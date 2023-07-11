Development Class 10 Notes: CBSE 10th Social Science Chapter 1 Economics, Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Development Notes PDF: Check and download the chapter notes from CBSE 10th class SST Chapter 1 Development. These Social Science short notes have been specially prepared by subject matter experts for CBSE 2023-24 board exam preparation.

What Development Promises - Different People, Different Goals

Different people can have different developmental goals. What may be development for one may not be development for the other person. It may even be destructive for the other.

Income and Other Goals

People's desire for more income and material possessions is driven by the belief that these factors contribute to a better life. However, the quality of life is not solely determined by financial wealth, but also by non-material aspects such as equal treatment, freedom, security, and respect for others. Developmental goals encompass a variety of objectives, including not only increased income but also the pursuit of other significant elements in life.

National Development

Different persons could have both different and conflicting notions about a country’s development.

How to Compare Different Counties or States?

When comparing countries, income is often regarded as a crucial factor. Countries with higher incomes are generally considered more developed than those with lower incomes. However, since countries have varying populations, comparing total income alone does not provide insight into what the average person earns. Therefore, to assess economic development, it is common to compare the average income of countries.

Average Income = Total Income of Country / Total Population of Country

Average income is the total income of the country divided by its total population. It is also called per capita income.

World Development Reports use per capita income in classifying countries.

Countries with per capita income of US$ 12,056 per annum and above in 2017, are called rich countries .

Countries with per capita income of US$ 955 or less are called low-income countries . Eg: India.

Income and Other Criteria

Besides average income, public facilities are equally significant attributes to development.

Public Facilities: These are the services provided by the government to its citizens. Some of the important public facilities include infrastructure, sanitation, public transport, health care, water, etc.

Sustainability of Development

Sustainable development means growing and improving our world in a way that satisfies our current needs while still making sure that future generations can meet their needs too. Scientists have been warning us that the way we currently develop things is not sustainable.

Some examples of this are - using too much groundwater and using up all our natural resources.

