Power Sharing Class 10 Notes: CBSE 10th Social Science Chapter 1 Political Science, Download PDF

Belgium and Sri Lanka Belgium, a small European country with a population of over 10 million, has a linguistic diversity that is evident in the map provided. Approximately 59% of the population speaks Dutch, 40% speaks French, and the remaining 1% speaks German. In the past, the economically and educationally privileged French-speaking community created tensions with the Dutch-speaking community, leading to conflicts during the 1950s and 1960s. Sri Lanka, an island nation with a population of 20 million, is comparable to Haryana in terms of population size. The country is known for its diverse population, with the major social groups being Sinhala speakers, constituting 74% of the population, and Tamil speakers, making up 18%. Within the Tamil community, there are two distinct subgroups referred to as "Sri Lankan Tamils" and "Indian Tamils." This cultural and linguistic diversity adds to the richness of Sri Lanka's social fabric. In Sri Lanka, the Sinhala community enjoyed the bigger majority and imposed its will on the entire country. Majoritarianism in Sri Lanka In 1948, Sri Lanka gained independence, with the majority Sinhala community forming the government. The government implemented preferential policies that favored Sinhala applicants for university positions and government jobs. These actions gradually led to a sense of alienation among the Sri Lankan Tamils. They felt marginalized by the Constitution, discriminatory government policies, and a lack of political rights, job opportunities, and educational prospects. The strained relationship between the Sinhala and Tamil communities escalated into a civil war, resulting in extensive casualties, displacement, and loss of livelihoods. The conflict, which concluded in 2009, severely impacted Sri Lanka's social, cultural, and economic fabric. Accommodation in Belgium During the period from 1970 to 1993, Belgian leaders undertook four constitutional amendments and devised a new model of government. The Belgian model encompasses several key elements: The Constitution mandates an equal number of Dutch and French-speaking ministers in the Central Government. Certain special laws necessitate majority support from members of each linguistic group, ensuring that decisions cannot be unilaterally made by any single community. State governments are not subordinate to the Central Government, maintaining a degree of autonomy. Brussels, the capital city, has its own separate government wherein both linguistic communities enjoy equal representation. In addition to the Central and State Governments, there exists a third type of government known as the 'community government.' This government is elected by individuals belonging to specific language communities (Dutch, French, and German-speaking) regardless of their place of residence. It holds authority over cultural, educational, and language-related matters. Why Power Sharing is Desirable? Prudential: Power sharing is good because it helps to reduce the possibility of conflict between social groups. Moral: The second reason is that a democratic rule involves sharing power with those affected by its exercise and who have to live with its effects. People have a right to be consulted on how they are to be governed. Forms of Power Sharing In modern democracies, power sharing can take many forms, as mentioned below: Power is shared among different organs of government, such as the legislature, executive and judiciary . This horizontal distribution of power prevents the concentration of authority, enabling each branch to exercise distinct powers. This separation ensures a system of checks and balances, where each branch serves as a check on the others. Power can be shared among governments at different levels – such as a central government for the entire country and regional or provincial governments, forming a federal system. This vertical power sharing arrangement allows for autonomy and decision-making at multiple levels. Power may also be shared among different social groups, such as religious and linguistic groups. The concept of a "community government" in Belgium exemplifies this approach, aiming to provide minority groups with equitable representation and influence. Power sharing arrangements can also be seen in the way political parties, pressure groups and movements control or influence those in power. When multiple parties form alliances to contest elections and subsequently establish a coalition government, power is shared among them.