Minerals and Energy Resources Class 10 Notes: CBSE 10th Social Science Chapter 5 Geography, Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Minerals and Energy Resources Notes PDF: Find below the chapter notes from CBSE 10th class SST Chapter 5 Minerals and Energy Resources.

Minerals and Energy Resources Class 10 Notes: Minerals and energy resources play a crucial role in sustaining our modern world. Understanding the importance of these resources helps us appreciate their significance in our daily lives. Without minerals, constructing buildings and manufacturing technology would be challenging. And without energy resources, we would face power shortages, transportation difficulties, and limited access to modern conveniences. Moreover, the responsible and sustainable use of minerals and energy resources is crucial for environmental conservation. By promoting renewable energy sources like solar and wind power, we can reduce our dependence on non-renewable resources and mitigate the impact of climate change. These CBSE Class 10th Geography Chapter 5 Minerals and Energy Resources chapter notes cover the important topics from this chapter. It will help you understand the essence of the whole chapter and perform better in your tests and board examination.

CBSE 10th Social Science Geography Chapter 5 Minerals and Energy Resources Class 10 Notes

What is a mineral?

A mineral is defined as a “homogenous, naturally occurring substance with a definable internal structure.”

Mode of occurrence of minerals

Minerals are usually found in “ores”.

Ore is an accumulation of any mineral mixed with other elements.

Minerals generally occur in the following forms:

In igneous and metamorphic rocks, minerals may occur in the cracks, crevices, faults or joints.

In sedimentary rocks, a number of minerals occur in beds or layers.

The decomposition of surface rocks and the removal of soluble constituents also form the minerals.

Minerals also occur as alluvial deposits in the sands of valley floors and the base of hills.

The ocean waters contain vast quantities of minerals.

Classification of Minerals

Minerals Metallic Ferrous (containing iron) E.g: iron ore, manganese, nickel, cobalt, etc. Non-ferrous E.g: copper, lead, tin, bauxite, etc. Precious E.g: Gold, silver, platinum, etc. Non Metallic Mica, salt, potash, sulphur, granite, limestone, marble, sandstone, etc Energy Minerals Coal, petroleum, natural gas

- Ferrous Minerals

Iron Ore

Magnetite : finest iron ore with a very high content of iron, up to 70%. It has excellent magnetic qualities. Hematite: most important industrial iron ore. It contains 50 to 60% iron.

Major iron ore belts in India:

Odisha-Jharkhand belt

Durg-Bastar-Chandrapur belt

Ballari-Chitradurga-Chikkamagaluru-Tumakuru belt

Maharashtra-Goa belt

Manganese

Mainly used in the manufacturing of steel and ferro-manganese alloy. Close to 10 kg of manganese is required to manufacture 1 tonne of steel. Used in manufacturing bleaching powder, insecticides and paints.

- Non Ferrous Minerals

Used in metallurgical, engineering and electrical industries.

Copper

Malleable, ductile and good conductor of heat and electricity. Mainly used in electrical cables, electronics and chemical industries. Major Copper belts in India: The Balaghat mines in Madhya Pradesh, the Khetri mines in Rajasthan and the Singhbhum district of Jharkhand.

Bauxite

Bauxite deposits are formed by the decomposition of a wide variety of rocks rich in aluminium silicates. Aluminium is obtained from bauxite. Aluminium has good conductivity and great malleability. Deposits are mainly found in the Amarkantak plateau, Maikal hills and the plateau region of Bilaspur-Katni.

- Non-Metallic Minerals

Mica : mineral made up of a series of plates or leaves. It can be clear, black, green, red, yellow or brown. Mica is the most crucial mineral used in the electric and electronic industries. It has excellent di-electric strength, low power loss factor, insulating properties and resistance to high voltage. Mica deposits are found on the northern edge of the Chota Nagpur plateau.

Rock Minerals

Limestone : found in rocks composed of calcium carbonates or calcium and magnesium carbonates. Basic raw material for the cement industry and essential for smelting iron ore in the blast furnace.

Conservation of Minerals

Minerals are a type of resource that cannot be replaced or renewed.

It takes a very long time, often thousands of years, for minerals to form and gather in one place. If we keep extracting minerals without thinking about the consequences, we will eventually run out of them.

That's why it's crucial to take appropriate measures and use mineral resources in a careful and sustainable way, planning for the future.

Energy Resources

Conventional - Coal - Petroleum - Natural Gas - Electricity Non-Conventional - Nuclear or Atomic Energy - Solar Energy - Wind power - Biogas - Tidal Energy - Geo Thermal Energy

Conventional Sources of Energy

- Coal

Most abundantly available fossil fuel. Used for power generation, to supply energy to the industry as well as for domestic needs. Lignite : low-grade brown coal, which is soft with high moisture content. Bituminous: been buried deep and subjected to increased temperatures. Anthracite : highest quality of hard coal. Major areas: Jharia, Raniganj, and Bokaro are important coalfields.

- Petroleum

Provides fuel for heat and lighting, lubricants for machinery and raw materials for a number of manufacturing industries. Petroleum refineries are like “nodal industry” for synthetic textile, fertiliser and numerous chemical industries. Major areas: Mumbai High, Gujarat and Assam are major petroleum production areas in India.

- Natural Gas

Clean energy resource and environment-friendly fuel. Mainly used in the power and fertiliser industries. Compressed Natural Gas (CNG ) is used in vehicles to replace liquid fuels. Large reserves of natural gas have been discovered in the Krishna-Godavari basin.

- Electricity

Hydro-electricity generated by running water which drives hydro turbines. It is a renewable resource of energy. India has a number of multi-purpose projects like the Bhakra Nangal, Damodar Valley Corporation, the Kopili Hydel Project. Thermal Power generated by burning other fuels such as coal, petroleum and natural gas to drive turbines . It uses non-renewable fossil fuels for generating electricity.

Non-Conventional Sources of Energy

Renewable energy sources

- Nuclear or Atomic Energy

Atoms can be changed to release a lot of heat energy, which is used to generate electricity. Uranium and Thorium, found in Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Kerala's Monazite sands, are used to produce atomic or nuclear power.

- Solar Energy

India, being a tropical country, has great potential for harnessing solar energy.

Through photovoltaic technology, sunlight is directly converted into electricity. Solar energy is increasingly being adopted in rural and remote areas.

Large-scale solar power plants are being set up across India to reduce the reliance on firewood and dung cakes in rural households. This shift will not only contribute to environmental conservation but also ensure an adequate supply of manure for agriculture.

- Wind power

India has vast potential for wind power generation. The largest cluster of wind farms stretches from Nagarcoil to Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

Other states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Lakshadweep also have significant wind farms.

Nagarcoil and Jaisalmer are well-known for effectively utilising wind energy in the country.

- Biogas

In rural areas, organic waste like shrubs, farm waste, animal dung, and human waste is used to make biogas for homes.

This gas is a better fuel than kerosene, dung cakes, or charcoal. Biogas plants are set up at different levels - municipal, cooperative, and individual.

In rural India, biogas plants using cattle dung are called "Gobar gas plants."

They benefit farmers by providing energy and improving the quality of manure.

Biogas production from cattle dung is an efficient and eco-friendly way to utilise it, improving manure quality and avoiding the need to burn trees and dung cakes.

- Tidal Energy

Oceanic tides can be harnessed to produce electricity. Floodgate dams are constructed across inlets.

When the tide is high, water enters the inlet and is trapped when the gate is closed. As the tide recedes outside the floodgate, the trapped water flows back to the sea through a pipe fitted with a power-generating turbine.

In India, the Gulf of Khambhat, the Gulf of Kuchchh in Gujarat, and the Gangetic delta in the Sunderban regions of West Bengal offer suitable conditions for utilising tidal energy. These areas provide opportunities to tap into the power of tides and generate clean and renewable electricity.

- GeoThermal Energy

Geothermal energy utilises heat from the Earth's interior to generate electricity.

As the Earth gets hotter with increasing depth, high temperatures are found at shallow depths in areas with a high geothermal gradient.

Groundwater absorbs heat from rocks, becoming hot and turning into steam when it reaches the surface.

This steam is used to power turbines and produce electricity. India has several hundred hot springs that can be used for generating electricity.

Experimental projects in the Parvati valley in Himachal Pradesh and the Puga Valley in Ladakh are harnessing geothermal energy.

Conservation of Energy Resources

As the demand for energy increases, there is a pressing need to develop a sustainable approach. There is a need for promoting energy conservation and utilising renewable energy sources.

Use public transport

Turn off electricity when not needed

Use energy-saving devices

Explore Non-conventional energy sources

