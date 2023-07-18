Power Sharing Class 10 Notes: CBSE 10th Social Science Chapter 1 Political Science, Download PDF

Power Sharing Class 10 Notes: CBSE Class 10 Political Science Chapter 1, "Power Sharing," discusses power sharing as a crucial aspect of democratic governance. It examines the importance of decentralisation, federalism, and community representation. Power sharing ensures equitable distribution of power, protects minority rights, and fosters social harmony. It promotes inclusive decision-making, enabling diverse perspectives to contribute to the political process. By encouraging cooperation and consensus-building, power sharing strengthens democratic values and sustains a stable and inclusive political system. In this article, you can get the complete chapter notes of Ch 1 Power Sharing from CBSE 10th class Political Science for revision.
Belgium and Sri Lanka
Belgium, a small European country with a population of over 10 million, has a linguistic diversity that is evident in the map provided. Approximately 59% of the population speaks Dutch, 40% speaks French, and the remaining 1% speaks German. In the past, the economically and educationally privileged French-speaking community created tensions with the Dutch-speaking community, leading to conflicts during the 1950s and 1960s.
Sri Lanka, an island nation with a population of 20 million, is comparable to Haryana in terms of population size. The country is known for its diverse population, with the major social groups being Sinhala speakers, constituting 74% of the population, and Tamil speakers, making up 18%. Within the Tamil community, there are two distinct subgroups referred to as "Sri Lankan Tamils" and "Indian Tamils." This cultural and linguistic diversity adds to the richness of Sri Lanka's social fabric. In Sri Lanka, the Sinhala community enjoyed the bigger majority and imposed its will on the entire country.
Majoritarianism in Sri Lanka
In 1948, Sri Lanka gained independence, with the majority Sinhala community forming the government. The government implemented preferential policies that favored Sinhala applicants for university positions and government jobs. These actions gradually led to a sense of alienation among the Sri Lankan Tamils. They felt marginalized by the Constitution, discriminatory government policies, and a lack of political rights, job opportunities, and educational prospects. The strained relationship between the Sinhala and Tamil communities escalated into a civil war, resulting in extensive casualties, displacement, and loss of livelihoods. The conflict, which concluded in 2009, severely impacted Sri Lanka's social, cultural, and economic fabric.
Accommodation in Belgium
During the period from 1970 to 1993, Belgian leaders undertook four constitutional amendments and devised a new model of government. The Belgian model encompasses several key elements:
Why Power Sharing is Desirable?
Forms of Power Sharing
In modern democracies, power sharing can take many forms, as mentioned below:
