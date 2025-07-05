CUET Marks vs Percentile 2025: How to Calculate Percentile, Score and Cut off Marks

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
CUET UG Marks vs Percentile 2025: The NTA has announced the CUET UG result 2025 on July 04, 2025. Check out the difference between CUET UG Score and percentile along with the method which is used to calculate these scores.

Jul 5, 2025, 12:55 IST
CUET UG Marks vs Percentile 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the CUET UG 2025 result on July 04, 2025. The exam was successfully conducted from May 13, 2025, to June 03, 2025. This year, the NTA conducted the CUET UG exam in computer-based test (CBT) Mode at various examination centres located in 379 cities, including 26 cities outside India, with around 13.5 lakh candidates appearing. The CUET UG result will be announced on the official website of NTA- cuet.nta.nic.in. Along with other information, the CUET Score Card contains two major components i.e., raw score and percentile score. In this article, we will discuss the difference between these two along with the method which is used to calculate these scores.

CUET UG 2025 Marks vs Percentile

The NTA score is a percentile score of the candidate in the test in which he appeared. It indicates his position relative to others who appeared in the CUET UG Exam. It is an indicator of the relative position of the candidates amongst those who appeared in the test. The percentile will be calculated for each of the tests in which the candidate appeared, separately. As per policy, raw marks are not provided.

CUET 2025 Marking Scheme

In the CUET UG 2025 exam, candidates are required to answer 50 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The exam duration is 60 minutes. Below is the marking scheme for CUET 2025:

  • Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Five marks (+5)
  • Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).
  • Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0).

Steps to Calculate CUET UG Percentile Score

The percentiles are calculated separately for each shift.
1. Record the number of candidates who have appeared in a shift. Denote this number by N.
2. Sort all the candidates in one shift in decreasing order of their marks.
3. Note the raw marks for each candidate. Suppose this is denoted by T. Count the number
of candidates in that shift whose raw scores are less than or equal to T. Denote this number
by m.
4. The percentile score for this candidate is then calculated as:

Subject-wise 100 Percentiler in CUET UG in 2024 and 2023

The following table shows the number of candidates securing 100 percentile scores in CUET UG 2024 and 2023.

Subject Code

Subject

CUET UG 2023

CUET UG 2024

Total in Subject

100 Percentile

Total in Subject

100 Percentile

101

English

719878

5685

822518

1683

102

Hindi

201439

102

164549

11

310

Accountancy/Bookkeeping

155347

1074

156473

1135

304

Biology/ Biological Studies/ Biotechnology/ Biochemistry 

294206

4850

313683

835

305

Business Studies

168052

2357

166022

8024

306

Chemistry

504496

233

561719

398

309

Economics/ Business Economics

186855

2836

184136

430

314

History

147438

1361

117807

2520

319

Mathematics/ Applied Mathematics

379027

251

389023

5

322

Physics

482239

83

530936

114

501

General Test

671574

36

709066

1

CUET UG Marks vs Percentile

In the CUET results, candidates' performance is presented in percentiles rather than raw scores. The table below illustrates the correlation between CUET percentiles and the corresponding marks secured by candidates.

CUET Score

Percentile

200 - 188

100

187 - 170

99

169 - 150

98 - 97

149 - 130`

96 - 95

129 - 110

94 - 93

109 - 90

92 - 90

89 - 80

89 - 84

79 - 70

83 - 80

69 - 60

79 - 75

CUET UG 2025: Overview

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is being introduced for admission into UG programmes in Central, State and Participating Universities/ Institutions for Academic Session 2025-25 under the Ministry of Education (MoE).
The Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG) - 2025 will provide a common platform and equal opportunity to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas and help establish better connections with the Universities. A single application form will enable the Candidates to cover a wide outreach and be part of the admission process to various Central and participating Universities. An overview of CUET UG 2025 is given below:

CUET UG 2025: Overview

Name of the Exam

Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 

Conducting Body

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Purpose of the Exam

For admission in PG courses in participating universities/institutes

Number of Participating Universities

  • Central Universities: 49

  • State Universities: 35

  • Deemed Universities: 25

  • Private Universities: 129

  • Government Institutions: 05

Official Website

cuet.nta.nic.in

