CUET UG Previous Year Cut Off: Check University-wise Cutoff Marks

CUET UG Previous Year Cut Off: The National Testing Agency has released the CUET UG Result 2025 on July 04 on its official website. After the result, now each participating univeristy/institute will release its course-wise CUET UG cut-off marks as per CUET score. It is crucial to score marks more than or equivalent to the cut-off marks of the CUET UG exam in order to be considered for the further admission process by the participating universities. With this, aspirants must also check the CUET UG Previous Year Cut Off to gauge the competition's intensity and establish a target score for their preparation. CUET UG Previous Year Cut Off The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the CUET UG exam for students seeking admission to Undergraduate courses at around 250 participating universities across India. To get admission into these universities, candidates must clear the cut-off marks of the CUET UG exam. These cut-off marks are released by participating universities that indicate the minimum scores required for admission to respective courses and categories. Hence, aspirants are advised to check CUET UG Previous Year Cut Off to get valuable insights into the competition trends, assess their admission chances to desired institutions, and strategise their preparation accordingly.

CUET UG Previous Year Cut Off The CUET cutoffs from previous years act as a valuable tool for students to gauge the minimum marks required for admission to different colleges and courses. Reviewing these cut off marks helps them to understand competition trends for desired programs and strategise accordingly. These cut-offs vary as per the categories, including general, OBC, ST, SC, and OBC. Here, we have shared the CUET UG Previous Year Cut Off for all the categories and universities in the table below. CUET Cut Off 2023 Candidates must check CUET UG Cut Off 2023 to get an idea of the level of competition for the chosen program and predict the expected scores accordingly. Check the category-wise CUET Cut Off 2023 for different universities shared below for the ease of the candidates. CUET 2023 Cut off for Mahatma Gandhi Central University

Check the CUET Cut Off 2023 for Mahatma Gandhi Central University shared below for reference purposes. Courses UR (Percentile) OBC (Percentile) SC (Percentile) ST (Percentile) EWS (Percentile) BSc. Physics 59-64 60-65 NA NA 30-33 BSc. Chemistry 58-62 58-63 35-39 35-39 NA BSc. Biotechnology 73-78 58-62 35-39 35-39 NA BSc. Zoology 78-82 78-82 53-58 53-58 31-35 BSc. Botany 70-74 70-75 53-58 53-58 43-47 BBA 53-58 53-58 NA NA 61-65 CUET 2023 Cut-off for Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh, Vizianagaram Check the CUET Cut Off 2023 for Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh, Vizianagaram shared below for reference purposes. Courses First Round Cut Off / Score Final Round Cut Off / Score / Mark Category Integrated MBA (TTM) 110-120 51-60 General

CUET 2023 Cut-off for Central University of Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur Check the CUET Cut Off 2023 for Central University of Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur shared below for reference purposes. Courses Highest score Lowest score Category BA Hons Political Science 200-210 90-95 General B.Sc Hons Economics 230-240 128-135 General B. Voc Ratail Management and IT 110-120 110-115 General B. Voc Ratail Management and IT 118-123 120-125 General CUET Cut Off 2022 The officials release the CUET UG Cut Off along with the results for all the subjects on the official website soon after the exam is over. Check the category-wise CUET Cut Off 2022 for different universities shared below for reference purposes. CUET 2022 Cut Off -Central University of Gujarat, Gandhinagar

Check the CUET Cut Off 2022 for Central University of Gujarat, Gandhinagar shared below for reference purposes. Courses First Round Cut Off / Score Second Round Cut Off / Score Category BA Hons German Studies 1st Merit - 401.79, 2nd Merit - 378.2, 3rd Merit - 372.28, 4th Merit - 369.09, 5th Merit - 365.82, 6th Merit - 364.23 7th Merit - 340.61, 8th Merit - 268.98 General BA Hons Chinese Studies 1st Merit - 391.48, 2nd Merit - 373.61, 3rd Merit - 364.89, 4th Merit - 364.06, 5th Merit - 353.49 7th Merit - 314.95, 8th Merit - 281.82 General 5 Year Integrated / Dual Degree BA-MA Social Management 1st Merit - 391.04, 2nd Merit - 373.61, 3rd Merit - 373.36, 4th Merit - 371.87 7th Merit - 271.44, 8th Merit - 95.91 General BA Hons German Studies 1st Merit - 401.79, 2nd Merit - 378.2, 3rd Merit - 372.28, 4th Merit - 369.09, 5th Merit - 365.82, 6th Merit - 364.23 7th Merit - 340.61, 8th Merit - 268.98 General

CUET 2022 Cut-off for Central University of Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur Check the CUET Cut Off 2022 for Central University of Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur shared below for reference purposes. Courses Highest score Lowest score Category BA Hons Political Science 207.44 92.58 General B.Sc Hons Economics 235.15 130.35 General B. Voc Ratail Management and IT 114.51 114.51 General B. Voc Ratail Management and IT 122.61 122.61 General CUET Cut Off 2019 Candidates must check CUET UG Cut Off 2019 to understand the increase/decrease in the cut-off trends and set their target scores accordingly. Check the category-wise CUET Cut Off 2019 for different universities shared below for the reference of the aspirants. CUET 2019 Cut Off- Central University of Tamil Nadu

Check the CUET Cut Off 2019 for the Central University of Tamil Nadu shared below for reference purposes. Courses UR (Marks) OBC (Marks) SC (Marks) ST (Marks) EWS (Marks) M.Sc. (Statistics & Applied Mathematics) 16 24 21 NA NA M.Sc. (Horticulture & Floriculture) 42 36 51 NA NA MBA (Tourism & Hospitality Management) 43 31 22 NA NA CUET 2019 Cut Off- Central University of South Bihar Check the CUET Cut Off 2019 for the Central University of South Bihar shared below for reference purposes. Courses UR (Marks) OBC (Marks) SC (Marks) ST (Marks) M.A Economics 10 10 All* with 1 marks or above All* with 1 marks or above M.A /M.Sc. Psychology 15 15 All* with 1 marks or above All* with 1 marks or above M.A History 10 10 All* with 1 marks or above All* with 1 marks or above M.A Development Studies 10 10 7 7 M.A Political Science 10 10 7 7 M.A Sociology 10 10 5 5 M.A Social Work 15 15 10 10 M.A. Communication & Media Studies 25 25 All* with 1 marks or above All* with 1 marks or above M.A/M.Sc. Mathematics 10 10 10 10 M.A Hindi 15 15 10 10 M.A English 15 15 All* with 1 marks or above All* with 1 marks or above M.Sc. Environmental Science 25 25 15 15 M.Sc. Physics 20 20 10 10 M.Sc. Chemistry 15 15 All* with 1 marks or above All* with 1 marks or above 5 Year Integrated B.A. LLB (Hons) 45 45 30 30 4 Year Integrated B.A.B.Ed 40 40 30 30 4 Year Integrated B.Sc. B.Ed. 40 40 20 20 M.Sc. Biotechnology 35 35 35 35 M.Sc. Bioinformatics 25 25 25 25 M.Sc. Life Science 35 35 35 35 M.Sc. Computer Science 10 10 10 10 M.Sc. Statistics 10 10 All* with 1 marks or above All* with 1 marks or above M.Com All* with 1 marks or above All* with 1 marks or above All* with 1 marks or above All* with 1 marks or above

CUET 2019 Cut Off- Central University of Rajasthan Check the CUET Cut Off 2019 for the Central University of Rajasthan shared below for reference purposes. Course UR (Percentile) OBC (Percentile) SC (Percentile) ST (Percentile) EWS (Percentile) M.Sc. Physics 30.02 30.03 30.25 30.63 30.30 MA English 30.08 30.37 30.49 31.43 35.71 MA Hindi 30.46 31.17 30.30 33.33 37.50 MA Economics 30.11 30.43 30.77 32.35 32.00 MA Social Work 30.13 30.51 31.82 35.29 31.43 M.Sc. Chemistry 30.02 30.05 30.29 30.56 30.14 M.Sc. Mathematics 30.03 30.03 30.07 30.12 31.17 M.Sc. Computer Science 30.16 30.46 31.11 35.71 31.25 M.Sc. Microbiology 30.00 30.05 30.14 30.53 30.38 M.Sc. Atmospheric Science 30.32 30.65 30.77 50.00 30.00 M.Sc. Biochemistry 30.02 30.02 30.10 30.56 30.59 M.Sc. Biotechnology 30.01 30.06 30.05 30.58 30.43 M.Com. Commerce 30.04 30.21 31.25 33.33 35.71 MBA (Master of Business Administration) 30.01 30.14 30.15 31.43 30.68

CUET 2019 Cut Off- Mahatma Gandhi Central University Check the CUET Cut Off 2019 for the Mahatma Gandhi Central University shared below for reference purposes. Courses UR (Percentile) OBC (Percentile) SC (Percentile) ST (Percentile) EWS (Percentile) M.Sc. Physics 63.01 63.01 All* with 1 marks or above 31.91 M.Sc. Chemistry 60.04 60.04 36.32 36.32 All* with 1 marks or above M.Sc. Biotechnology 75.83 75.83 45.04 45.04 43.77 M.Sc. Zoology 79.44 79.44 55.17 55.17 32.17 M.Sc. Botany 71.45 71.45 54.95 54.95 44.48 Master of Business Administration 55.98 55.98 62.16 M.A. Political Science All* with 1 mark or above M.A. Hindi All* with 1 mark or above M.A. English All* with 1 mark or above M.A. Economics All* with 1 mark or above M.A./M.Sc. Mathematics All* with 1 mark or above M.A. Sociology All* with 1 mark or above M.Com. All* with 1 mark or above Master of Social Work All* with 1 mark or above 64.10