A. Hindi

All* with 1 mark or above

M.A. English

All* with 1 mark or above

M.A. Economics

All* with 1 mark or above

M.A./M.Sc. Mathematics

All* with 1 mark or above

M.A. Sociology

All* with 1 mark or above

M.Com.

All* with 1 mark or above

Master of Social Work

All* with 1 mark or above

64.10

Factors Affecting CUET UG Cut Off 

There are a wide range of factors responsible for determining the cut-off marks of the CUET exam. These factors vary every year. Here is the list of factors influencing the cut off marks.

  • Number of Applicants
  • Difficulty Level of Exam
  • Availability of Seats
  • Category
  • Performance in the Exam, etc

