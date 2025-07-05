CUET Marks vs Percentile 2025: How to Calculate Percentile, Score and Cut off Marks

CUET UG Marks vs Percentile 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the CUET UG 2025 result on July 04, 2025. The exam was successfully conducted from May 13, 2025, to June 03, 2025. This year, the NTA conducted the CUET UG exam in computer-based test (CBT) Mode at various examination centres located in 379 cities, including 26 cities outside India, with around 13.5 lakh candidates appearing. The CUET UG result will be announced on the official website of NTA- cuet.nta.nic.in. Along with other information, the CUET Score Card contains two major components i.e., raw score and percentile score. In this article, we will discuss the difference between these two along with the method which is used to calculate these scores. Also read, CUET UG 2025 Toppers List: Check Top Rankers' Name, Score, and Percentile

CUET UG Previous Year Cut Off: Check University-wise and Course-wise Cutoff Marks CUET UG 2025 Marks vs Percentile The NTA score is a percentile score of the candidate in the test in which he appeared. It indicates his position relative to others who appeared in the CUET UG Exam. It is an indicator of the relative position of the candidates amongst those who appeared in the test. The percentile will be calculated for each of the tests in which the candidate appeared, separately. As per policy, raw marks are not provided. CUET 2025 Marking Scheme In the CUET UG 2025 exam, candidates are required to answer 50 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The exam duration is 60 minutes. Below is the marking scheme for CUET 2025: Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Five marks (+5)

Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).

Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0).

Steps to Calculate CUET UG Percentile Score The percentiles are calculated separately for each shift.

1. Record the number of candidates who have appeared in a shift. Denote this number by N.

2. Sort all the candidates in one shift in decreasing order of their marks.

3. Note the raw marks for each candidate. Suppose this is denoted by T. Count the number

of candidates in that shift whose raw scores are less than or equal to T. Denote this number

by m.

4. The percentile score for this candidate is then calculated as: Subject-wise 100 Percentiler in CUET UG in 2024 and 2023 The following table shows the number of candidates securing 100 percentile scores in CUET UG 2024 and 2023. Subject Code Subject CUET UG 2023 CUET UG 2024 Total in Subject 100 Percentile Total in Subject 100 Percentile 101 English 719878 5685 822518 1683 102 Hindi 201439 102 164549 11 310 Accountancy/Bookkeeping 155347 1074 156473 1135 304 Biology/ Biological Studies/ Biotechnology/ Biochemistry 294206 4850 313683 835 305 Business Studies 168052 2357 166022 8024 306 Chemistry 504496 233 561719 398 309 Economics/ Business Economics 186855 2836 184136 430 314 History 147438 1361 117807 2520 319 Mathematics/ Applied Mathematics 379027 251 389023 5 322 Physics 482239 83 530936 114 501 General Test 671574 36 709066 1

CUET UG Marks vs Percentile In the CUET results, candidates' performance is presented in percentiles rather than raw scores. The table below illustrates the correlation between CUET percentiles and the corresponding marks secured by candidates. CUET Score Percentile 200 - 188 100 187 - 170 99 169 - 150 98 - 97 149 - 130` 96 - 95 129 - 110 94 - 93 109 - 90 92 - 90 89 - 80 89 - 84 79 - 70 83 - 80 69 - 60 79 - 75 CUET UG 2025: Overview The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is being introduced for admission into UG programmes in Central, State and Participating Universities/ Institutions for Academic Session 2025-25 under the Ministry of Education (MoE).

The Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG) - 2025 will provide a common platform and equal opportunity to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas and help establish better connections with the Universities. A single application form will enable the Candidates to cover a wide outreach and be part of the admission process to various Central and participating Universities. An overview of CUET UG 2025 is given below: