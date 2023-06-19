CBSE Class 10 Social Science 2023 Notes: History Chapter 5 Print Culture and The Modern World (Download PDF)

CBSE Class 10 History Notes Print Culture and The Modern World : Get here the complete revision notes from SST Chapter 5 Print Culture and the Modern World as curated by various subject experts. Based on the recent 10th class Social Science 2023-24 revised curriculum, these notes will help you in CBSE Class 10 Social Scie4nce Board Exam 2023-24 preparation.

CBSE 10th Class Social Science History Short Notes: The world used to be very different without printed textbooks, comics, newspapers, magazines, pamphlets, legal documents, fliers, posters, etc. But how did printing start and when did it become such an integral part of the contemporary world? In this article, we have compiled the complete notes from the 5th chapter of CBSE SST Class 10 History. Here you will find all the important details for each topic and sub-topic included in the syllabus. You can also download the PDF of these With this Short Notes, you can ensure that you are not missing out on any crucial point from the chapter. The PDF of this Short Notes is also attached for download.

CBSE Class 10 History Chapter 5 Print Culture and The Modern World Notes

1 The First Printed Books

The earliest form of print technology, known as hand printing, was developed by China, Japan, and Korea. In China, books were printed by rubbing paper around AD 594, with both sides of the book folded and stitched. China held a prominent position as the main producer of printed materials for a considerable period. The country introduced civil service examinations for its bureaucrats, resulting in a significant demand for textbooks, which were printed in large quantities. Print technology was no longer limited to scholar-officials, as merchants utilized it to gather trade information. Reading became a popular leisure activity, leading to the publication of poetry and plays by affluent women. This emerging reading culture fostered an interest in new technologies. In the late 19th century, Western printing techniques and mechanical presses were introduced through importation.

1.1 Print in Japan

Hand-printing technology was brought to Japan by Buddhist missionaries from China during the years AD 768-770. The oldest Japanese book, the Buddhist Diamond Sutra, was printed in AD 868 and consisted of six sheets of text and woodcut illustrations. The introduction of printing visual materials gave rise to intriguing publishing methods. In the late 19th century, collections of illustrated paintings showcased a sophisticated urban culture, while libraries and bookstores were filled with diverse hand-printed materials, including books about women, musical instruments, and more.

2 Print Comes to Europe

After his exploration of China, Marco Polo returned to Europe and introduced the knowledge of woodblock printing. This technology quickly spread to other regions of Europe. As the demand for books grew, booksellers began exporting their works to numerous countries. However, the production of handwritten manuscripts was unable to meet the ever-increasing demand. Consequently, Europe turned to woodblocks for printing textiles, playing cards, and religious images accompanied by concise texts. In the 1430s, Johann Gutenberg revolutionized printing by developing the earliest known printing press.

2.1 Gutenberg and the Printing Press

Gutenberg, skilled in the art of stone polishing, utilized his expertise to modify existing technology and create his groundbreaking invention. The Bible became the first printed book produced using this new system. However, the introduction of this new technology did not entirely replace the traditional method of handcrafted book production. Books meant for affluent individuals still left room for decorative embellishments on the printed pages. Between 1450 and 1550, printing presses were established in numerous European countries, marking the printing revolution and the transition from manual printing to mechanical printing.

3 The Print Revolution and Its Impact

The Print Revolution was not merely a novel method of book production; it brought about a profound transformation in people's lives, fundamentally altering their connection to information, knowledge, institutions, and authorities.

3.1 A New Reading Public

The print revolution led to a significant reduction in the cost of books, resulting in a flood of books in the market that reached a growing readership. This brought about a new reading culture, as previously only the elites were granted access to books, while the common people relied on hearing sacred texts being read aloud. Before the advent of printing, books were expensive, but the transition allowed printers to publish popular ballads and folk tales, often accompanied by illustrations, to cater to non-literate individuals. This facilitated the transition of oral culture into print, where printed materials were orally transmitted and shared.

3.2 Religious Debates and the Fear of Print

The introduction of print technology opened up a new realm of debate and discussion. However, not everyone welcomed printed books, as there were concerns about the potential impact on people's thoughts and beliefs. There was a fear of the dissemination of rebellious and irreligious ideas. In 1517, Martin Luther, a religious reformer, wrote the Ninety-Five Theses, a critical document targeting various practices and rituals of the Roman Catholic Church. When his work was printed and circulated, it caused a division within the Church and marked the beginning of the Protestant Reformation.

3.3 Print and Dissent

During the 16th century, a man named Menocchio started reading books that were accessible in his area. He began to reinterpret the teachings of the Bible and developed a perspective on God and Creation that greatly angered the Roman Catholic Church. Menocchio faced legal consequences twice and was eventually executed. In response to such challenging ideas, the Roman Church initiated the practice of maintaining an Index of Prohibited Books, starting in 1558.

4 The Reading Mania

During the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries, literacy rates significantly increased across most of Europe. The establishment of schools and the promotion of literacy in various European countries fueled the demand for more books. As a result, different forms of reading, particularly those focused on entertainment, became accessible to ordinary readers. Books of various sizes catered to diverse purposes and interests.

In the early 18th century, the periodical press emerged as a significant development, combining current affairs information with entertainment. Journals and newspapers provided updates on wars, trade, and developments from different regions. Notably, the discoveries of Isaac Newton were published, impacting readers with a scientific inclination. This period marked a notable expansion in the dissemination of information and the broadening of readership interests.

4.1 ‘Tremble, therefore, tyrants of the world!’

By the mid-eighteenth century, books were regarded as a vital tool for disseminating progress and enlightenment. Louise-Sebastien Mercier, an 18th-century French novelist, emphasized the significance of the printing press as a potent force for advancing public opinion and challenging despotism. Mercier firmly believed in the power of print to bring enlightenment and dismantle tyrannical rule. With conviction, Mercier proclaimed a warning to despots, stating, "Tremble, therefore, tyrants of the world! Tremble before the virtual writer!" This perspective highlights the growing recognition of the transformative power of literature and the written word in driving societal change during that time.

4.2 Print Culture and the French Revolution

Historians have contended that print culture played a crucial role in setting the stage for the French Revolution, presenting three key arguments. Firstly, the dissemination of Enlightenment thinkers' ideas through print popularized critical perspectives on tradition, superstition, and despotism. The writings of influential figures such as Voltaire and Rousseau were widely read, fostering a new mindset characterized by questioning, critical thinking, and rationality.

Secondly, print culture fostered a culture of dialogue and debate, creating an environment where new ideas about social revolution could emerge. The exchange of diverse viewpoints and the challenge to established norms contributed to the development of revolutionary ideals.

Lastly, in the 1780s, a wave of literature emerged that satirized royalty and criticized their moral conduct. This literature helped shape public perception and further fuelled discontent towards the ruling class.

While print did not directly shape individuals' minds, it facilitated the spread of ideas, allowing people to accept, reject, and interpret them in their own ways. Print culture opened up possibilities for thinking differently and engaging in independent thought, paving the way for revolutionary sentiments to take hold.

5 The Nineteenth Century

Large numbers of new readers among children, women and workers were added to the mass literacy in Europe during the 19th century.

5.1 Children, Women and Workers

In the late 19th century, primary education became mandatory, and in 1857, a children's press was established in France to cater to literature for children. The Grimm Brothers collected traditional folk tales in Germany, which took on a new form. The rise of women as both readers and writers became notable, with magazines and manuals dedicated to women's interests, including proper behavior and housekeeping, being published. Lending libraries in England served as educational tools for white-collar workers, artisans, and the lower-middle-class population during the 19th century.

5.2 Further Innovations

By the late 18th century, the printing press transitioned to being made out of metal, marking a significant advancement in printing technology. Further innovations emerged in the 19th century, including Richard M's development of a power-driven cylindrical press, which revolutionized newspaper printing. Additionally, the offset printing technique was perfected, allowing for the simultaneous printing of six colors. As the 20th century dawned, electrically operated presses greatly accelerated printing operations, and subsequent developments continued to enhance the field of printing technology.

Methods of feeding paper improved.

The quality of the plates became better.

Automatic paper reels and photoelectric controls of the colour register got introduced.

6 India and the World of Print

6.1 Manuscripts Before the Age of Print

India boasts a wealth of ancient traditions centered around handwritten manuscripts in languages such as Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian, and various vernacular languages. These manuscripts were meticulously copied onto palm leaves or handmade paper. Interestingly, the production of manuscripts persisted even after the advent of printing. However, they were considered costly and delicate. In Bengal, the focus of education was primarily on writing, resulting in many individuals becoming literate without actually reading any form of written text.

6.2 Print Comes to India

In the mid-16th century, the first printing press arrived in Goa through Portuguese missionaries. Catholic priests were responsible for printing the initial Tamil book in 1579 in Cochin, followed by the printing of the first Malayalam book in 1713. The establishment of English presses in India occurred relatively late, despite the English East India Company importing presses in the late 17th century. James Augustus Hickey edited a weekly magazine called the Bengal Gazette, which included advertisements and gossips about senior officials of the Company in India. By the end of the 18th century, numerous newspapers and journals began appearing in print.

7 Religious Reform and Public Debates

Religious issues became intense in the early nineteenth century. People started criticizing existing practices and campaigning for reform, while others countered the arguments of reformers. Printed tracts and newspapers spread new ideas and shaped the nature of the debate. New ideas emerged, and intense controversies erupted between social and religious reformers and the Hindu orthodoxy over matters like widow immolation, monotheism, Brahmanical priesthood and idolatry. In 1821, Rammohun Roy published the Sambad Kaumudi. In 1822, two Persian newspapers published Jam-i-Jahan Nama and Shamsul Akhbar. In the same year, a Gujarati newspaper, the Bombay Samachar, was established. The Deoband Seminary, founded in 1867, published thousands upon thousands of fatwas telling Muslim readers how to conduct themselves in their everyday lives and explaining the meanings of Islamic doctrines.

Print encouraged the reading of religious texts, among Hindus, especially in the vernacular languages. Religious texts reached a very wide circle of people, encouraging discussions, debates and controversies within and among different religions. Newspapers conveyed news from one place to another, creating pan-Indian identities.

8 New Forms of Publication

With an increasing interest in reading, new forms of writing emerged to cater to the evolving tastes of readers. In Europe, the novel, a literary genre, developed and incorporated Indian forms and styles. This expansion of literary forms led to the introduction of lyrics, short stories, and essays focusing on social and political topics.

By the end of the 19th century, a new visual culture emerged. Cheap calendars became readily available in bazaars, affordable even for the poor, who used them to adorn their homes or workplaces. These prints played a significant role in shaping popular notions of modernity and tradition, religion and politics, and society and culture.

Furthermore, journals and newspapers began publishing caricatures and cartoons, providing commentary on social and political issues by the 1870s. This visual medium became a powerful tool for expressing opinions and engaging with the prevailing issues of the time.

8.1 Women and Print

Women’s reading increased enormously in middle-class homes. Schools were set up in cities for women. Journals also started carrying writings by women and explaining why women should be educated. But, Conservative Hindus believed that a literate girl would be widowed and Muslims feared that educated women would be corrupted by reading Urdu romances. Social reforms and novels created a great interest in women’s lives and emotions. In the early twentieth century, journals written and edited by women became extremely popular. In Bengal, an entire area in central Calcutta – the Battala – was devoted to the printing of popular books. By the late nineteenth century, a lot of these books were profusely illustrated with woodcuts and coloured lithographs. Pedlars took the Battala publications to homes, enabling women to read them in their leisure time.

8.2 Print and the Poor People

The reading habits of women in middle-class households experienced a significant surge. Schools specifically for women were established in urban areas, and journals began featuring writings by women, advocating for female education. However, conservative Hindus expressed concerns about educated women facing widowhood, while Muslims feared the influence of Urdu romances on their moral values.

Social reforms and novels played a crucial role in generating interest in women's lives and emotions. In the early 20th century, women-authored and women-edited journals gained immense popularity. In Bengal, a dedicated area called Battala in central Calcutta became a hub for printing popular books. These publications, abundantly illustrated with woodcuts and colored lithographs, captured the attention of readers. Pedlars took these Battala publications to homes, allowing women to enjoy them in their leisure time.

9 Print and Censorship

Censorship was initially not a concern during the East India Company's rule. However, regulations were later implemented by the Calcutta Supreme Court to control press freedom. In 1835, Governor-General Bentinck agreed to revise press laws based on new rules formulated by Thomas Macaulay, which restored earlier freedom.

The freedom of the press underwent changes following the 1857 revolt. In 1878, the Vernacular Press Act was enacted, inspired by Irish Press Laws. This act granted the government extensive rights to censor reports and editorials in vernacular newspapers. The government started monitoring vernacular newspapers, while nationalist newspapers began to multiply across India.

In 1907, Punjab revolutionaries were deported, and Bal Gangadhar Tilak expressed great sympathy for them in his Kesari newspaper. As a result, he was imprisoned in 1908.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Chapter 5 Print Culture and The Modern World Short Notes

Download CBSE Class 10 Social Science Ch 4 Print Culture and The Modern World Short Notes PDF (Link Available Soon)

