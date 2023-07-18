CBSE Power Sharing Class 10 Mind Map for Chapter 1 of Social Science Political Science, Download PDF

Power Sharing Class 10 Mind Map: Check the complete mind map of CBSE’s class 10th Political Science Chapter 1 Power Sharing. Also, download the mind map in PDF format from the direct link available here.

CBSE Power Sharing Class 10 Mind Map: CBSE's Political Science Chapter 1 on power sharing explores the concept of distributing power in a democratic society. It highlights various forms of power sharing, including horizontal division among different organs of government, vertical sharing between different levels of government, and societal power sharing among various social groups. Power sharing ensures inclusivity, promotes harmony, and safeguards democratic values, fostering a balanced and participatory political system. In this article, we are going to go through the CBSE 10th Political Science Chapter 1 Mind Map and you can also download it from the link given at the end.

Students must pay attention that the complete chapter will not be assessed in the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2024. You can check the complete syllabus to understand the whole pattern.

Power Sharing Class 10 Mind Map

Check the topics covered under SST Political Science from the Power Sharing Class 10 concept map below:

Belgium and Sri Lanka

Majoritarianism in Sri Lanka

Accommodation in Belgium

Why Power Sharing is Desirable?

Forms of Power Sharing

