Forest and Wildlife Resources Class 10 Notes: CBSE 10th Social Science Chapter 2 Geography, Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Forest and Wildlife Resources Notes: CBSE 10th class SST Forest and Wildlife Resources chapter notes have been prepared by subject experts and presented here. Check the revision notes here and also download the PDF with the direct download link.

Forest and Wildlife Resources Class 10 Notes: In the first chapter of SST Geography we got to learn about resources and their role in development of humankind and lifestyle. In this chapter, we learn about the forest and wildlife resources, the various ecosystems dwelling within, various types of forests, the status of biodiversity in our forests, preservation efforts and much more, based on the latest 10th class CBSE Syllabus of 2023-2024. These revision notes have also been available in PDF format so that you can access them with ease, anytime and anywhere. The CBSE 10th Geography Chapter 2 Notes PDF download link is attached at the end of this article.

Forest and Wildlife Resources Class 10 Notes

Biodiversity or Biological Diversity: Biodiversity, also known as biological diversity, refers to the variety of life forms found on Earth, including all living organisms, their genetic differences, and the ecosystems in which they exist. It encompasses the diversity within species, between species, and of ecosystems.

Flora and Fauna in India

India is especially known for its diverse living things, and there are likely many undiscovered species. The forests and wildlife in India are incredibly important to us, but we often take them for granted. Unfortunately, these precious plants and animals are in danger because people aren't being environmentally sensitive.

Conservation of Forest and Wildlife in India

Conservation helps to protect the different types of plants and animals that exist in nature. It is important to preserve their habitats and ensure that their genetic makeup is not lost.

In India, the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act was introduced in 1972 to safeguard the habitats of animals. A comprehensive list of protected species was created for the entire country. The government has also initiated various projects to specifically protect certain animals.

To further support conservation efforts, the Wildlife Act of 1980 and 1986 included hundreds of butterflies, moths, beetles, and even a dragonfly in the list of protected species. Additionally, in 1991, for the first time, plants were included in the list, starting with six specific species.

Overall, these measures aim to preserve the diversity of plants and animals in India and ensure their long-term survival.

Project Tiger

In 1973, it was discovered that the tiger population had drastically decreased to only 1,827 from an estimated 55,000 at the beginning of the 20th century mainly due to poaching, loss of habitat, scarcity of prey, and the growing human population.India and Nepal are home to about two-thirds of the remaining tiger population, making them prime targets for poaching and illegal trade. To address this critical situation, "Project Tiger" was launched in 1973.

This wildlife campaign gained international attention and aimed to not only save the endangered tiger species but also preserve their habitats on a significant scale. Several tiger reserves were established across India, including Corbett National Park, Sunderbans National Park, Bandhavgarh National Park, Sariska Wildlife Sanctuary, Manas Tiger Reserve, and Periyar Tiger Reserve.

Types and Distribution of Forest and Wildlife Resources

In India, the government, mainly through the Forest Department, manages and owns the country's forest and wildlife resources. These resources are divided into three categories:

Reserved Forests: Over half of India's forest land is designated as reserved forests, which are protected areas used for purposes like timber production and conservation. Protected Forests: The Forest Department has declared about one-third of the total forest area as protected forests. These forests are managed and preserved to ensure their well-being and ecological balance. Unclassed Forests: Unclassed forests include forests and wastelands that are owned by both the government and private individuals or communities. Regions like the northeastern states and parts of Gujarat have a significant portion of their forests classified as unclassed forests.

Reserved and protected forests are often known as permanent forests as they are maintained for long-term objectives, including timber production and overall protection. Among the Indian states, Madhya Pradesh has the largest area covered by permanent forests.

To summarise, the government, specifically the Forest Department, takes responsibility for the management of forest and wildlife resources in India. These resources are categorised into reserved forests, protected forests, and unclassed forests. Reserved and protected forests serve different purposes, while Madhya Pradesh has the highest coverage of permanent forests among the states.

Community and Conservation

Conservation of forest and wildlife resources is crucial, and here are some steps taken by ordinary people:

Villagers in Sariska Tiger Reserve, Rajasthan, fought against mining activities by citing the Wildlife Protection Act to protect the habitat of wildlife. In the Alwar district of Rajasthan, the residents of five villages declared a 1,200-hectare forest area as the Bhairodev Dakav 'Sonchuri.' They established their own rules and regulations that prohibit hunting and safeguard wildlife from external encroachments. The Chipko movement in the Himalayas gained fame for successfully resisting deforestation in various regions. It also led to community afforestation efforts. Farmers and citizen's groups like the Beej Bachao Andolan in Tehri and Navdanya have demonstrated that it is possible and economically viable to achieve diversified crop production without using synthetic chemicals. India's Joint Forest Management (JFM) program is a good example of involving local communities in the management and restoration of degraded forests.

In summary, individuals and communities have taken various initiatives to conserve forest and wildlife resources. They have fought against harmful activities, established protected areas, resisted deforestation, promoted sustainable agriculture, and participated in collaborative forest management programs. These efforts play a significant role in preserving and restoring the natural environment.

Also Read:

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus (All Subject)

Download CBSE Class 10 Social Science Book PDF

CBSE Forest and Wildlife Resources Class 10 Notes PDF Download

Related:

CBSE Forest and Wildlife Resources Class 10 Mind Map for Chapter 2 of Social Science Geography, Download PDF